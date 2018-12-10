U.S. youth international Dest signs first pro deal with Ajax

After excelling in the Ajax and international youth ranks the last two years, Sergiño Dest has earned his first professional contract.
The 18-year-old put pen to paper on Monday to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with Dutch giants Ajax. Dest has been a regular this season with the Ajax U-19 team and has also made five appearances for the Ajax Reserves, scoring one goal.
“I’m very happy with this contract”, Dest said. “On to great things! I want to play as many games as possible with the Ajax Reserves, and become a steady asset. And I hope to make my debut in Ajax 1 this season.”
Dest, who has a Dutch mother and American father, has been in the Ajax youth system since 2012. He was discovered by U.S. Soccer scouts as a youngster and was given his debut with the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team by then-coach John Hackworth. He went on to play and star at outside back at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 before playing a role in the CONCACAF U-20 Championships last month, helping the U.S. U-20s qualify for next year’s World Cup in Poland.
While it’s still very early, Dest’s combination of speed and technique makes him an intriguing outside back prospect moving forward.