Saponara nearly undressed celebrating 99th minute equalizer

It appeared as though the point had slipped through the clutches of Sampdoria, as Ciro Immobile cooly deposited a 96th minute penalty to put Lazio 2-1 up, leaving Sampdoria undressed late at Stadio Olimpico.

The visitors, however, would not be stripped of a result, as a moment of magic would reclaim the point and earn a 2-2 draw in the 99th minute. Riccardo Saponara would be the man to deliver the goods, with a fabulous leaping finish past a stunned Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

In his jubilation, Saponara first removed his jersey, soon followed by the one underneath, leaving him shirtless as he sprinted towards the away fans. That was only the beginning of his accouterment adventure. As he headed full-tilt towards the stands, excitement took over and he began to remove his pants as well, although good sense returned in time and brought a stop to that idea. Unfortunately, the fans had other ideas.

As Saponara lept into the crowd and stood to face the Sampdoria traveling support, a fan behind him reached up and first pulled his shorts down so only his underwear remained, and then a hand reached up and pulled that down too, leaving his bare behind exposed.

The official Serie A video above cuts the celebration off early, but the Sampdoria twitter account couldn’t let the hilarity go without sharing.

2) Take your shorts off. pic.twitter.com/xJePCvSO3u — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) December 8, 2018

The goal was big for Sampdoria, who moved into 10th with the point, pulling them nearer to the crowded top half of the table. It was also a body blow to Lazio, who failed to take the opportunity to crack the top four, instead remaining in fifth, level on points with AC Milan but behind on goal differential.

