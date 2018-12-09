More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Sterling responds to racial abuse with profound social media post

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 8:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has spoken out about the racist abuse he reportedly suffered at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, taking to Instagram to point out his feelings as to why abuse is prevalent in the sport today.

Cameras caught a fan screaming at Sterling on the touchline using racist language to heckle the City winger as he took a throw-in. Police have announced they are investigating the incident.

[ MORE: Ruthless Spurs down Leicester ]

Sterling spoke out on his Instagram page, saying media coverage that differs for blacks and whites fuels the racism he faces during matches today. He posted screenshots of two Daily Mail articles covering stories of his young Manchester City teammates Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden buying houses for their parents with newfound riches, and points out the differences in the tone of the headlines.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on

“You have two young players starting out there [sic] careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing,” Sterling writes, “Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white player.”

Sterling says this “helps fuel racism and aggressive behavior,” and pleads with the papers to keep a closer eye on their wording and coverage to promote equality.

The 24-year-old has himself often been at the center of similar headline controversies, including earlier this summer before the World Cup when he was criticized for having a gun tattoo on his leg, which he explained was to honor his father killed by gun violence in Jamaica. Sterling has also been criticized by catchy newspaper headlines for things like proposing to his girlfriend and having a flashy car.

Watch Live: Newcastle vs. Wolves

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rafa Benitez continues his charge to lead Newcastle away from the relegation zone as the Magpies host Wolverhampton at St. James Park on Sunday. (Watch live at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett both return to the Newcastle squad. The former was suspended last time out for yellow card accumulation and returns to the starting lineup, while the latter has missed the last three matches with an injury he picked up on international duty, proving fit enough for the bench.

For Wolves, Ruben Neves also returns from his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, while Leander Dendoncker is back on the bench after making his Premier League debut midweek in a nine-minute cameo.

Newcastle has never lost to Wolves in Premier League play, with two wins and four draws. The Magpies, however, have lost four of their first six home matches to start the season, tied for the worst start to a home campaign in their top flight history.

LINEUPS

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Diame, Ki, Atsu, Perez, Rondon.
Bench: Woodman, Dummett, Muto, Kenedy, Manquillo, Joselu, Longstaff.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore, Costa, Jota.
Bench: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Raul, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Denconcker, Bonatini.

Ancelotti says Napoli won’t bunker in against Liverpool

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Napoli only needs a draw against Liverpool on Wednesday to secure passage to the Champions League knockout stage, but manager Carlo Ancelotti says they won’t treat this match any differently.

As it stands, Liverpool is out of the Champions League, sitting third in Group C with six points, two back of PSG in second and three behind leaders Napoli. A two-goal victory for Liverpool would see them confirm a place in the knockout round via head-to-head goal differential, while a one-goal win would leave it up to PSG’s result over Red Star, or potentially even lower-level tiebreakers like away goals.

Still, Ancelotti wants Napoli to go for the jugular instead of sitting back and playing for the draw. “We want to control the game. We are not used to playing defensively, we are not capable of doing it. We will not park the bus in front of our goal. We believe we will get through: so far we have prepared a beautiful cake, now we must add the icing.”

Napoli defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Italy way back in early October, and that is what sets the stage for Wednesday’s match. Should Liverpool win, the two clubs would be tied with nine points. In that scenario, tiebreakers would first look to head-to-head points, which would be even as each team would hold three points at home. The next tiebreaker is head-to-head goal differential, which is where Liverpool can take the advantage with a two-goal victory or more. Following that is head-to-head goals scored and head-to-head away goals, and if the teams are still even after that, all of the above tiebreakers are reapplied involving the entire group.

Ancelotti also felt the need to bring up a sore memory for Reds fans to needle his opponent, recalling a 2-0 Chelsea victory at Anfield on the penultimate day of the 2010/11 season that brought the Blues within reach of the Premier League title. “I have fond memories of Anfield,” Ancelotti said, “I effectively won the Premier League title there with Chelsea.”

He also brought up one even more painful result to needle Reds fans, reminding them when an Ancelotti-led Inter squad defeated Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final. “When I think of previous matches with Liverpool, I like the one from 2007 in Athens,” the Italian said.

Saponara nearly undressed celebrating 99th minute equalizer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 8:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

It appeared as though the point had slipped through the clutches of Sampdoria, as Ciro Immobile cooly deposited a 96th minute penalty to put Lazio 2-1 up, leaving Sampdoria undressed late at Stadio Olimpico.

The visitors, however, would not be stripped of a result, as a moment of magic would reclaim the point and earn a 2-2 draw in the 99th minute. Riccardo Saponara would be the man to deliver the goods, with a fabulous leaping finish past a stunned Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

In his jubilation, Saponara first removed his jersey, soon followed by the one underneath, leaving him shirtless as he sprinted towards the away fans. That was only the beginning of his accouterment adventure. As he headed full-tilt towards the stands, excitement took over and he began to remove his pants as well, although good sense returned in time and brought a stop to that idea. Unfortunately, the fans had other ideas.

As Saponara lept into the crowd and stood to face the Sampdoria traveling support, a fan behind him reached up and first pulled his shorts down so only his underwear remained, and then a hand reached up and pulled that down too, leaving his bare behind exposed.

The official Serie A video above cuts the celebration off early, but the Sampdoria twitter account couldn’t let the hilarity go without sharing.

The goal was big for Sampdoria, who moved into 10th with the point, pulling them nearer to the crowded top half of the table. It was also a body blow to Lazio, who failed to take the opportunity to crack the top four, instead remaining in fifth, level on points with AC Milan but behind on goal differential.

Roma confines players to training ground after poor results

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Reports have surfaced that Italian club AS Roma has taken the rare step of confining its players to the training ground for the next few days after a run of poor results has left the side seventh in the Serie A table.

On Saturday, Roma held a 2-0 lead over 13th-placed Cagliari and coughed up that lead, conceding a 95th minute equalizer despite seeing the opponents reduced to just nine men two minutes prior.

According to both Sky Italia and Gianluca di Marzio, and later confirmed by Roma Radio, the club has decided to keep all players locked in the training ground for a “training retreat” through Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Victoria Plzen. The reports state the measure is less of a concentration on the midweek fixture and more of a strictly punitive measure, as the Champions League match is meaningless, having already confirmed a spot in the knockout stage.

The reports also discuss the job security of manager Eusebio Di Francesco, with the 49-year-old reportedly safe for now, although he apparently does appear to be drawing the ire of president Jim Palotta, while currently maintaining the backing of highly regarded sporting director Monchi.

Di Francesco was furious with his team after the match on Saturday, throwing the players under the bus for mistakes on the field, and suggesting they ignored his instructions. “My team tried to kill the game off for 70 minutes and I get angry when I see some of the mistakes we make,” he told the official Roma website after the match, “when players make the wrong choice and go for goal instead of passing to a team-mate. That leads to situations like this. It’s absurd. I don’t even want to talk about tactics. We had some highly experienced players out there today who should never concede a goal like that.”

The boss then suggested he may have to get harsh on the players, possibly foreshadowing the decision to hold the retreat. “We’ve used the carrot and the stick already this season,” Di Francesco said. “I didn’t have many options today. I had lots of kids on the bench plus [Javier] Pastore and [Diego] Perotti, who aren’t at their best. When Cagliari equalized we had five experienced defenders on the pitch. Sometimes there’s little for the coach to explain. I do have to take responsibility, though. I’m absolutely gutted about this result. It was in our hands. It was an absurd game: you can’t concede an equalizer in the last 30 seconds playing 11 v nine.”

Roma has won just once in its last seven Serie A matches, with losses to bottom-half sides SPAL and Udinese in that span as well. That, coupled with a similar four-match winless run earlier in the season, has left the club in a precarious position for Champions League qualification next season, sitting four points back of fourth-placed AC Milan and eight behind third-placed Inter.