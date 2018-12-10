More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
UCL preview: Liverpool, Spurs need final-day results

By Andy EdwardsDec 10, 2018, 7:47 PM EST
Four of the eight UEFA Champions League groups are set to wrap up on Tuesday, and a pair of Premier League sides have plenty of work still ahead of them if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool (6 points) enter the final day of Group C play in third place, trailing both Napoli (9), their opponents on Tuesday, and Paris Saint-Germain (8). PSG will visit fourth-place Red Star Belgrade. Anything and everything — from finishing first, to fourth place and bottom of the group — remains in play for the Reds. A victory would see Liverpool into at least second place, with an outside shot of leapfrogging the Parisians for the top spot.

Last year’s finalists will welcome the current leaders to what will surely be a thunderous night at Anfield, where they’ve managed to collect all six of their group points to date (losses in all three away games, by a combined four goals). Liverpool were beaten by Lorenzo Insigne’s last-minute winner in Naples back in October.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the requirements — a victory, which sounds straightforward enough — are the same as Liverpool, though the details might just prove far more difficult. Currently positioned in second place (7 points), well behind Tuesday’s opposition, Barcelona (13), and just ahead of Inter Milan (7) on goals scored.

A must-win trip to the Camp Nou is what Mauricio Pochettino‘s side faces after picking up just one point from their first three games in Group B, including a 4-2 hammering from Barca at Wembley Stadium in October. There is one potential silver lining for Tottenham, though, and that is the fact that Barca have already clinched top spot in the group and have nothing to gain from Tuesday’s finale.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could perhaps be rested by Ernesto Valverde, which seems like a real cause for optimism until you realize that means that the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele — pretty good players in their own right — would then be called upon to shoulder the load.

Groups A and D — where Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, and Porto and Schalke, respectively, have already secured their places in the round of 16 — offer far less intrigue, though Dortmund could still usurp Atleti to finish top.

Wednesday’s full UCL schedule

Galatasaray vs. Porto — 12:55 p.m. ET
Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow — 12:55 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Napoli — 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 3 p.m. ET
Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain — 3 p.m. ET
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund — 3 p.m. ET
Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid — 3 p.m. ET
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven — 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona pulls out of league game in US; La Liga scraps plan

Associated PressDec 10, 2018, 5:48 PM EST
MADRID (AP) La Liga has given up on its plan to play a regular-season match in the United States next month because Barcelona backed down from its commitment.

The Catalan club said on Monday it did not intend to play the game against Girona near Miami because there was no consensus among all stakeholders.

The club’s board of directors said Barcelona remained behind the idea of the game aboard, but the “project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties.”

“From the beginning we have said that participation in the game abroad is voluntary,” the league said in a statement. “If FC Barcelona wishes not to attend, the game scheduled in Miami can’t be staged on the agreed date.”

The Spanish league last month took legal action against the country’s soccer federation in an effort to get approval for the Jan. 26 match at Hard Rock Stadium. A court decision was expected as early as Thursday.

“La Liga will continue the planned action so an official league game can be played outside of Spain,” the league said. “La Liga is convinced that (the federation) is not acting in accordance with the law.”

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad. The federation was yet to approve or deny the league’s request, having raised concerns that the overseas game would not comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the overseas match could harm the other 18 league clubs.

Barcelona said in its statement it “accepted that income from the game would be shared” among all first-division and second-division clubs following the criteria for television rights money distribution.

The league offered several compensation plans for fans of Girona, which would be relinquishing a home match.

Other stakeholders, including UEFA and CONCACAF, also needed to approve the match. The FIFA council recently opposed the idea, although its permission for the match was not mandatory.

Staging the game in the United States is seen as an important step for the Spanish league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League. The Spanish league has a 15-year deal with sports and entertainment group Relevent to promote soccer and take games to the United States.

“We regret to disappoint our fans in the U.S. and will work to, in the shortest possible time, stage an official La Liga game in the U.S., just like the major American leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) stage games outside their borders.”

The league last month launched a campaign to showcase the public support from American fans, asking them to sign an online petition in favor of the game.

Everton, Watford settle for 2-2 draw at Goodison

By Andy EdwardsDec 10, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
  • Richarlison opens the scoring (15′)
  • Coleman (OG’ – 63′) and Doucoure (65′) flip the script
  • Digne steals a point with late FK (90’+5)

If Monday’s meeting between Everton and Watford — the first time Marco Silva faced his former club — was any indication of how Hornets fans feel about the Toffees’ new manager, they made it abundantly that clear Silva will long be a despised man in parts of London.

Those traveling fans — inflatable snake props and all — nearly got the last laugh after erasing an early deficit before ultimately conceding a back-breaking equalizer in second-half stoppage time.

Everton took their lead after 15 minutes, in highly controversial fashion, lending further credence to the idea that video review would improve refereeing in the Premier League.

It was Richarlison who victimized his former team, but not without a massive no-call assist from the assistant referee. Theo Walcott stood in a clearly offside position when Andre Gomes touched the ball into space — whether to himself or to Walcott is unclear. Walcott took an obvious touch before Gomes resumed service, cutting the ball back for Richarlison near the penalty spot for a smooth finish Ben Foster.

The score remained 1-0 beyond the hour mark, at which point the soccer gods flipped this game on its head and shook loose every frenzied occurrence one can wish to see in a game of soccer.

Clumsy own goal? Check, courtesy of Seamus Coleman (WATCH HERE).

Leaping-salmon headed goal? Check, courtesy of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Penalty kick awarded? Check, courtesy of Christian Kabasele‘s needless foul.

Penalty kick saved? Check, courtesy of Foster, versus Gylfi Sigurdsson.

All in the span of five frenetic minutes, from the 63rd to 68th.

In fairness, such a drastic swing in momentum had been coming, as Watford slowly but surely gained more and more control following the restart. Doucoure got on the end of Roberto Pereyra‘s lofted cross into the six-yard box just two minutes after Coleman’s gaffe pulled the visitors level.

Watford appeared to be home free until the game’s final seconds, when Lucas Digne curled an unstoppable free kick past Foster from 22 yards out. It was Kabasele who, again, committed the offense and gave away the chance.

Watch Live: Everton v. Watford

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 2:48 PM EST
Marco Silva and Richarlison face their former club as Everton hosts Watford to close out this exciting week in Premier League action. (Watch live at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

Both Everton and Watford are winless in their last three games, with the Hornets having lost each game in that span, making tonight’s match even more important for the two clubs. With a win, Everton can jump past Manchester United (on goal difference) into sixth place, while Watford can catapult itself into the top ten with three points.

Richarlison starts up top for Everton while Theo Walcott, Bernard and Michael Keane return to the lineup. On the other side, Ken Sema and Domingos Quina take Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah‘s spots in the starting XI.

Click the link above and enjoy the match along with us. Stay here for full coverage from start to finish of the match.

LINEUPS

Chelsea ban four supporters after allegations of racist abuse

By Daniel KarellDec 10, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
1 Comment

Chelsea announced on Monday that it has banned four supporters from attending Chelsea matches, pending a thorough investigation, following allegations of racial abuse from Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

“Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday,” Chelsea announced in a statement.

“Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them. Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions.”

Viral TV footage showed a group of Chelsea supporters shouting at Sterling by the sideline during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, prompting calls from fans and the media to ban those involved.

Sterling responded to the incident with a strongly-worded post on Instagram, lamenting that he expects racial abuse and blamed media organizations in the UK for promoting some racial bias in reporting.