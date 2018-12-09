Sterling responds to racial abuse with profound social media post

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about the racist abuse he reportedly suffered at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, taking to Instagram to point out his feelings as to why abuse is prevalent in the sport today.

Cameras caught a fan screaming at Sterling on the touchline using racist language to heckle the City winger as he took a throw-in. Police have announced they are investigating the incident.

Sterling spoke out on his Instagram page, saying media coverage that differs for blacks and whites fuels the racism he faces during matches today. He posted screenshots of two Daily Mail articles covering stories of his young Manchester City teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden buying houses for their parents with newfound riches, and points out the differences in the tone of the headlines.

“You have two young players starting out there [sic] careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing,” Sterling writes, “Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white player.”

Sterling says this “helps fuel racism and aggressive behavior,” and pleads with the papers to keep a closer eye on their wording and coverage to promote equality.

The 24-year-old has himself often been at the center of similar headline controversies, including earlier this summer before the World Cup when he was criticized for having a gun tattoo on his leg, which he explained was to honor his father killed by gun violence in Jamaica. Sterling has also been criticized by catchy newspaper headlines for things like proposing to his girlfriend and having a flashy car.

