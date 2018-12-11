Champions League predictions: Week 6

This is it.
The final matchdays of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with two Premier League teams already in the last 16 and two needing victories to join them.
Manchester City and Manchester United fans can chill heading into their final games in the UCL group stage, although both will want victories. In City’s case a win would see them finish top of Group F and give them a potentially easier path in the last 16, while United need a win and will be hoping Juventus slip up against Young Boys in Group H.
As for Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16. However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.
As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.
Elsewhere, the only other things to sort out is who finishes top of the group and who will take the UEFA Europa League spot for finishing third in group play.
Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
TUESDAY
Group A
Club Brugge 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Monaco 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Group B
Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Group C
Liverpool 2-1 Napoli
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 PSG
Group D
Schalke 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatasaray 2-1 FC Porto
WEDNESDAY
Group E
Benfica 3-0 AEK Athens
Ajax 1-2 Bayern Munich
Group F
Manchester City 4-2 Hoffenheim
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3 Lyon
Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Roma
Real Madrid 4-1 CSKA Moscow
Group H
Young Boys 1-4 Juventus
Valencia 1-2 Manchester United