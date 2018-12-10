Everton, Watford settle for 2-2 draw at Goodison

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richarlison opens the scoring (15′)

Coleman (OG’ – 63′) and Doucoure (65′) flip the script

Digne steals a point with late FK (90’+5)

If Monday’s meeting between Everton and Watford — the first time Marco Silva faced his former club — was any indication of how Hornets fans feel about the Toffees’ new manager, they made it abundantly that clear Silva will long be a despised man in parts of London.

Those traveling fans — inflatable snake props and all — nearly got the last laugh after erasing an early deficit before ultimately conceding a back-breaking equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Everton took their lead after 15 minutes, in highly controversial fashion, lending further credence to the idea that video review would improve refereeing in the Premier League.

It was Richarlison who victimized his former team, but not without a massive no-call assist from the assistant referee. Theo Walcott stood in a clearly offside position when Andre Gomes touched the ball into space — whether to himself or to Walcott is unclear. Walcott took an obvious touch before Gomes resumed service, cutting the ball back for Richarlison near the penalty spot for a smooth finish Ben Foster.

The score remained 1-0 beyond the hour mark, at which point the soccer gods flipped this game on its head and shook loose every frenzied occurrence one can wish to see in a game of soccer.

Clumsy own goal? Check, courtesy of Seamus Coleman.

Leaping-salmon headed goal? Check, courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Penalty kick awarded? Check, courtesy of Christian Kabasele‘s needless foul.

Penalty kick saved? Check, courtesy of Foster, versus Gylfi Sigurdsson.

All in the span of five frenetic minutes, from the 63rd to 68th.

In fairness, such a drastic swing in momentum had been coming, as Watford slowly but surely gained more and more control following the restart. Doucoure got on the end of Roberto Pereyra‘s lofted cross into the six-yard box just two minutes after Coleman’s gaffe pulled the visitors level.

Watford appeared to be home free until the game’s final seconds, when Lucas Digne curled an unstoppable free kick past Foster from 22 yards out. It was Kabasele who, again, committed the offense and gave away the chance.

