Garber wants MLS to become more of ‘selling league’

Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 8:59 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) The commissioner of Major League Soccer wants his teams to get in the selling business.

In his annual state of the league address leading up to the MLS Cup final, Don Garber said the transfer deals that sent teenagers Alphonso Davies and Tyler Adams to the German Bundesliga should be a model for all clubs.

“We need to become more of a selling league,” Garber said Friday at a downtown Atlanta hotel. “We’ve been buying for so long. But as we’ve gone through the analysis, it’s hard to justify the investment we’ve made in players and the investment we’ve made in domestic development. We have to have something that turns the model around or it’s going to be unsustainable.”

Davies, an 18-year-old Canadian who played this season for the Vancouver Whitecaps, is joining Bayern Munich as part of an MLS record $22 million transfer. Nineteen-year-old midfielder Tyler Adams of the New York Red Bulls also is moving to the Bundesliga, moving to sister club RB with Leipzig under a five-year arrangement.

Garber noted that Atlanta United, which is hosting the title game against the Portland Timbers , could be exploring transfer deals for stars such as league MVP Josef Almiron and Miguel Almiron.

“In world soccer, players get sold,” the commissioner said. “If something happens in Atlanta, I’m sure they will do whatever they can to have higher attendance and even more popularity next year, even if they sell one of their stars.”

Garber also signaled a new playoff format next season. A likely change is from two-legged series in the conference semifinals and finals to a total knockout format hosted by teams with the better record. That probably would move the MLS Cup back to November for the first time since 2011.

“We want to make the regular season more and more important, where winning in March is as important as winning in September and October,” he said. “The system we’re looking at will place a very, very high emphasis on the regular season.”

Atlanta United has shattered most MLS attendance records during its first two years, averaging more than 53,000 per game this season. Another mark is expected to fall Saturday night with a projected crowd of 73,000 for the championship match.

Garber said Atlanta and the Seattle Sounders, both of which share large stadiums with NFL teams, have given the league reason to look beyond its normal model of wanting teams with soccer-only stadiums that seat around 20,000.

The Sounders averaged more than 40,000 per game in 2018. No other team reached 27,000, and only a handful even had the capacity to reach that level.

“Every now and then, you have something that shocks you,” Garber said. “What happened in Seattle (which entered the league in 2009) was the first example of that. What happened here in Atlanta continues to astound me. We’re more open to thinking about it. We have two examples of success with large stadiums. But the model is still focused on smaller stadiums.”

Garber said a key to Atlanta’s success was making United feel like a joint partner with the NFL’s Falcons in $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a retractable-roof facility that opened last year.

Each team has its own locker room with all the bells and whistles. The stands were designed to accommodate both a football field and the wider soccer pitch. The football lines are removed from the artificial turf for all United games.

“Arthur Blank and his organization have embraced this team and put it on par with the way his family looks at the football team,” Garber said of United’s owner. “When I walked into the stadium, I saw a giant painting of a United player right next to a giant painting of a Falcons player. They’ve managed to find ways to share the building, rather than make United a tenant in the building. That’s something to look at moving forward.”

The league will grow to 24 teams next season with the addition of an expansion franchise in Cincinnati , while Nashville, Tennessee, and Miami are scheduled to come aboard in 2020.

The Miami club, led by David Beckham , has endured a tortuous search to find a site for a new stadium, but Garber said approval last month from the city’s voters on a proposed development adjacent to Miami International Airport is a major step toward finally getting the long-planned franchise to the playing field.

MLS is also planning a 27th franchise in Austin, Texas, which was initially set to be the new home of the Columbus Crew. MLS is working to finalize a deal with the Haslem family, which owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, that would keep a team in Ohio’s capital city and lead to a new downtown stadium .

Garber said MLS is likely to grant a 28th franchise in the next year. St. Louis, Phoenix, Detroit and Sacramento, California, are among the contenders.

Whoever is left out in this round of expansion may not have to wait long for another shot at a franchise. Garber said he expects the owners to begin discussing the feasibility of taking the league beyond a 28-team alignment at a board meeting next week.

“I don’t anticipate an announcement coming out of that,” the commissioner said. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that we can support more than 28 teams in Major League Soccer.”

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Controversial Salah goal puts Liverpool ahead v. Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 8:20 AM EST
Liverpool took the lead at Bournemouth on Saturday in controversial fashion.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

In the first half a wonderful piece of link-up play between Roberto Firmino and Salah saw the former shoot at goal as Asmir Begovic could only parry the effort.

Salah, who was marginally offside according to replays, was on hand to slot home the rebound and put Liverpool 1-0 up.

Bournemouth’s players protested but the goal stood, as Salah’s right shoulder was offside. The Egyptian star looked over at the assistant referee to double check he was onside before celebrating with his teammates.

When you’re unbeaten so far this season in the Premier League and everything is going your way, sometimes that is the way the cookie crumbles.

Hit play on the video above to see Liverpool’s controversial opener.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 7:08 AM EST
Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Cherries in the top seven and Liverpool second.

A win for Jurgen Klopp‘s men would momentarily send them to the top of the Premier League table, and amid a busy festive schedule and a few injuries the German coach has rotated his squad expertly so far.

Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth have defied expectations so far this season and they are already edging towards safety and dreaming of European qualification.

In team news Bournemouth are without top goalscorer Callum Wilson through injury, while Lewis Cook is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL in the midweek win against Huddersfield.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is only fit enough for the bench, but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson return to the starting lineup

LINEUPS

Alex Morgan named U.S. Player of the Year

Associated PressDec 7, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
CHICAGO — Alex Morgan has been named U.S. Soccer’s Player of the Year for a second time after leading the national team with 18 goals in 19 games and helping it earn a spot in the World Cup next year in France.

Defender Tierna Davidson, who started in her first nine national team appearances, was named Young Player of the Year, U.S. Soccer announced Friday. The 19-year-old’s college season at Stanford was cut short when she broke her ankle in September.

Morgan scored seven of her goals during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament this fall to earn the Golden Boot. The U.S. won the tournament and earned a spot in the World Cup. Morgan also has three assists and has logged 1,500 minutes this year, most of any player on the team.

Morgan also earned Player of the Year honors in 2012, when she had 28 goals and helped the national team win an Olympic title.

The U.S. women’s team, ranked No. 1 in the world, went undefeated in 2018 with 19 wins and two ties. That extended the team’s overall unbeaten streak to 28 games, dating to a 1-0 loss to Australia in the 2017 Tournament of Nations.

The draw for the World Cup is set for Saturday in Paris. The United States is the defending champion, having won in Canada in 2015.

Morgan currently sits at 98 career international goals.

“To be named captain with Megan (Rapinoe) and Carli (Lloyd), I felt I was challenged to succeed in a really positive way and was comfortable growing into this larger role with the team,” Morgan said in a statement. “I’m also pleased that I was able to improve and evolve in my play along the way. There’s a good energy to the team right now and we’re all really looking forward to getting started next year.”

The other nominees for women’s player of the year included Julie Ertz, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Rapinoe.

The voting panel includes the national team coaches, players who have made at least one appearance with the team this year, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, members of the media and other select panelists.

3 key battles in MLS Cup Final between Atlanta and Portland

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnDec 7, 2018, 8:56 PM EST
Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers meet in the final match of the season. 90 minutes to decide the MLS Cup winner. With just one last game to go, there are plenty of storylines and key matchups that will determine the course those 90 minutes take.

Will Atlanta’s relentless attack prove unstoppable one more time? Or will Portland’s stellar defensive shape nullify the Atlanta firepower?

[ MORE: Full MLS Cup Final preview ]

This matchup is a delicious clash of styles, with Atlanta United actually playing right into the hands of how Portland has progressed this season. The Timbers owned the third-least possession of all MLS teams this season, while Atlanta held the most. This will make for a fascinating 90 minutes to see how the fifth-seeded Timbers can hold off Atlanta and look for goals of their own.

1) Diego Chara and/or David Guzman vs Miguel Almiron

Portland relied on this defensive midfield pairing against Sporting KC in the semifinals, helping keep Kansas City choked off in the danger area outside the top of the box. It’s likely that Giovanni Savarese deploys both together yet again in the finals, but even if only one plays, whoever is on the field will have the responsibility of keeping Miguel Almiron locked down, and force the creative weight on those behind him – like Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe. While both those players are talented – Gressel in particular has come on strong of late – neither is as important to this team as Almiron, and stopping his marauding will be priority number one. This is the most obvious battle that Portland must win if the Timbers are to pull off yet another upset.

2) Michael Parkhurst/Jeff Larentowicz vs Diego Valeri

There is some serious MLS experience among this matchup. With Jeremy Ebobisse coming on strong of late for Portland, Valeri has moved back into a more creative role, but he still remains the Timbers’ biggest goalscoring threat. Portland as a team scored the joint-most headed goals in the league this regular season with 14 as well as ranking third in the league on set-piece goals, so Parkhurst and Larentowicz, alongside Argentinian Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, will need to be mistake-free in the air.

But guarding the aerial threat will hardly be enough to keep Valeri under wraps. His creativity not only opens up teammates, but can also create chances for himself out of seemingly nothing. The experienced Atlanta defense cannot allow Valeri to open space on his own, as the possessional advantage Atlanta will almost certainly enjoy should limit the amount of opportunities Portland can create. Therefore, the Atlanta defense needs to make Valeri earn his chances and not allow them to magically appear out of nothing.

3) Eric Remedi vs. Portland counter

Atlanta succumbed to a 1-1 draw the first time these teams met, as Portland locked Atlanta down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium despite a huge possessional advantage for the hosts. Why? They limited Atlanta’s attack and completed a number of deep key passes from the midfield area on the counter. 23-year-old Eric Remedi wasn’t around for that first meeting in late June, only arriving two weeks later in the summer transfer window. The Argentinian midfielder immediately slotted into the starting lineup and has played every single league minute since his first start on July 29. His presence will be critical if Atlanta is to neutralize the Portland counter, as he will not only be tasked with keeping the speedy Portland forwards at bay, but also not giving away needless fouls that would allow Portland to enjoy set-piece opportunities, which often go hand-in-hand with counters.

BONUS: Jeff Attinella vs. Atlanta’s attack

It goes without saying that if Portland is to play its desired style and let Atlanta control the ball, goalkeeper Jeff Attinella must be on top of his game. The 30-year-old American has been here before, but only as a backup, forced to watch from the bench as Nick Rimando couldn’t lead Real Salt Lake to victory on penalties in 2013. Now with the starting job and a popular cheer from the home fans, “Jeff Jeff Jeff” will need to stand tall to keep Portland in the match.