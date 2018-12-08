Goal burst leads West Ham past Crystal Palace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PVA, Palace takes early lead

Chicharito goal, assist

Felipe Anderson goal, assist

West Ham United scores three goals for the third-straight time, extending its win streak to three matches with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Felipe Anderson, Javier Hernandez, and Robert Snodgrass scored for West Ham, now 10th with 21 points.

James McArthur and Jeff Schlupp scored for Palace, who has 12 points and sits two points above the drop zone.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Palace took a lead after just seven minutes, when Patrick Van Aanholt‘s free kick was headed into the path of McArthur. His low shot was enough for 1-0.

West Ham had a lot of the ball, but little danger. Lucas Perez volleyed wide, and Felipe Anderson hit a fine cross that found no receiver as the Irons looked to level the score before halftime (to no avail).

You’d call Snodgrass’ second half equalizer well-deserved, as the in-form Scottish midfielder beat Wayne Hennessey with a swerving left-footed shot.

West Ham kept moving forward, with Pablo Zabaleta hitting a shot wide of goal.

The Irons took their first lead when Hennessey saved Felipe Anderson’s free kick and only primo poached Chicharito followed up the rebound, blasting it into the goal.

And it was 3-1 when Chicharito cued up Anderson for a goal that had been coming his way.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

2 – James McArthur has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 29 combined. Opener. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola