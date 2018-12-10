More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Derby win has Dortmund fans dreaming of more: the Bundesliga

Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 12:14 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Hundreds of Borussia Dortmund fans welcomed the team back after its Ruhr derby win over Schalke, celebrating wildly as if the team had already won the Bundesliga title.

They waited Saturday night for the bus to arrive from Gelsenkirchen, then greeted it with fireworks and flares, jumping up and down, singing songs and waving flags.

“What a brilliant reception! You’re the best fans!” Sebastian Kehl, head of the players’ department, wrote on Instagram.

Midfielder Axel Witsel posted footage showing one fan blowing kisses toward the team bus before shaking his fist in triumph.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Schalke was Dortmund’s first Ruhr derby win in three years, its first after five meetings between the sides, and it widened the gap over its biggest rival to 22 points after 14 matches.

More importantly, it kept the team nine points ahead of defending champion Bayern Munich, which eased to a 3-0 home win over promoted Nuremberg at the same time.

No one at the club dares acknowledge it, but Dortmund – the only remaining unbeaten team in the league – has emerged as a genuine title candidate, the only realistic hope of ending Bayern’s six-year-stranglehold on the league.

Bayern is going for a record-extending seventh straight title but fell to a 3-2 loss in Dortmund and hasn’t been convincing in Niko Kovac’s first season in charge.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre’s, on the other hand, could hardly be going better. Saturday’s win in Gelsenkirchen was another close one, not pretty, but an example of Dortmund digging out a win in difficult circumstances. Once Jadon Sancho restored Dortmund’s lead late in the match, the team simply closed out the game. Schalke never looked like getting an equalizer.

Dortmund is displaying a resilience and strength of character that hadn’t been seen since Juergen Klopp led the club to back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

“The mentality is right. We ended up losing many 50-50 games last season,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki said. “We’re trying everything to stay up there and to start the second half of the season with a good feeling.”

Defeating Schalke, lately a thorn in the side for Dortmund, will likely give the team a further boost as it bids to maintain its league lead.

“We were all looking forward to it,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said of the derby. “It will give us another shot of confidence and a lot of strength.”

After spectacular comeback wins this season against Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen, Favre was pleased again with how his players kept their cool in Gelsenkirchen.

“I liked how the team reacted after the 1-1 (Schalke equalizer). They played better, kept calm, had more ball possession and more goal chances,” Favre said. “We deserved to win in the end.”

Chelsea ban four supporters after allegations of racist abuse

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Chelsea announced on Monday that it has banned four supporters from attending Chelsea matches, pending a thorough investigation, following allegations of racial abuse from Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

“Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday,” Chelsea announced in a statement.

“Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them. Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions.”

Viral TV footage showed a group of Chelsea supporters shouting at Sterling by the sideline during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, prompting calls from fans and the media to ban those involved.

Sterling responded to the incident with a strongly-worded post on Instagram, lamenting that he expects racial abuse and blamed media organizations in the UK for promoting some racial bias in reporting.

U.S. youth international Dest signs first pro deal with Ajax

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
After excelling in the Ajax and international youth ranks the last two years, Sergiño Dest has earned his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on Monday to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with Dutch giants Ajax. Dest has been a regular this season with the Ajax U-19 team and has also made five appearances for the Ajax Reserves, scoring one goal.

“I’m very happy with this contract”, Dest said.  “On to great things!  I want to play as many games as possible with the Ajax Reserves, and become a steady asset.  And I hope to make my debut in Ajax 1 this season.”

Dest, who has a Dutch mother and American father, has been in the Ajax youth system since 2012. He was discovered by U.S. Soccer scouts as a youngster and was given his debut with the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team by then-coach John Hackworth. He went on to play and star at outside back at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 before playing a role in the CONCACAF U-20 Championships last month, helping the U.S. U-20s qualify for next year’s World Cup in Poland.

While it’s still very early, Dest’s combination of speed and technique makes him an intriguing outside back prospect moving forward.

AC Milan: Ibrahimovic won’t join in January

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
In what can only be considered good news for those who love Karate-kick goals, AC Milan has all but confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be playing in MLS next season.

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed that Ibrahimovic would not be joining the legendary Italian side in January, though Milan could male two other signings.

“Ibrahimovic will not return to Milan, it would have been a good story, but it will not happen,” Leonardo said, via Gazetta Dello Sport. “He will remain with the LA Galaxy, we had thought about it and he thought about it too, but in the end it will not be done.”

Since the end of the MLS regular season, there were numerous rumors and reports that  Ibrahimovic was going to call time on his U.S. adventure after one season. However, reports  in his native Sweden stated Ibrahimovic’s family has settled in well in Los Angeles and was hoping to stay.

Should Ibrahimovic stay with the Galaxy for another season, he’ll be hoping the side receives a serious boost in defense, aside from the fact that they need a new head coach. He’s also reportedly said that he’d like to be a Designated Player next season, which would mean one of Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos or Romain Alessandrini would have to leave or have their contract bought down with allocation money.

Gomez signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Joe Gomez has a little bit of extra motivation as he rehabilitates from a long-term leg injury.

Liverpool announced Monday morning it had signed the 21-year-old defender to a new long-term contract, though terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Signing this new deal means the world to me, Gomez told Liverpool’s website. “I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

“I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue.”

Gomez joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old graduate of Charlton’s academy and quickly began to turn heads, despite a rough run of injuries. Gomez missed nearly a year with a torn ACL and has had other minor setbacks. But playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk appears to have brought out the best in the young Englishman.

With Gomez injured, Liverpool has turned to Joel Matip alongside Van Dijk in central defense. The good news is Gomez is expected to come back sooner than expected sometime in 2019.