Watch Live: Boca Juniors and River Plate in Copa Libertadores final

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
The match is finally here.

After many twists and turns that saw the final’s second leg postponed and scheduled two weeks later thousands of miles away, Boca Juniors and River Plate will meet with 90 minutes to decide the Copa Libertadores winner. The game kicks at 2:30 p.m. ET from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

With the fan violence aside, the focus can return to the match on the field. The aggregate is 2-2 after the first leg hosted by Boca Juniors, with the visitors fighting back from a goal deficit twice. The level aggregate score gives this match the feel of a one-off final rather than a second leg, punctuated even more by the delay between start and finish.

The delay also means Cristian Pavon is healthy and ready to go for Boca Juniors after leaving the first leg in tears after just 27 minutes. Carlos Tevez begins on the bench for Boca. River manager Marcello Gallardo is still suspended for the second leg as he was for the first, but this time he can at least be in attendance, unlike the first leg when he was not allowed in the stadium.

LINEUPS

River Plate: Armani, Montiel, Maidana, Pinola, Casco, Ponzio, Perez, Palacios, Fernandez, Martinez, Pratto.
Bench: Luz, Martinez Quarta, Mayada, Zuculini, Quintero, Alvarez, Mora.

Boca Juniors: Andrada, Buffarini, Magallan, Izquierdoz, Olaza, Nandez, Barrios, Perez, Pavon, Benedetto, Villa.
Bench: Rossi; Goltz, Jara, Gago, Tevez, Abila, Zarate.

Newcastle 1-2 Wolves: Doherty wins it late

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
  • Perez cancelled out Jota before the break
  • Yedlin sent off in 57′ for last-man foul
  • Doherty heads home deep into stoppage time

Newcastle looked strong at home as they worked to move further from the relegation zone, but a critical second-half call proved deadly as DeAndre Yedlin was sent off with 33 minutes to go, and while Newcastle nearly held on in front of a strong Martin Dubravka, Matthew Doherty struck four minutes into stoppage time to seal the Wolves win. Diogo Jota was vicious all match, proving the difference in the attack.

Wolves picked up where they left off against Chelsea midweek, and it was the hero then who opened the scoring on Sunday. Jota was on the receiving end of a cross from Helder Costa, who delivered a perfect ball into the box that somehow sailed over the head of Jamaal Lascelles in no man’s land. Jota was there on the doorstep, and he chested down and touched past Martin Dubravka with ease for the opener.

That lead, however, was short-lived. Off a set-piece, Salomon Rondon hit the bar with his free-kick, and while fans all looked to the referee to see if the ball had crossed the line, Rondon sent the ball back in from the other side and Ayoze Perez cleaned things up with a fabulous header to level the match.

That sprung Newcastle to life, and Rondon forced a Rui Patricio save moments later. The Magpies were strong headed into the break, and came out of halftime in the ascendency as well. Newcastle was forced into a change at the break, as an injured Federico Fernandez came off, replaced by Javier Manquillo.

The game changed just before the hour mark when U.S. international Yedlin was sent off for a tackle on Jota. it was an incredibly controversial call, as Yedlin brought Jota down just outside the top-left corner of the box, and while referee Mike Dean judged it to be a last-man foul, Jota was cutting in front the left flank at an angle, and Newcastle had two defenders closing from the other side of the box.

Jota was lucky to stay on the pitch himself with 17 minutes to go as he stomped hard and brought down Perez at the top of the Newcastle box after a heavy touch got away. Replays showed Jota stepped sideways into an oncoming Perez to send him tumbling.

Wolves got its best chance since gaining a man advantage in the 76th minute as substitute Raul Jimenez smacked the bar with a vicious strike from near the same spot Rondon did the previous half. They forced a fabulous Dubravka save with 10 minutes to go as Wolves hit on the break and a Jota cutback went through a Morgan Gibbs-White dummy to the feet of Doherty who rifled a curling effort that the Newcastle shot-stopper lept to parry.

It appeared Newcastle had rode out the disadvantage, but Wolves struck with one final counter-attack. Jota marauded forward over the midway line and into the penalty area, and his initial shot was saved athletically by Dubravka, but the rebound fell right to Doherty at the far post who headed into the empty net on the doorstep.

The win moved Wolves into the top half of the table, sitting 10th with 22 points, level with Leicester City but behind on goal difference. Newcastle remains in 15th with 13 points on the season, just five points above the relegation zone.

Robbie Earle addresses Sterling incident: Racism “is a cancer”

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST
Raheem Sterling was publicly subjected to racial taunts while Manchester City visited Chelsea on Saturday, and it has ignited further discussion on the prevalence of racism in the sport.

Prior to the match between Newcastle and Wolves on Sunday morning, the NBC pregame show took time to address the incident and its greater connotation to society. Robbie Earle did not mince words, driving straight into the heart of the problem that soccer faces today, and saying the game has taken a step back in its fight against racism.

“It’s such a pity, Rebecca,” Earle said when asked if the game has gone backwards, sometimes choking back emotion. “I worked during the mid-90’s with a number of prominent black and white players with organizations in English football to work hard to stamp out racism…there was a movement to eradicate it from the game. 25 years on, people are saying ‘is it a one-off incident?’ One-off is one too many. The most difficult thing for me to say is I failed Raheem Sterling and I failed the group behind him, and that’s the most difficult thing of all because we thought we had this thing nailed, and we haven’t. It’s a cancer, Rebecca, and cancers – unless you stay on top of them, unless you’re vigilant – will come back, and it’s starting to creep into English football, and it’s such a shame.”

Sterling responded to the incident on Instagram, linking slanted media coverage of black players to the abuse they face on and off the pitch.

“Laughing things off, when you’re inside and its hurting, you do the wry smile as if ‘well, I have to accept this, this is how it is’ and that should never be the case,” Earle said. “Raheem Sterling should never have to laugh off when people are shouting racial abuse at him. He’s getting abused because of where he lives, how much money he earns, that he moves to another football club. Again, I have to go back and say, it’s almost like we need to start again, we need to address this and make sure this isn’t something that starts to grow in our game, because we saw it through the 80’s and 90’s in the game, and it was something that has no place whatsoever.”

Earle said he’s “disappointed that we’re having this discussion today” and said he spoke to players in the game today who feel that Sterling’s point about slanted media coverage is on target. “He felt at this point he has to put himself forward,” Earle said, despite Sterling’s relative shyness when it comes to publicity.

Watch Live: Newcastle vs. Wolves

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Rafa Benitez continues his charge to lead Newcastle away from the relegation zone as the Magpies host Wolverhampton at St. James Park on Sunday. (Watch live at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett both return to the Newcastle squad. The former was suspended last time out for yellow card accumulation and returns to the starting lineup, while the latter has missed the last three matches with an injury he picked up on international duty, proving fit enough for the bench.

For Wolves, Ruben Neves also returns from his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, while Leander Dendoncker is back on the bench after making his Premier League debut midweek in a nine-minute cameo.

Newcastle has never lost to Wolves in Premier League play, with two wins and four draws. The Magpies, however, have lost four of their first six home matches to start the season, tied for the worst start to a home campaign in their top flight history.

LINEUPS

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Diame, Ki, Atsu, Perez, Rondon.
Bench: Woodman, Dummett, Muto, Kenedy, Manquillo, Joselu, Longstaff.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore, Costa, Jota.
Bench: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Raul, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Denconcker, Bonatini.

Ancelotti says Napoli won’t bunker in against Liverpool

By Kyle BonnDec 9, 2018, 9:09 AM EST
Napoli only needs a draw against Liverpool on Wednesday to secure passage to the Champions League knockout stage, but manager Carlo Ancelotti says they won’t treat this match any differently.

As it stands, Liverpool is out of the Champions League, sitting third in Group C with six points, two back of PSG in second and three behind leaders Napoli. A two-goal victory for Liverpool would see them confirm a place in the knockout round via head-to-head goal differential, while a one-goal win would leave it up to PSG’s result over Red Star, or potentially even lower-level tiebreakers like away goals.

Still, Ancelotti wants Napoli to go for the jugular instead of sitting back and playing for the draw. “We want to control the game. We are not used to playing defensively, we are not capable of doing it. We will not park the bus in front of our goal. We believe we will get through: so far we have prepared a beautiful cake, now we must add the icing.”

Napoli defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Italy way back in early October, and that is what sets the stage for Wednesday’s match. Should Liverpool win, the two clubs would be tied with nine points. In that scenario, tiebreakers would first look to head-to-head points, which would be even as each team would hold three points at home. The next tiebreaker is head-to-head goal differential, which is where Liverpool can take the advantage with a two-goal victory or more. Following that is head-to-head goals scored and head-to-head away goals, and if the teams are still even after that, all of the above tiebreakers are reapplied involving the entire group.

Ancelotti also felt the need to bring up a sore memory for Reds fans to needle his opponent, recalling a 2-0 Chelsea victory at Anfield on the penultimate day of the 2010/11 season that brought the Blues within reach of the Premier League title. “I have fond memories of Anfield,” Ancelotti said, “I effectively won the Premier League title there with Chelsea.”

He also brought up one even more painful result to needle Reds fans, reminding them when an Ancelotti-led Inter squad defeated Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final. “When I think of previous matches with Liverpool, I like the one from 2007 in Athens,” the Italian said.