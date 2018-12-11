LIVE, Champions League: Liverpool v. Napoli; Barcelona v. Spurs

It is a huge day for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.
Their spots in the last 16 of the competition depend on winning their final group game, and in Liverpool’s case even that might not be enough. Tension filled encounters at Anfield and the Nou Camp await the two Premier League clubs.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
For Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16.
However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.
As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli 1-0 or by a two-goal margin at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.
[ MORE: Champions League standings ]
Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will want to win to secure top spot in Group A.
Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UCL schedule
Group A
AS Monaco v. Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge v. Atletico Madrid
Group B
Barcelona v. Tottenham Hotspur
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Liverpool v. Napoli
Red Star Belgrade v. Paris Saint-Germain