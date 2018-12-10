AC Milan: Ibrahimovic won’t join in January

In what can only be considered good news for those who love Karate-kick goals, AC Milan has all but confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be playing in MLS next season.

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed that Ibrahimovic would not be joining the legendary Italian side in January, though Milan could male two other signings.

“Ibrahimovic will not return to Milan, it would have been a good story, but it will not happen,” Leonardo said, via Gazetta Dello Sport. “He will remain with the LA Galaxy, we had thought about it and he thought about it too, but in the end it will not be done.”

Since the end of the MLS regular season, there were numerous rumors and reports that Ibrahimovic was going to call time on his U.S. adventure after one season. However, reports in his native Sweden stated Ibrahimovic’s family has settled in well in Los Angeles and was hoping to stay.

Should Ibrahimovic stay with the Galaxy for another season, he’ll be hoping the side receives a serious boost in defense, aside from the fact that they need a new head coach. He’s also reportedly said that he’d like to be a Designated Player next season, which would mean one of Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos or Romain Alessandrini would have to leave or have their contract bought down with allocation money.