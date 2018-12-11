More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Champions League advancement a “massive massive achievement” for Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Lucas Moura‘s late goal for Tottenham Hotspur took a point out of the Camp Nou, and PSV Eindhoven did Spurs a solid with a draw at Inter Milan, extending the North London side’s UEFA Champions League run by at least one more round.

Spurs had to wait to learn the final score in Italy, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knew it before anyone told him thanks to the traveling support at the Camp Nou.

“The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through,” he said.

It’s worth it to relive how big of a turnaround this is for a club derided for its summer transfer window after taking just one point from its first three group stage matches.

Spurs then beat PSV away and Inter Milan at home to set up a hopeful trip to already-through Barca, who would keep Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench to start the match.

But Ousmane Dembele danced past Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks to give the hosts a lead which would last until the final quarter hour, when Lucas Moura scored to make it 1-1. Both this match and PSV’s visit to Inter finished with that score line, sending manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men into another round. From the BBC:

“The players were fantastic. A massive effort. I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club. I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter. It was two very difficult minutes but in the end of course we were so happy. It’s so important for the club.

“I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances. But after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night. We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group.”

Salah, Alisson lead Liverpool into knockout rounds

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
A Mohamed Salah goal was all Liverpool needed, as the Reds worked their way to a professional 1-0 defeat of Napoli on Wednesday at Anfield to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

The win sends Liverpool past Napoli thanks to total goals scored in the group stage.

The Reds left the match open through a mix of missed chances and David Ospina saves, but ultimately finished the day behind only Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

The Reds had most of the early chances aside from a Marek Hamsik close call, and went ahead when Salah went low to beat a head-scratching slide from David Ospina.

Liverpool also had a bit of good fortune when Virgil Van Dijk‘s studs-up slide into Dries Mertens’ ankle was merely deemed worthy of a yellow card.

Salah struck the outside of the post with a left-footed drive in the 50th minute, as the Reds began the second half much like the first.

A rare foray into the Liverpool end saw Raul Albiol bound a header into the hands of Alisson Becker, and the Reds responded with Roberto Firmino giving the same to Ospina.

Milner just missed with a cross-box bid to hammer a shot inside the far post, and it remained 1-0 in the 63rd.

Ospina twice played a role in stopping a Salah break in the 75th, though a penalty could’ve been called in between the chances.

And Ospina made another fine save on Sadio Mane moments later.

Napoli finally found form in stoppage time, with Alisson making an amazing thigh save on Arkadiusz Milik.

Spurs draw in Barcelona, advance in Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Lucas Moura‘s late goal off the bench gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 away draw at Barcelona in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The draw, coupled with Inter Milan drawing PSV Eindhoven, is enough to send Spurs into the knockout rounds.

Ousmane Dembele scored for Barcelona, who had already won the group.

Dembele cooked Kyle Walker-Peters and then waited out a sliding challenge of Harry Winks before slotting past Hugo Lloris for a cool opener.

Spurs’ fight back was lively with a pair of attempts each for Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane that were thwarted by goalkeeper Jesper Cillessen or shot-blocking defenders.

Kane made a fine run past Clement Llenglet but hit his shot well over the bar as Tottenham’s second half began with chances.

Walker-Peters made a fine sliding block on Philippe Coutinho in the 55th minute, and Barcelona would sub Lionel Messi into the game a few minutes later.

Lucas Moura entered the game for Spurs, and forced a save out of Cillessen before missing wide from an odd angle.

Coutinho hit the post again, a minute before Spurs got their huge equalizer. Lamela slipped Kane into the left side of the box, and Moura popped Kane’s square cross past Cillessen.

Mourinho responds to Mendes statement re: Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:33 PM EST
Jose Mourinho has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United following a bizarre statement from his agent.

Jorge Mendes had spoken of what he deemed false rumors of Mourinho leaving the Old Trafford set, and the manager used his pre-match press conference before Wednesday’s Champions League match with Valencia to respond to questions on the matter.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“Which statement?” Mourinho asked. “No. I’ve nothing to do with the statement, is just [a] statement, is not my statement. No, I didn’t know at all and I don’t care about it.”

He was later asked about his close relationship with Valencia, and again stressed his commitment to United.

“Nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club than myself. And three years ago I was not in Manchester and was far from being connected with Manchester. We the professionals feel everything, every day, every second.”

FC Cincinnati acquires Garza, selects five in Expansion Draft

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
FC Cincinnati added plenty of MLS experience on Tuesday in their Expansion Draft, also making two trades involving internationally-capped players.

FCC picked up forwards Darren Mattocks and Kei Kamara, then trading the latter to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an international roster spot.

The club also drafted winger Roland Lamah from FC Dallas, midfielder Eric Alexander of Houston, and young center back Hassan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

FCC also acquired USMNT left back Greg Garza from Atlanta United in exchange for $250,000 in Target Allocation Money and $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

Kamara has 112 MLS goals including 14 with five assists last season in Vancouver and will give Colorado a big target man while allowing FCC a valuable extra international slot as most of theirs were taken with players retained from the USL.

Mattocks scored 10 goals for DC last season, while FCC has the rights to Lamah, who is out-of-contract after scoring eight goals with five assists last season.