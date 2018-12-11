More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Champions League Weds. preview: Group stage conclusion

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 7:51 PM EST
Manchester United has already clinched its spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds and faces rivals Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League, but manager Jose Mourinho isn’t mailing it in when it comes to his lineup on Wednesday in Valencia.

Mourinho will start Paul Pogba and use all senior players at the start of the match, though he is bringing a pair of youngsters for the experience. From ManUtd.com:

“I’m looking for him to play well, and to have a good impact in the game and in the team. … [It will be] a team with many players that don’t have many miles in their legs, a team with some players that are not playing a lot. So I hope that people like Paul and a couple of others that are normally in the team, who have the number of miles that players need to be at that top level, I hope that they can have a good impact on the team.”

Man City has also clinched its spot in the next round but still has the group’s top slot in play and is also smarting following its first league loss since last Spring.

City fell to Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and will host a Hoffenheim side still attempting to finish in the Europa League place.

Rest players? With Sergio Aguero, David Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne unavailable, Pep Guardiola doesn’t have much of a choice as to who he can suit up on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

“We have 15 players available, so I can’t do it too much,” he said.“We are in next stage which is important but we have to try and win every game, to finish first. Last 16 is always tough but in general the next Monday when there is a draw it’s a success we are there and the team we will face will be tough.

“They were incredible against Donetsk and they lost. It was incredible and fascinating to watch as a spectator. My admiration for Hoffenheim has increased. I knew about Julian Nagelsmann and his team but now I realize how tough tomorrow will be.”

The other match to monitor is in City’s group, where Shakhtar Donetsk and Lyon remain alive for the last spot in the Round of 16.

Full UEFA CHampions League docket

Viktoria Plzen vs. AS Roma — 12:55 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow — 12:55 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Juventus — 3 p.m. ET
Benfica vs. AEK Athens — 3 p.m. ET
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Lyon — 3 p.m. ET
Man City vs. Hoffenheim — 3 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. Bayern Munich — 3 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET

Possible Champions League opponents (so far) for Liverpool, Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
First things first: There aren’t going to be any dogs in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16, but there are certainly teams you’d like to see on your docket more than others.

Now that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have finished second in their groups, with Manchester United likely to join them, meaning Man City already has a good idea of its possible opponents.

In the Champions League Round of 16, you cannot be drawn with a team from your group or your domestic league. Both rules go out the window from the quarterfinals all the way to the final.

As it stands now, here are the first- and second-seeded teams:

First place: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid.

Second place: Liverpool, Schalke, Spurs, Atletico Madrid, Roma

Likely to join that top group are Bayern Munich, Man City, and Juventus, which means a rough ride for the second place sides.

And should City get a point or lose and see Lyon drop one or three, it could have its potential field winnowed to four if Juventus handles its business in Switzerland to keep Man Utd out of first.

So fans of Liverpool and Spurs should be hoping to see Ajax surprise Bayern Munich with a win in Amsterdam, and they’d also like to see Juventus slip up at Young Boys and Man Utd win in Valencia.

City fans will hope for a win over Hoffenheim (or Lyon dropping points) and Bayern Munich and Juventus to handle their business and win their groups.

Possible opponents in the Round of 16 with one day of group play to go

Liverpool: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Lyon, Real Madrid, Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur: Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Lyon, Real Madrid, Juventus

Man City: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Schalke, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus.

Manchester United: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Schalke, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Real Madrid, Roma, Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Champions League wrap: PSG advances; USMNT stars shine

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool clinched spots in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with results on Tuesday.

For Liverpool and PSG, the spots came via away wins, while Spurs crafted an equalizer to earn a point in Barcelona.

And two American players had good days, with Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath keeping a clean sheet and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic setting the table for a goal.

Club Brugge 0-0 Atletico Madrid

On the same day Zack Steffen was announced as a future goalkeeper for a Champions League club, fellow USMNT backstop Ethan Horvath produced a fine display in blanking Atletico Madrid.

Horvath, 23, made several key saves as Club Brugge finished third in its group and will play in the Europa League knockout rounds. Antoine Griezmann, Saul, Koke, and Thomas Lemar were among the top players in the XI for Atleti.

AS Monaco 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Thierry Henry’s men are out of European competition thanks to a pair of goals from Raphael Guerreiro and no offensive answers of their own.

Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp assisted the goals, and American winger Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for the Bundesliga leaders.

He deserves the ol’ hockey assist on this one:

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Lucas Moura‘s late goal was enough to get Spurs a draw at the Camp Nou, canceling out Ousmane Dembele’s terrific opening goal.

Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Hirving Lozano’s early goal nearly stood up for the visitors, and Mauro Icardi’s late leveler wasn’t enough to push Inter beyond Spurs. That means Inter Milan is off to the Europa League.

Red Star Belgrade 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

The stars were out for PSG, which knew it would move into the knockout rounds with a win and built a 2-0 lead through Edinson Cavani and Neymar before Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe put it to bed late to win Group C.

Liverpool 1-0 NapoliRECAP

The chances were myriad for Liverpool, but only Mohamed Salah found the back of the net as the Reds earned a spot in the Round of 16.

Schalke 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Alessandro Schopf scored the lone goal, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was rested for already-advanced Schalke.

Galatasaray 2-3 Porto

Sergio Oliveira’s goal was decisive in a wild match with two penalties but no lead changes.

Klopp thrilled as Liverpool wins with ‘Anfield live and in color’

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp is extremely pleased with his Liverpool side following a 1-0 defeat of Napoli which sent them into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

“Wow, what a game,” he said. “I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am.”

The Reds had chance after chance to add to their Mohamed Salah (and David Ospina) inspired lead, but failed to find a second goal and survived a frantic Napoli charge through stout defending and an outstanding Alisson Becker save (watch at bottom) on Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage time.

From the BBC:

“I have no idea how Alisson made a save like this, it was amazing,” Klopp said. “It was wild and there were lots of counter attacks but we were ready for that. That is Anfield live and in color. … UEFA probably thought they could continue the competition without Liverpool, but not yet.”

Now Liverpool prepares for a Premier League visit from Manchester United on Sunday as it begins its first weekend as table leaders.

Champions League advancement ‘massive achievement’ for Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Lucas Moura‘s late goal for Tottenham Hotspur took a point out of the Camp Nou, and PSV Eindhoven did Spurs a solid with a draw at Inter Milan, extending the North London side’s UEFA Champions League run by at least one more round.

[ RECAP: Barca 1-1 Spurs ]

Spurs had to wait to learn the final score in Italy, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knew it before anyone told him thanks to the traveling support at the Camp Nou.

“The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through,” he said.

It’s worth it to relive how big of a turnaround this is for a club derided for its summer transfer window after taking just one point from its first three group stage matches.

Spurs then beat PSV away and Inter Milan at home to set up a hopeful trip to already-through Barca, who would keep Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench to start the match.

But Ousmane Dembele danced past Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks to give the hosts a lead which would last until the final quarter hour, when Lucas Moura scored to make it 1-1. Both this match and PSV’s visit to Inter finished with that score line, sending manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men into another round. From the BBC:

“The players were fantastic. A massive effort. I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club. I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter. It was two very difficult minutes but in the end of course we were so happy. It’s so important for the club.

“I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances. But after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night. We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group.”