Man City sign USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 2:18 PM EST
One of the worst kept secrets in American soccer is now official: Zack Steffen has signed for Manchester City.

Watch every PL match live

The Columbus Crew SC and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper will officially join the reigning Premier League champions on July 9, 2019 at the start of the secondary transfer window in Major League Soccer.

In a statement released by Columbus, they say the transfer fee is “the largest in club history and most ever received by an MLS club for a goalkeeper in the League’s 23-year history.”

It is believed Steffen will cost City around $10 million.

Steffen, 23, has become a regular for the USMNT over the past 12 months and has made six appearances for the Stars and Stripes which included a superb display against 2018 World Cup winners France in a 1-1 friendly draw in Lyon back in June

Speaking about his upcoming move to the Premier League, Steffen is delighted to get the opportunity and he hopes to continue progressing with Columbus over the next seven months.

“Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me – teammates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters,” Steffen said. “Today’s announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this Club on a strong note. I am eager to continue to put in the work to improve and be the best teammate I can.”

Steffen’s development has been clear for all to see over the past 18 months, as he has flourished in Columbus under Gregg Berhalter. Brought in from German side SC Freiburg in 2016, the imposing goalkeeper has jumped to the top of the pack and ahead of Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath as the USMNT’s top goalkeeper. Steffen was named the 2018 MLS Goalkeeper of the year and was also an MLS All-Star in 2018.

It is likely that he will find minutes hard to come by at City for the foreseeable as current first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is just 25 years old, but Steffen’s move to the PL means he will be training with one of the top clubs in the world and that can only be a good thing for the USMNT moving forward.

More than likely Steffen will spend time out on loan at either Girona or others clubs with a close connection to the City Football Group (CFG) in the next few years, and this signing goes along with City’s mantra of trying to sign up the best young talent across the globe then either sell them on or loan them out for a sizeable fee.

Following in the footsteps of Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller, Tim Howard and Brad Guzan before him, Steffen is the latest American to get his shot in the Premier League.

When preseason rolls around in 2019 we will be seeing Steffen in a Man City jersey.

LIVE, Champions League: Liverpool v. Napoli; Barcelona v. Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 2:03 PM EST
It is a huge day for both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

Their spots in the last 16 of the competition depend on winning their final group game, and in Liverpool’s case even that might not be enough. Tension filled encounters at Anfield and the Nou Camp await the two Premier League clubs.

Champions League scores

For Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16.

However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.

As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli 1-0 or by a two-goal margin at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.

Champions League standings 

Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will want to win to secure top spot in Group A.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below is the look at the full schedule with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A
AS Monaco v. Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge v. Atletico Madrid

Group B
Barcelona v. Tottenham Hotspur
Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Liverpool v. Napoli
Red Star Belgrade v. Paris Saint-Germain

Premier League player Power Rankings: Week 16

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 12:52 PM EST
With Liverpool the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League, plus Arsenal on a great run of form and the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham snapping away at the heels of Man City and Liverpool, there is a very good mixture of players in our top 20.

Full Power Rankings archive

A positive 10 days for Wolves and West Ham also sees their stars feature, as many players are now starting to become regulars as we are nearly halfway through the season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 13
  2. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) –  Up 2
  3. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  4. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  5. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 4
  6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – New entry
  7. Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 1
  8. David Luiz (Chelsea) – New entry
  9. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
  10. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
  11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Down 2
  12. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 6
  13. Raheem Sterling (Man City –  Down 7
  14. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 2
  15. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – New entry
  16. Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – Down 6
  17. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 6
  18. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  19. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – New entry
  20. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry

Champions League predictions: Week 6

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
This is it.

The final matchdays of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with two Premier League teams already in the last 16 and two needing victories to join them.

Champions League scores

Manchester City and Manchester United fans can chill heading into their final games in the UCL group stage, although both will want victories. In City’s case a win would see them finish top of Group F and give them a potentially easier path in the last 16, while United need a win and will be hoping Juventus slip up against Young Boys in Group H.

As for Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16. However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.

As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.

Champions League standings

Elsewhere, the only other things to sort out is who finishes top of the group and who will take the UEFA Europa League spot for finishing third in group play.

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Group A
Club Brugge 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Monaco 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Group B
Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Group C
Liverpool 2-1 Napoli
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 PSG

Group D
Schalke 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatasaray 2-1 FC Porto

WEDNESDAY

Group E
Benfica 3-0 AEK Athens
Ajax 1-2 Bayern Munich

Group F
Manchester City 4-2 Hoffenheim
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3 Lyon

Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Roma
Real Madrid 4-1 CSKA Moscow

Group H
Young Boys 1-4 Juventus
Valencia 1-2 Manchester United

What do Liverpool, Spurs need to reach UCL last 16?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
The equation for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is simple: win, and you’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Champions League scores

However, the reality for both is much hard as Liverpool host Napoli and Tottenham head to Barcelona in their final UCL group games on Tuesday.

Buckle up. This is going to be a heck of a final 90 minutes for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, as both will be desperate to avoid dropping down into the UEFA Europa League which could seriously impact their Premier League aspirations this season.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have already secured their paths through to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Below is a look at the scenarios for Liverpool and Spurs, who will be hoping for famous nights at Anfield and the Nou Camp respectively.

LIVERPOOL

  • A win by more than a one-goal margin for Liverpool against Napoli will guarantee their place in the last 16. A win by one goal where Napoli score at least one goal (2-1, 3-2 etc.), would see Liverpool exit and Napoli go through due to having more away goals on a head-to-head basis
  • If PSG beat Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool need a 1-0 win or a win by at least a two-goal margin to make the last 16
  • A Liverpool win couple with a draw for PSG would see Liverpool, PSG and Napoli all finish on 9 points, with Liverpool finishing top due to their superior head-to-head record
  • A point would not be enough to reach the last 16
  • A defeat means they would be eliminated from the Champions League
  • A defeat for Liverpool and a win for Red Star Belgrade means they will be out of Europe, with Red Star taking the Europa League spot

TOTTENHAM

  • A win for Tottenham will guarantee their place in the last 16
  • A draw would be enough, but only if Inter Milan draw or lose against PSV Eindhoven
  • Tottenham must better or match Inter’s result against PSV Eindhoven
  • A defeat for Tottenham may be enough, but only if Inter Milan lose against PSV Eindhoven