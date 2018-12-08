Manchester United breaks out versus Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Young scores beauty [ VIDEO ]

Mata, Lukaku make it 3-0 at half

Pogba an unused sub

United moves sixth

Manchester United, and Old Trafford specifically, needed this.

Four different Red Devils hit the score sheet as Manchester United beat Fulham 4-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, and Ashley Young all scored for United, who moves sixth with 26 points.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for Fulham, while Aboubakar Kamara won and scored a penalty for the Cottagers.

Fulham remains 20th with nine points and now has a league-worst minus-24 goal differential.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The goal scoring started with a beauty, as left back Ashley Young nutmegged a defender and cut into the 18 to belt a shot into the far post (See top of post for video).

It was 2-0 through Mata, the Spaniard running to the top of the 18 to meet a Marcus Rashford cutback before Lukaku got into the act off a Mata assist. 3-0 at the break.

Fulham got on the board in the second half, when Ander Herrera fouled Aboubakar Kamara in the box.

Kamara converted his chance to make it 3-1, but Anguissa saw red within minutes to dent any new hopes for the Cottagers.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

50 – Juan Mata has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the fifth Spaniard to reach this milestone in the competition (also Fernando Torres, David Silva, Diego Costa and Cesc Fàbregas). Arriba. #MUNFUL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola