Torreira’s stunner edges Arsenal past Huddersfield

Arsenal 21 games unbeaten in all competitions

Lucas Torreira scores in second-straight home game

Gunners momentarily up to fourth in table

Arsenal edged past a dogged Huddersfield side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as Lucas Torreira’s late moment of magic won the game 1-0 for the Gunners.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed chances in the first half, Torreira scored a sensational bicycle kick to grab the win as they extend their unbeaten run which began in August.

With the victory Arsenal move on to 32 points, while Huddersfield remain on 11 points.

Early on it was an even contest as Arsenal had plenty of the ball but Huddersfield were lively on the break.

Aubameyang squandered a massive chance for the Gunners after a cross found him but the in-form strike prodded wide.

After wonderful work from Matteo Guendouzi, the Arsenal midfielder squared the ball to Lacazette who was completely open but slipped as he hit his shot.

A lively first half saw plenty of tackles flying in as USMNT man Danny Williams

Lacazette then had the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged to be offside when the original ball is played. At the other end Alex Pritchard fired just over as the Terriers grew into the game.

Pritchard went close again at the start of the second half as Huddersfield threatened. There was then a horrible moment for Huddersfield’s Tommy Smith who went down with what looked like a serious injury and was carried off the pitch.

Arsenal brought on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi at half time but neither could impact the game, as Aubameyang got his header all wrong as ie came off his shoulder.

The winning goal arrived in the 83rd minute as Aubameyang did superbly to dink the ball to Torreira and the Uruguayan midfielder sent a stunning bicycle kick into the net to send the Emirates wild.

