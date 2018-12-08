More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Groups for 2019 Women’s World Cup confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
The group stage for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France have been confirmed, with the U.S. women’s national team placed in a favorable group.

Thailand, Chile and Sweden are the opponents for Jill Ellis’ USWNT in Group F. The U.S. will open up against Thailand in Reims on June 11, then play Chile in Paris on June 16 before facing Sweden on June 20 in Le Havre.

The U.S. are the defending World Cup champs after their success at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

Hosts France have been drawn alongside South Korea, Norway and Nigeria in Group A, with the opening game of the tournament against Korea in Paris on June 7.

England will face old foes Scotland (competing in their first-ever World Cup), Argentina and Japan in Group D, while Canada face Cameroon, New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E. Marta and Brazil face Australia, Italy and Jamaica in Group C, while German clash with Spain, China and South Africa in Group B.

Below is the full group stage draw from Paris, with the tournament taking place this summer from June 7 until July 7.

Paolo Magni/ANSA via AP
Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
ROME (AP) Napoli is not only Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne.

A 4-0 victory over promoted Frosinone on Saturday didn’t include any goals from the southern club’s standout strikers.

Arkadiusz Milik scored twice, Faouzi Ghoulam provided two assists in his first match in more than a year, and Piotr Zielinski and Adam Ounas also found the net.

With Mertens rested, the collective effort was the perfect warmup for a decisive visit to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The win also solidified Napoli’s hold on second place in Serie A. The Partenopei moved six points ahead of third-place Inter Milan, which lost 1-0 to leader Juventus on Friday. Juventus is eight points ahead of Napoli.

“This was a dangerous match, a classic trap that we could have fallen into, especially ahead of a Champions League game,” Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “Those who debuted or made their comebacks today should be applauded, as they knew how to wait, prepare and were ready when called upon.

“We can start thinking about Liverpool now, but we’ve got to try to remain calm and focused. We’re entering with the right mentality, the players are in good shape and a few even rested today.”

Goalkeeper Alex Meret, who was signed from Udinese in the offseason for 22 million euros ($25 million), made his Napoli debut. Signed to replace the departed Pepe Reina, Meret broke his arm in his second training session with Napoli.

While Meret was rarely tested, Zielinski put Napoli ahead early on from the edge of the area following a rebound of a shot from Insigne.

Ounas then doubled the advantage before the break with a long curling shot that was deflected slightly by a defender.

Milik headed in his first in the 68th and then beat the offside trap for another in the 84th.

Milik has scored seven goals in 13 matches, matching Mertens and Insigne for the squad lead.

Both of Milik’s goals were set up by Ghoulam, the fullback who had been out since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last year against Manchester City.

Photo credit: Atlanta United / @ATLUTD
By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
Atlanta United needed just two years to reach its first MLS Cup upon the league in 2017, and they’ll host Saturday’s final against the Portland Timbers to boot.

[ FOLLOW: Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers — MLS Cup 2018 ]

It’ll be the final game in which Gerardo “Tata” Martino picks the Five Stripes team and patrols the sidelines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he’s set to depart the club at the end of the season (reportedly set to take the Mexican national team job). It could very well be another final outing for one of — or two of — Atlanta’s superstars on the field: Miguel Almiron is expected to move to Europe during the January transfer window, and Josef Martinez has long been linked with a move back across the Atlantic Ocean.

With Martino leaving and two of his South American dynamos perhaps joining him, Saturday could very well signal the end of the first era of Atlanta United, giving way to the next head coach and (presumably) another wave of up-and-coming stars.

Portland, on the other hand, is the team that wasn’t “supposed” to be left standing in the Western Conference. Having already knocked off the West’s first- and second-seeded sides in the playoffs — after surviving the knockout round on the road — Giovanni Savarese’s side has proven itself as a formidable, unrelenting foe on the 2018 season’s final day.

Hit the link above to follow along through Saturday’s final, and check back on PST for full coverage and analysis after the game.

LINEUPS

Atlanta: Guzan; Escobar, Parkhurst, Gonzalez-Pirez, Garza; Nagbe, Larentowicz, Remedi; Almiron, Gressel, Martinez | Subs: Clark, Tuiloma, Powell, Olum, Flores, Asprilla, Melano

Portland: Attinella; Valentin, Mabiala, Ridgewell, Villafaña; Chara, Guzman; Polo, Valeri, Blanco; Ebobisse | Subs: Kann, Robinson, McCann, Kratz, Villalba, Barco, Vazquez

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 6:11 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona’s lead in the title race grew from one point to three after Lionel Messi and Co., thrashed local rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday — with partial thanks to second-place Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Valencia.

Messi scored the first and fourth goals — each a stunning free kick brilliantly stroked into corners opposite one another in either half of the game. The latter wasn’t to be scoffed at, but the former was dropped so perfectly — down to the millimeter — it warrants re-watch after re-watch.

Surprisingly enough, it was the first time Messi has scored two free-kick goals in the same league game. Ousmane Dembele (assisted by Messi) and Luis Suarez chipped in with a goal each during the first half.

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Atleti were the other key beneficiaries of Sevilla’s slip-up, as Diego Simeone’s side took their opportunity to move level on points for second place.

Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring in the 25th minute, bundling home the ball from Santiago Aris’ cross, followed by Antoine Griezmann (82nd) and Rodrigo (87th) who put the game to bed not long before full-time.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 2-3 Celta Vigo

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Eibar vs. Levante — 6 a.m. ET
Huesca vs. Real Madrid — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Real Valladolid — 12:30 p.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano — 2:45 p.m. ET

By Andy EdwardsDec 8, 2018, 4:36 PM EST
  • Son (45’+1) curls a beauty for 1-0 (ABOVE)
  • Alli (58′) scores his 50th for Spurs (WATCH)
  • THFC return to 3rd; LCFC remain 9th

Tottenham Hotspur continue to play some of the most functional, if unattractive, soccer available in the Premier League — out of necessity — and Mauricio Pochettino‘s side continues to find ways to win ugly and keep pace in the top-four race.

On Saturday, they managed to grind out a straightforward 2-0 victory away to Leicester City with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen on the bench for 72 and 66 of 90 minutes, respectively.

Son Heung-min and Dele Alli did all the damage and bagged a goal apiece in an otherwise uneventful affair at the King Power Stadium.

For 40 minutes, the two teams combined to register just two shots — not shots on target, but shots. Then came an offensive explosion from Tottenham — two shots in the final six minutes before halftime.

From the second of those came the game’s opening goal during stoppage time. Son cut inside from the right wing, flashed across the top of the Foxes’ box and uncorked a left-footed curler that left Kasper Schmeichel without a prayer.

The second half began as brightly and fervently for Spurs, who enjoyed plenty of possession — just as they had in the first half — and began to squeeze the life out of game.

Alli made it 2-0 just before the hour mark, as he found himself unmarked at the back post and headed home Son’s floated cross to reach the 50-goal mark (all competitions) in a Spurs shirt.

The result sees Spurs (36 points) reclaim third place after briefly dropping to fifth following victories by Chelsea and Arsenal (both on 34) earlier on Saturday, while Leicester (22) remain ninth in the PL table.