More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Manchester United breaks out versus Fulham

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Young scores beauty [ VIDEO ]
  • Mata, Lukaku make it 3-0 at half
  • Pogba an unused sub
  • United moves sixth

Manchester United, and Old Trafford specifically, needed this.

Four different Red Devils hit the score sheet as Manchester United beat Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, and Ashley Young all scored for United, who moves sixth with 26 points.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for Fulham, while Aboubakar Kamara won and scored a penalty for the Cottagers.

Fulham remains 20th with nine points and now has a league-worst minus-24 goal differential.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The goal scoring started with a beauty, as left back Ashley Young nutmegged a defender and cut into the 18 to belt a shot into the far post (See top of post for video).

It was 2-0 through Mata, the Spaniard running to the top of the 18 to meet a Marcus Rashford cutback before Lukaku got into the act off a Mata assist. 3-0 at the break.

Fulham got on the board in the second half, when Ander Herrera fouled Aboubakar Kamara in the box.

Kamara converted his chance to make it 3-1, but Anguissa saw red within minutes to dent any new hopes for the Cottagers.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

“That is the Manchester United that we want to see”

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Is Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho making a point without star midfielder Paul Pogba?

United won 4-1 over Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday, building a 3-0 first half lead through Juan Mata, Ashley Young, and Romelu Lukaku goals.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 4-1 Fulham ]

Mourinho’s quotes on team attitude for a second-straight match will be read with a critical eye given Pogba’s status as an unused sub, a few days after being used off the bench.

“The players have shown they can be a better team than they are. When there is solidarity in the team, everyone giving their maximum, you attract more positive things.”

Mata, who scored his 50th Premier League goal, was glowing after the Red Devils’ performance.

“It was the start that we needed. We know that we have to start better because it is not right to always be chasing the game. We need these performances more often. The fans today enjoyed it: That is the Manchester United that we want to see.”

United is off to Valencia at midweek but has already qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds and seems likely to focus its attention on Sunday’s visit to Liverpool.

Goal burst leads West Ham past Crystal Palace

By Nicholas MendolaDec 8, 2018, 12:18 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • PVA, Palace takes early lead
  • Chicharito goal, assist
  • Felipe Anderson goal, assist

West Ham United scores three goals for the third-straight time, extending its win streak to three matches with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Felipe Anderson, Javier Hernandez, and Robert Snodgrass scored for West Ham, now 10th with 21 points.

James McArthur and Jeff Schlupp scored for Palace, who has 12 points and sits two points above the drop zone.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Palace took a lead after just seven minutes, when Patrick Van Aanholt‘s free kick was headed into the path of McArthur. His low shot was enough for 1-0.

West Ham had a lot of the ball, but little danger. Lucas Perez volleyed wide, and Felipe Anderson hit a fine cross that found no receiver as the Irons looked to level the score before halftime (to no avail).

You’d call Snodgrass’ second half equalizer well-deserved, as the in-form Scottish midfielder beat Wayne Hennessey with a swerving left-footed shot.

West Ham kept moving forward, with Pablo Zabaleta hitting a shot wide of goal.

The Irons took their first lead when Hennessey saved Felipe Anderson’s free kick and only primo poached Chicharito followed up the rebound, blasting it into the goal.

And it was 3-1 when Chicharito cued up Anderson for a goal that had been coming his way.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Southampton hand Cardiff victory

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Paterson scores after Vestergaard howler
  • Hasenhuttl loses on Saints debut
  • Saints have just one win from 16 
  • All 4 of Cardiff’s wins this season have come at home

Cardiff City beat Southampton 1-0 at a rainy Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, as Callum Paterson scored but he was given a huge helping hand by Jannik Vestergaard.

Cardiff dominated the first half and Southampton the second, and although it looked like it would be a draw Vestergaard’s slip as the last man allowed Paterson to score and lift the Bluebirds further away from the drop zone.

With the win Cardiff move up to 14th place on 14 points, while Southampton remain in the bottom three and have just nine points this season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Cardiff started well and Harry Arter popped up in the box but Alex McCarthy saved his effort calmly.

The Bluebirds continued to cause Saints problems, with Jan Bednarek coming to the rescue after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing surged forward following a mistake from Matt Targett.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Saints worked there way into the game but Cardiff continued to look the most likely and McCarthy again saved Saints. Jacob Murphy looked set to poke home but McCarthy clawed the ball back at the vital moment.

Southampton’s best chance of the first half came and went as a corner looped into the air and found Mario Lemina but he volleyed over the bar. Mendez-Laing then smashed just over the bar before the half.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

After the break Saints dragged themselves back into the game as they had the majority of the play with Nathan Redmond dangerous.

Saints were then livid they did not win a penalty kick as Armstrong went down in the box under a challenge from Victor Camarasa but Jon Moss waved the PK calls away.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Matt Targett then whipped a free kick over the bar but the opening goal of the game came at the other end.

As he went to play the ball back to McCarthy, Vestergaard tripped over his own feet as last man and gave the ball straight to Paterson who scored to send the home fans wild.

Sean Morrison headed a glorious chance wide late on as Cardiff could have wrapped up all three points, but Warnock’s men did hold on for a fourth home victory of the season to spark wild celebrations at the final whistle.

Torreira’s stunner edges Arsenal past Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal 21 games unbeaten in all competitions
  • Lucas Torreira scores in second-straight home game
  • Gunners momentarily up to fourth in table

Arsenal edged past a dogged Huddersfield side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as Lucas Torreira’s late moment of magic won the game 1-0 for the Gunners.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed chances in the first half, Torreira scored a sensational bicycle kick to grab the win as they extend their unbeaten run which began in August.

With the victory Arsenal move on to 32 points, while Huddersfield remain on 11 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Early on it was an even contest as Arsenal had plenty of the ball but Huddersfield were lively on the break.

Aubameyang squandered a massive chance for the Gunners after a cross found him but the in-form strike prodded wide.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After wonderful work from Matteo Guendouzi, the Arsenal midfielder squared the ball to Lacazette who was completely open but slipped as he hit his shot.

A lively first half saw plenty of tackles flying in as USMNT man Danny Williams

Lacazette then had the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged to be offside when the original ball is played. At the other end Alex Pritchard fired just over as the Terriers grew into the game.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

Pritchard went close again at the start of the second half as Huddersfield threatened. There was then a horrible moment for Huddersfield’s Tommy Smith who went down with what looked like a serious injury and was carried off the pitch.

Arsenal brought on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi at half time but neither could impact the game, as Aubameyang got his header all wrong as ie came off his shoulder.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The winning goal arrived in the 83rd minute as Aubameyang did superbly to dink the ball to Torreira and the Uruguayan midfielder sent a stunning bicycle kick into the net to send the Emirates wild.