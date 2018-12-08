VIDEO: Arsenal’s Torreira scores amazing bicycle kick goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paterson scores after Vestergaard howler

Hasenhuttl loses on Saints debut

Saints have just one win from 16

All 4 of Cardiff’s wins this season have come at home

Cardiff City beat Southampton 1-0 at a rainy Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, as Callum Paterson scored but he was given a huge helping hand by Jannik Vestergaard.

Cardiff dominated the first half and Southampton the second, and although it looked like it would be a draw Vestergaard’s slip as the last man allowed Paterson to score and lift the Bluebirds further away from the drop zone.

With the win Cardiff move up to 14th place on 14 points, while Southampton remain in the bottom three and have just nine points this season.

Cardiff started well and Harry Arter popped up in the box but Alex McCarthy saved his effort calmly.

The Bluebirds continued to cause Saints problems, with Jan Bednarek coming to the rescue after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing surged forward following a mistake from Matt Targett.

Saints worked there way into the game but Cardiff continued to look the most likely and McCarthy again saved Saints. Jacob Murphy looked set to poke home but McCarthy clawed the ball back at the vital moment.

Southampton’s best chance of the first half came and went as a corner looped into the air and found Mario Lemina but he volleyed over the bar. Mendez-Laing then smashed just over the bar before the half.

After the break Saints dragged themselves back into the game as they had the majority of the play with Nathan Redmond dangerous.

Saints were then livid they did not win a penalty kick as Armstrong went down in the box under a challenge from Victor Camarasa but Jon Moss waved the PK calls away.

Matt Targett then whipped a free kick over the bar but the opening goal of the game came at the other end.

As he went to play the ball back to McCarthy, Vestergaard tripped over his own feet as last man and gave the ball straight to Paterson who scored to send the home fans wild.

Sean Morrison headed a glorious chance wide late on as Cardiff could have wrapped up all three points, but Warnock’s men did hold on for a fourth home victory of the season to spark wild celebrations at the final whistle.

