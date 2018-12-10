More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
U.S. youth international Dest signs first pro deal with Ajax

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
After excelling in the Ajax and international youth ranks the last two years, Sergiño Dest has earned his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old put pen to paper on Monday to sign a two-and-a-half year contract with Dutch giants Ajax. Dest has been a regular this season with the Ajax U-19 team and has also made five appearances for the Ajax Reserves, scoring one goal.

“I’m very happy with this contract”, Dest said.  “On to great things!  I want to play as many games as possible with the Ajax Reserves, and become a steady asset.  And I hope to make my debut in Ajax 1 this season.”

Dest, who has a Dutch mother and American father, has been in the Ajax youth system since 2012. He was discovered by U.S. Soccer scouts as a youngster and was given his debut with the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team by then-coach John Hackworth. He went on to play and star at outside back at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 before playing a role in the CONCACAF U-20 Championships last month, helping the U.S. U-20s qualify for next year’s World Cup in Poland.

While it’s still very early, Dest’s combination of speed and technique makes him an intriguing outside back prospect moving forward.

AC Milan: Ibrahimovic won’t join in January

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
In what can only be considered good news for those who love Karate-kick goals, AC Milan has all but confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be playing in MLS next season.

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo confirmed that Ibrahimovic would not be joining the legendary Italian side in January, though Milan could male two other signings.

“Ibrahimovic will not return to Milan, it would have been a good story, but it will not happen,” Leonardo said, via Gazetta Dello Sport. “He will remain with the LA Galaxy, we had thought about it and he thought about it too, but in the end it will not be done.”

Since the end of the MLS regular season, there were numerous rumors and reports that  Ibrahimovic was going to call time on his U.S. adventure after one season. However, reports  in his native Sweden stated Ibrahimovic’s family has settled in well in Los Angeles and was hoping to stay.

Should Ibrahimovic stay with the Galaxy for another season, he’ll be hoping the side receives a serious boost in defense, aside from the fact that they need a new head coach. He’s also reportedly said that he’d like to be a Designated Player next season, which would mean one of Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos or Romain Alessandrini would have to leave or have their contract bought down with allocation money.

Gomez signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Joe Gomez has a little bit of extra motivation as he rehabilitates from a long-term leg injury.

Liverpool announced Monday morning it had signed the 21-year-old defender to a new long-term contract, though terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Signing this new deal means the world to me, Gomez told Liverpool’s website. “I’ve been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

“I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue.”

Gomez joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old graduate of Charlton’s academy and quickly began to turn heads, despite a rough run of injuries. Gomez missed nearly a year with a torn ACL and has had other minor setbacks. But playing alongside Virgil Van Dijk appears to have brought out the best in the young Englishman.

With Gomez injured, Liverpool has turned to Joel Matip alongside Van Dijk in central defense. The good news is Gomez is expected to come back sooner than expected sometime in 2019.

Maryland wins NCAA men’s soccer title, beating Akron 1-0

Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) Amar Sejdic scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Maryland held off Akron 1-0 on Sunday night to win its fourth NCAA soccer title.

“It’s a moment that I’ve thought of since I came to Maryland. I knew that if the moment came I wanted to be the guy to step up and take it,” Sejdic said. “Scoring a goal in a meaningful match like that and celebrating with all the players is something that I’ll remember forever.”

Akron’s Colin Biros kicked Johaness Bergmann in the face pursuing the ball inside the 18-yard box, resulting in the penalty shot. Sejdic calmly converted the opportunity with a well-struck shot to the right of Ben Lundt after the goalkeeper guessed wrong and dove to the left.

“I thought he would go to my left and he went to my right,” Lundt said.

Dayne St. Clair made two saves in Maryland’s fifth straight shutout.

“We’re brothers,” St. Clair said. “We’re so close. The relationship this team has is sensational, and I think that’s why we’re sitting here today.”

The goal came on Maryland’s first penalty kick during regulation play all season.

“I could not be more proud of this group,” coach Sasho Cirovski said. “We talked about this being a big moment for our program. They were pushed and hardened after a challenging schedule. And now, they’re jewels. I am incredibly happy for them.”

Maryland shared the 1968 title with Michigan State and also won championships in 2005 and 2008. Cirovski won his third title at the school.

“We needed to sort of get back to the Maryland way of doing thing,” Cirovski said. “One of those things was like Dayne (St. Clair) mentioned, is to be prideful on the defensive side of the ball and make it hard to play against Maryland.”

Maryland finished the season 13-6-4, and Akron was 15-7-2.

“We knew that they would be aggressive, try to press us and disrupt our rhythm,” Akron coach Jared Embick said. “We never really got in a comfort zone and I credit Maryland’s work rate and pressure.”

Sejdic was selected the College Cup’s Most Outstanding Player.

“Within us, we’ve been through it all,” Sejdic said. “It means so much to me to wear the captain’s armband for this university. And it’s an honor for us to be able to lift up this trophy.”

Lukaku working to shed extra muscle he put on for World Cup

By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
Romelu Lukaku has found it difficult to replicate his international form at club level since returning to Manchester United from the 2018 World Cup, but Belgium’s superstar no. 9 is confident he’s worked out the main reason why: he came back carrying too much muscle.

After scoring four goals in six appearances in Russia, Lukaku has netted just six times in 15 appearances in the Premier League and has received considerable criticism with the Red Devils slumping to their current sixth-place standing in the league table.

In preparation for the World Cup, the 25-year-old says he packed on a few extra pounds of muscle to better stand up to the international game’s highly physical nature. Once he returned to Manchester, though, he quickly realized that all that extra weight would be hugely detrimental in the fast-paced, end-to-end PL. It’s taken some time and effort, but it sounds like Lukaku is just about where he would like to be again — quotes from the Guardian:

“In the Premier League, I cannot play with the same amount of muscle as international football. That was something that when I came back I knew straight away — ‘Nah, I cannot play in this style like this.’ I had to lose muscle basically. So you just stay out of the gym, drink a lot of water, and a lot of vegetables and fish, and it helps.”

“After the World Cup, I think I really was a bit tired. But, you know, I had the same thing in 2014 after the World Cup when I came back to Everton, I was really in a slump after the World Cup. So now I think I am in a decent level again and ready to go again. I knew this. Me and the [United] medical staff, we did like a lot of tests to see what was the problem. I had a hamstring injury, which is something that never happens to me.”

“We are doing more prevention in the gym and I am trying to do speed bursts in training and that’s the most essential”

Things are certainly looking up for Lukaku as he’s scored twice in Man United’s last three PL games — the first time he’s managed to do so since tallying in back-to-back fixtures at the start of September.