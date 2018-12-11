More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
FC Cincinnati acquires Garza, selects five in Expansion Draft

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 3:38 PM EST
FC Cincinnati added plenty of MLS experience on Tuesday in their Expansion Draft, also making two trades involving internationally-capped players.

FCC picked up forwards Darren Mattocks and Kei Kamara, then trading the latter to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for an international roster spot.

The club also drafted winger Roland Lamah from FC Dallas, midfielder Eric Alexander of Houston, and young center back Hassan Ndam from the New York Red Bulls.

FCC also acquired USMNT left back Greg Garza from Atlanta United in exchange for $250,000 in Target Allocation Money and $200,000 in General Allocation Money.

Kamara has 112 MLS goals including 14 with five assists last season in Vancouver and will give Colorado a big target man while allowing FCC a valuable extra international slot as most of theirs were taken with players retained from the USL.

Mattocks scored 10 goals for DC last season, while FCC has the rights to Lamah, who is out-of-contract after scoring eight goals with five assists last season.

Mourinho responds to Mendes statement re: Real Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaDec 11, 2018, 4:33 PM EST
Jose Mourinho has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United following a bizarre statement from his agent.

Jorge Mendes had spoken of what he deemed false rumors of Mourinho leaving the Old Trafford set, and the manager used his pre-match press conference before Wednesday’s Champions League match with Valencia to respond to questions on the matter.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“Which statement?” Mourinho asked. “No. I’ve nothing to do with the statement, is just [a] statement, is not my statement. No, I didn’t know at all and I don’t care about it.”

He was later asked about his close relationship with Valencia, and again stressed his commitment to United.

“Nobody in Manchester or connected with Manchester cares more about the club than myself. And three years ago I was not in Manchester and was far from being connected with Manchester. We the professionals feel everything, every day, every second.”

Man City sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 2:18 PM EST
One of the worst kept secrets in American soccer is now official: Zack Steffen has signed for Manchester City.

The Columbus Crew SC and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper will officially join the reigning Premier League champions on July 9, 2019 at the start of the secondary transfer window in Major League Soccer.

In a statement released by Columbus, they say the transfer fee is “the largest in club history and most ever received by an MLS club for a goalkeeper in the League’s 23-year history.”

It is believed Steffen will cost City around $10 million.

Steffen, 23, has become a regular for the USMNT over the past 12 months and has made six appearances for the Stars and Stripes which included a superb display against 2018 World Cup winners France in a 1-1 friendly draw in Lyon back in June

Speaking about his upcoming move to the Premier League, Steffen is delighted to get the opportunity and he hopes to continue progressing with Columbus over the next seven months.

“Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me – teammates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters,” Steffen said. “Today’s announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this Club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can.”

Steffen’s development has been clear for all to see over the past 18 months, as he has flourished in Columbus under Gregg Berhalter. Brought in from German side SC Freiburg in 2016, the imposing goalkeeper has jumped to the top of the pack and ahead of Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath as the USMNT’s top goalkeeper. Steffen was named the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the year and was also an MLS All-Star in 2018.

It is likely the former University of Maryland goalkeeper will find minutes hard to come by at City for the foreseeable as current first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is just 25 years old, but Steffen’s move to the PL means he will be training with one of the top clubs in the world and that can only be a good thing for the USMNT moving forward.

More than likely Steffen will spend time out on loan at either Girona or others clubs with a close connection to the City Football Group (CFG) in the next few years, and this signing goes along with City’s mantra of trying to sign up the best young talent across the globe then either sell them on or loan them out for a sizeable fee.

Following in the footsteps of Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, Tim Howard and Brad Guzan before him, Steffen is the latest American to get his shot in the Premier League.

When preseason rolls around in 2019 we will be seeing Steffen in a Man City jersey.

LIVE, Champions League: Liverpool v. Napoli; Barcelona v. Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 2:03 PM EST
It is a huge day for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

Their spots in the last 16 of the competition depend on winning their final group game, and in Liverpool’s case even that might not be enough. Tension filled encounters at Anfield and the Nou Camp await the two Premier League clubs.

For Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16.

However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.

As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli 1-0 or by a two-goal margin at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.

Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will want to win to secure top spot in Group A.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A
AS Monaco v. Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge v. Atletico Madrid

Group B
Barcelona v. Tottenham Hotspur
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Liverpool v. Napoli
Red Star Belgrade v. Paris Saint-Germain

Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 16

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 12:52 PM EST
With Liverpool the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League, plus Arsenal on a great run of form and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham snapping away at the heels of Man City and Liverpool, there is a very good mixture of players in our top 20.

A positive 10 days for Wolves and West Ham also sees their stars feature, as many players are now starting to become regulars as we are nearly halfway through the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 13
  2. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) –  Up 2
  3. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  4. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  5. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 4
  6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  7. Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 1
  8. David Luiz (Chelsea) – New entry
  9. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
  10. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
  11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Down 2
  12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 6
  13. Raheem Sterling (Man City –  Down 7
  14. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 2
  15. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – Down 6
  17. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 6
  18. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  19. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – New entry
  20. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry