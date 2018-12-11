Pep Guardiola: “Racism is everywhere”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been discussing the incident regarding his star player Raheem Sterling at Chelsea on Saturday, and the Spanish coach summed up the situation in a typically passionate and eloquent manner.

Sterling was the subject of abuse from Chelsea’s fans, with four being suspended from attending games by the west London club amid allegations of racist abuse towards the England winger.

The investigation between Chelsea and the police is ongoing, with the Chelsea fan at the center of the allegations apologizing for his actions but denying he used racist language.

Ahead of City’s UEFA Champions League game against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, Guardiola was asked about how Sterling is doing and his take on the situation.

“There was concern about what happened but he [Sterling] has been quite good. He made a statement, he was quite clear about his thoughts,” Guardiola said. “Racism is everywhere. People focus on football but it is not just in football, unfortunately. What happens with immigrants, refugees around the world, how we treat them. We have to fight for a better society. Raheem said it perfectly. He is an incredible person, an incredible human being.”

Guardiola has been outspoken on many topics outside of the soccer world and is fine with linking society and the game.

He often speaks passionately about his home state of Catalonia and their fight for independence from Spain, and has been fined by the English Football Association for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of that battle.

Culture and society is reflected in sport, and vice versa. Those who think racism is just a problem within soccer in the UK are ignoring the bigger problems in the wider world.

