Champions League advancement ‘massive achievement’ for Spurs

Lucas Moura‘s late goal for Tottenham Hotspur took a point out of the Camp Nou, and PSV Eindhoven did Spurs a solid with a draw at Inter Milan, extending the North London side’s UEFA Champions League run by at least one more round.

[ RECAP: Barca 1-1 Spurs ]

Spurs had to wait to learn the final score in Italy, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knew it before anyone told him thanks to the traveling support at the Camp Nou.

“The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through,” he said.

It’s worth it to relive how big of a turnaround this is for a club derided for its summer transfer window after taking just one point from its first three group stage matches.

Spurs then beat PSV away and Inter Milan at home to set up a hopeful trip to already-through Barca, who would keep Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench to start the match.

But Ousmane Dembele danced past Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks to give the hosts a lead which would last until the final quarter hour, when Lucas Moura scored to make it 1-1. Both this match and PSV’s visit to Inter finished with that score line, sending manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men into another round. From the BBC:

“The players were fantastic. A massive effort. I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club. I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter. It was two very difficult minutes but in the end of course we were so happy. It’s so important for the club. “I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances. But after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night. We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group.”

LUCAS MOURA 🤯 Has he put Tottenham through to the Round of 16? Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/uhnLHD90RS pic.twitter.com/m98kJZ4ze0 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 11, 2018

