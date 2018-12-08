Groups for 2019 Women’s World Cup confirmed

The group stage for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France have been confirmed, with the U.S. women’s national team placed in a favorable group.
Thailand, Chile and Sweden are the opponents for Jill Ellis’ USWNT in Group F. The U.S. will open up against Thailand in Reims on June 11, then play Chile in Paris on June 16 before facing Sweden on June 20 in Le Havre.
The U.S. are the defending World Cup champs after their success at the 2015 tournament in Canada.
Hosts France have been drawn alongside South Korea, Norway and Nigeria in Group A, with the opening game of the tournament against Korea in Paris on June 7.
England will face old foes Scotland (competing in their first-ever World Cup), Argentina and Japan in Group D, while Canada face Cameroon, New Zealand and the Netherlands in Group E. Marta and Brazil face Australia, Italy and Jamaica in Group C, while German clash with Spain, China and South Africa in Group B.
Below is the full group stage draw from Paris, with the tournament taking place this summer from June 7 until July 7.