Watch Live: Newcastle vs. Wolves

Rafa Benitez continues his charge to lead Newcastle away from the relegation zone as the Magpies host Wolverhampton at St. James Park on Sunday. (Watch live at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)
Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett both return to the Newcastle squad. The former was suspended last time out for yellow card accumulation and returns to the starting lineup, while the latter has missed the last three matches with an injury he picked up on international duty, proving fit enough for the bench.
For Wolves, Ruben Neves also returns from his one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation, while Leander Dendoncker is back on the bench after making his Premier League debut midweek in a nine-minute cameo.
Newcastle has never lost to Wolves in Premier League play, with two wins and four draws. The Magpies, however, have lost four of their first six home matches to start the season, tied for the worst start to a home campaign in their top flight history.
LINEUPS
Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Diame, Ki, Atsu, Perez, Rondon.
Bench: Woodman, Dummett, Muto, Kenedy, Manquillo, Joselu, Longstaff.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore, Costa, Jota.
Bench: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Raul, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Denconcker, Bonatini.