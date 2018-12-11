More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Champions League wrap: PSG advances; USMNT stars shine

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 7:04 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool clinched spots in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with results on Tuesday.

For Liverpool and PSG, the spots came via away wins, while Spurs crafted an equalizer to earn a point in Barcelona.

And two American players had good days, with Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath keeping a clean sheet and Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic setting the table for a goal.

Club Brugge 0-0 Atletico Madrid

On the same day Zack Steffen was announced as a future goalkeeper for a Champions League club, fellow USMNT backstop Ethan Horvath produced a fine display in blanking Atletico Madrid.

Horvath, 23, made several key saves as Club Brugge finished third in its group and will play in the Europa League knockout rounds. Antoine Griezmann, Saul, Koke, and Thomas Lemar were among the top players in the XI for Atleti.

AS Monaco 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Thierry Henry’s men are out of European competition thanks to a pair of goals from Raphael Guerreiro and no offensive answers of their own.

Paco Alcacer and Maximilian Philipp assisted the goals, and American winger Christian Pulisic went 90 minutes for the Bundesliga leaders.

He deserves the ol’ hockey assist on this one:

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Lucas Moura‘s late goal was enough to get Spurs a draw at the Camp Nou, canceling out Ousmane Dembele’s terrific opening goal.

Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Hirving Lozano’s early goal nearly stood up for the visitors, and Mauro Icardi’s late leveler wasn’t enough to push Inter beyond Spurs. That means Inter Milan is off to the Europa League.

Red Star Belgrade 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

The stars were out for PSG, which knew it would move into the knockout rounds with a win and built a 2-0 lead through Edinson Cavani and Neymar before Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe put it to bed late to win Group C.

Liverpool 1-0 NapoliRECAP

The chances were myriad for Liverpool, but only Mohamed Salah found the back of the net as the Reds earned a spot in the Round of 16.

Schalke 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Alessandro Schopf scored the lone goal, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was rested for already-advanced Schalke.

Galatasaray 2-3 Porto

Sergio Oliveira’s goal was decisive in a wild match with two penalties but no lead changes.

Klopp thrilled as Liverpool wins with ‘Anfield live and in color’

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 6:08 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp is extremely pleased with his Liverpool side following a 1-0 defeat of Napoli which sent them into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

“Wow, what a game,” he said. “I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am.”

[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli ]

The Reds had chance after chance to add to their Mohamed Salah (and David Ospina) inspired lead, but failed to find a second goal and survived a frantic Napoli charge through stout defending and an outstanding Alisson Becker save (watch at bottom) on Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage time.

From the BBC:

“I have no idea how Alisson made a save like this, it was amazing,” Klopp said. “It was wild and there were lots of counter attacks but we were ready for that. That is Anfield live and in color. … UEFA probably thought they could continue the competition without Liverpool, but not yet.”

Now Liverpool prepares for a Premier League visit from Manchester United on Sunday as it begins its first weekend as table leaders.

Champions League advancement ‘massive achievement’ for Spurs

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 5:36 PM EST
Lucas Moura‘s late goal for Tottenham Hotspur took a point out of the Camp Nou, and PSV Eindhoven did Spurs a solid with a draw at Inter Milan, extending the North London side’s UEFA Champions League run by at least one more round.

[ RECAP: Barca 1-1 Spurs ]

Spurs had to wait to learn the final score in Italy, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knew it before anyone told him thanks to the traveling support at the Camp Nou.

“The fans made such a noise that I knew we had gone through,” he said.

It’s worth it to relive how big of a turnaround this is for a club derided for its summer transfer window after taking just one point from its first three group stage matches.

Spurs then beat PSV away and Inter Milan at home to set up a hopeful trip to already-through Barca, who would keep Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench to start the match.

But Ousmane Dembele danced past Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks to give the hosts a lead which would last until the final quarter hour, when Lucas Moura scored to make it 1-1. Both this match and PSV’s visit to Inter finished with that score line, sending manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men into another round. From the BBC:

“The players were fantastic. A massive effort. I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club. I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter. It was two very difficult minutes but in the end of course we were so happy. It’s so important for the club.

“I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances. But after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night. We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group.”

Salah, Alisson lead Liverpool into knockout rounds

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
A Mohamed Salah goal was all Liverpool needed, as the Reds worked their way to a professional 1-0 defeat of Napoli on Wednesday at Anfield to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

The win sends Liverpool past Napoli thanks to total goals scored in the group stage.

The Reds left the match open through a mix of missed chances and David Ospina saves, but ultimately finished the day behind only Paris Saint-Germain in Group C.

The Reds had most of the early chances aside from a Marek Hamsik close call, and went ahead when Salah went low to beat a head-scratching slide from David Ospina.

Liverpool also had a bit of good fortune when Virgil Van Dijk‘s studs-up slide into Dries Mertens’ ankle was merely deemed worthy of a yellow card.

Salah struck the outside of the post with a left-footed drive in the 50th minute, as the Reds began the second half much like the first.

A rare foray into the Liverpool end saw Raul Albiol bound a header into the hands of Alisson Becker, and the Reds responded with Roberto Firmino giving the same to Ospina.

Milner just missed with a cross-box bid to hammer a shot inside the far post, and it remained 1-0 in the 63rd.

Ospina twice played a role in stopping a Salah break in the 75th, though a penalty could’ve been called in between the chances.

And Ospina made another fine save on Sadio Mane moments later.

Napoli finally found form in stoppage time, with Alisson making an amazing thigh save on Arkadiusz Milik.

Spurs draw in Barcelona, advance in Champions League

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Lucas Moura‘s late goal off the bench gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 away draw at Barcelona in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

The draw, coupled with Inter Milan drawing PSV Eindhoven, is enough to send Spurs into the knockout rounds.

Ousmane Dembele scored for Barcelona, who had already won the group.

Dembele cooked Kyle Walker-Peters and then waited out a sliding challenge of Harry Winks before slotting past Hugo Lloris for a cool opener.

Spurs’ fight back was lively with a pair of attempts each for Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane that were thwarted by goalkeeper Jesper Cillessen or shot-blocking defenders.

Kane made a fine run past Clement Llenglet but hit his shot well over the bar as Tottenham’s second half began with chances.

Walker-Peters made a fine sliding block on Philippe Coutinho in the 55th minute, and Barcelona would sub Lionel Messi into the game a few minutes later.

Lucas Moura entered the game for Spurs, and forced a save out of Cillessen before missing wide from an odd angle.

Coutinho hit the post again, a minute before Spurs got their huge equalizer. Lamela slipped Kane into the left side of the box, and Moura popped Kane’s square cross past Cillessen.

