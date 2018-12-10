More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland

Atlanta’s MLS Cup celebration is joyous, but short-lived

Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 9:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) Despite cold, drizzly weather, thousands of fans turned out Monday for a downtown parade and rally to celebrate the city’s first championship since 1995.

The revelry won’t last long.

Atlanta United must find a coach to replace Tata Martino and likely cope with the loss of star midfielder Miguel Almiron before returning to the field in February for their first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League.

“That puzzle exists every year in professional sports,” team owner Arthur Blank told reporters after the rally outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “The great organizations, the great teams find a way to respond to that. What we’ve built here is a sustainable, winning organization, so we’re looking forward to being back – not just competing, but being back on this stage a year from now.”

In just its second season since entering Major League Soccer as an expansion team, Atlanta United won the championship with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Less than 48 hours later, the city toasted its first championship team since the Atlanta Braves won the 1995 World Series .

“We did it! We broke the curse!” said rapper Archie Eversole, whose song “We Ready” became a popular theme at home games.

The players rode a double-decker bus on the 1-mile-long parade route, holding up the cup for the cheering crowd as they passed the Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame and Centennial Olympic Park. Blank, team president Darren Eales and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revved up fans in convertibles at the front of the procession.

The parade ended in a grassy lot alongside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where some 15,000 turned out for a lunchtime rally also attended by outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal.

“We’ve won a championship in only our second season,” Eales said. “That’s pretty incredible.”

In probably his last appearance with the team, Martino hammered in the golden spike while the crowd roared. The Argentine coach is reportedly headed to Mexico to become that country’s national team coach.

“Coach Martino is one of the great coaches in the world,” Blank said. “He saw the vision, he bought into the vision, and he executed the vision with this incredible group of players.”

That group will be changing.

Atlanta already made several moves, announcing the day after the game that it declined contract options on five players including captain Michael Parkhurst, though the 34-year-old defender is expected to return in 2019. The team said it has already begun negotiations on a new contract with Parkhurst, who finally won the MLS Cup after playing on four runner-up teams.

The biggest moves are still to come. Almiron, who was runner-up in the MVP voting to teammate Josef Martinez, is expected to follow through on his desired move to Europe, which should bring United a hefty transfer fee.

The team seems to have already lined up a replacement.

Argentine star Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, who scored the clinching goal in River Plate’s victory Sunday in the Copa Libertadores final, announced on the field right after the game that he’s leaving the team. He told media in his native country that he’s headed to Atlanta United.

Martinez, who scored a record 31 goals during the regular season and added four more in the playoffs , appears likely to remain with the team for at least one more season. He’s had much more success in MLS than his previous stint in Italy’s Serie A.

“I am going to be here as long as they want me,” Martinez said after winning the MVP award. “I feel like I’m at home.”

Atlanta United could target another South American coach as Martino’s replacement, with an eye toward maintaining a pipeline to promising young players from that continent. As Almiron has shown, the MLS can provide a useful steppingstone to those wishing to further their careers in Europe.

Among those mentioned as candidates: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who previously won the MLS Cup as a player in Columbus and coached Boca Juniors to the Copa Libertadores final this season; along with Marcelo Bielsa, who has close ties to Martino and is currently managing Leeds in England’s second division.

Atlanta United will have an additional priority in 2019 after qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League, the continent’s top club competition. They will face Herediano in the two-legged opening round, with the first game to be played in Costa Rica in a Feb. 19-21 window before the second leg at Mercedes-Benz Stadium a week later.

That 16-team competition, which runs through the first of May, figures to be the team’s top priority in the early part of the 2019 season. The only U.S. team to win the title was D.C. United two decades ago.

But Atlanta is intent on defending its MLS championship, as well.

“It’s an honor to represent this city,” said goalkeeper Brad Guzan, saluting the fans who broke numerous attendance records during the club’s first two seasons. “We’ll be back next year to defend this cup.”

Klopp: Sterling “gave the right response not to react to these people”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 10, 2018, 9:10 PM EST
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp is the latest member of the soccer world to voice his support for, and praise of, Raheem Sterling for his handling of alleged racist abuse from four Chelsea fans over the weekend.

[ MORE: Champions League preview: Liverpool, Spurs need final-day results ]

Sterling’s response in the moment was to laugh in the faces of the four men at Stamford Bridge, but the 24-year-old has since taken the opportunity to shine a brighter light on the racism experienced by so many in not only the soccer world, but society as a whole, to this day.

Klopp says he is “obviously not surprised that these things still happen” after a number of high-profile incidents of racism occurring in recent years, but the Liverpool manager commended Sterling for handling the moment with such courage and dignity. “He gave the right response not to react to these people,” Klopp said — quotes from the Guardian:

“I thought his reaction was just brilliant. You saw his face. He gave the right response not to react to these people.

“I am obviously not surprised that these things still happen and they will not stop only because we talk about them, but I like the fact we put the finger on it and say you cannot say what you want. We had similar situations in Germany and other countries, Italy with [Kevin-Prince] Boateng when he stopped the game because of the things people shouted from the stands.

“There need to be punishments for things like this. As long as people are silly enough to do this, they need to be punished for it, that’s how it is.”

Chelsea banned on Monday the four fans accused of racially abusing Sterling.

UCL preview: Liverpool, Spurs need final-day results

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 10, 2018, 7:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Four of the eight UEFA Champions League groups are set to wrap up on Tuesday, and a pair of Premier League sides have plenty of work still ahead of them if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: Chelsea ban four supporters after allegations of racist abuse ]

Liverpool (6 points) enter the final day of Group C play in third place, trailing both Napoli (9), their opponents on Tuesday, and Paris Saint-Germain (8). PSG will visit fourth-place Red Star Belgrade. Anything and everything — from finishing first, to fourth place and bottom of the group — remains in play for the Reds. A victory would see Liverpool into at least second place, with an outside shot of leapfrogging the Parisians for the top spot.

Last year’s finalists will welcome the current leaders to what will surely be a thunderous night at Anfield, where they’ve managed to collect all six of their group points to date (losses in all three away games, by a combined four goals). Liverpool were beaten by Lorenzo Insigne’s last-minute winner in Naples back in October.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the requirements — a victory, which sounds straightforward enough — are the same as Liverpool, though the details might just prove far more difficult. Currently positioned in second place (7 points), well behind Tuesday’s opposition, Barcelona (13), and just ahead of Inter Milan (7) on goals scored.

[ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t be rejoining AC Milan in January ]

A must-win trip to the Camp Nou is what Mauricio Pochettino‘s side faces after picking up just one point from their first three games in Group B, including a 4-2 hammering from Barca at Wembley Stadium in October. There is one potential silver lining for Tottenham, though, and that is the fact that Barca have already clinched top spot in the group and have nothing to gain from Tuesday’s finale.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could perhaps be rested by Ernesto Valverde, which seems like a real cause for optimism until you realize that means that the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele — pretty good players in their own right — would then be called upon to shoulder the load.

Groups A and D — where Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and Porto and Schalke, respectively, have already secured their places in the round of 16 — offer far less intrigue, though Dortmund could still usurp Atleti to finish top.

Wednesday’s full UCL schedule

Galatasaray vs. Porto — 12:55 p.m. ET
Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow — 12:55 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Napoli — 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3 p.m. ET
Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain — 3 p.m. ET
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund — 3 p.m. ET
Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid — 3 p.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven — 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona pulls out of league game in US; La Liga scraps plan

Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 5:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) La Liga has given up on its plan to play a regular-season match in the United States next month because Barcelona backed down from its commitment.

The Catalan club said on Monday it did not intend to play the game against Girona near Miami because there was no consensus among all stakeholders.

The club’s board of directors said Barcelona remained behind the idea of the game aboard, but the “project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties.”

“From the beginning we have said that participation in the game abroad is voluntary,” the league said in a statement. “If FC Barcelona wishes not to attend, the game scheduled in Miami can’t be staged on the agreed date.”

The Spanish league last month took legal action against the country’s soccer federation in an effort to get approval for the Jan. 26 match at Hard Rock Stadium. A court decision was expected as early as Thursday.

“La Liga will continue the planned action so an official league game can be played outside of Spain,” the league said. “La Liga is convinced that (the federation) is not acting in accordance with the law.”

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad. The federation was yet to approve or deny the league’s request, having raised concerns that the overseas game would not comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the overseas match could harm the other 18 league clubs.

Barcelona said in its statement it “accepted that income from the game would be shared” among all first-division and second-division clubs following the criteria for television rights money distribution.

The league offered several compensation plans for fans of Girona, which would be relinquishing a home match.

Other stakeholders, including UEFA and CONCACAF, also needed to approve the match. The FIFA council recently opposed the idea, although its permission for the match was not mandatory.

Staging the game in the United States is seen as an important step for the Spanish league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League. The Spanish league has a 15-year deal with sports and entertainment group Relevent to promote soccer and take games to the United States.

“We regret to disappoint our fans in the U.S. and will work to, in the shortest possible time, stage an official La Liga game in the U.S., just like the major American leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) stage games outside their borders.”

The league last month launched a campaign to showcase the public support from American fans, asking them to sign an online petition in favor of the game.

Everton, Watford settle for 2-2 draw at Goodison

By Andy EdwardsDec 10, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Richarlison opens the scoring (15′)
  • Coleman (OG’ – 63′) and Doucoure (65′) flip the script
  • Digne steals a point with late FK (90’+5)

If Monday’s meeting between Everton and Watford — the first time Marco Silva faced his former club — was any indication of how Hornets fans feel about the Toffees’ new manager, they made it abundantly that clear Silva will long be a despised man in parts of London.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Those traveling fans — inflatable snake props and all — nearly got the last laugh after erasing an early deficit before ultimately conceding a back-breaking equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Everton took their lead after 15 minutes, in highly controversial fashion, lending further credence to the idea that video review would improve refereeing in the Premier League.

It was Richarlison who victimized his former team, but not without a massive no-call assist from the assistant referee. Theo Walcott stood in a clearly offside position when Andre Gomes touched the ball into space — whether to himself or to Walcott is unclear. Walcott took an obvious touch before Gomes resumed service, cutting the ball back for Richarlison near the penalty spot for a smooth finish Ben Foster.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The score remained 1-0 beyond the hour mark, at which point the soccer gods flipped this game on its head and shook loose every frenzied occurrence one can wish to see in a game of soccer.

Clumsy own goal? Check, courtesy of Seamus Coleman (WATCH HERE).

Leaping-salmon headed goal? Check, courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Penalty kick awarded? Check, courtesy of Christian Kabasele‘s needless foul.

Penalty kick saved? Check, courtesy of Foster, versus Gylfi Sigurdsson.

All in the span of five frenetic minutes, from the 63rd to 68th.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

In fairness, such a drastic swing in momentum had been coming, as Watford slowly but surely gained more and more control following the restart. Doucoure got on the end of Roberto Pereyra‘s lofted cross into the six-yard box just two minutes after Coleman’s gaffe pulled the visitors level.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Watford appeared to be home free until the game’s final seconds, when Lucas Digne curled an unstoppable free kick past Foster from 22 yards out. It was Kabasele who, again, committed the offense and gave away the chance.