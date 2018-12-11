More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Pep Guardiola: “Racism is everywhere”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been discussing the incident regarding his star player Raheem Sterling at Chelsea on Saturday, and the Spanish coach summed up the situation in a typically passionate and eloquent manner.

Sterling was the subject of abuse from Chelsea’s fans, with four being suspended from attending games by the west London club amid allegations of racist abuse towards the England winger.

The investigation between Chelsea and the police is ongoing, with the Chelsea fan at the center of the allegations apologizing for his actions but denying he used racist language.

Ahead of City’s UEFA Champions League game against Hoffenheim on Wednesday, Guardiola was asked about how Sterling is doing and his take on the situation.

“There was concern about what happened but he [Sterling] has been quite good. He made a statement, he was quite clear about his thoughts,” Guardiola said. “Racism is everywhere. People focus on football but it is not just in football, unfortunately. What happens with immigrants, refugees around the world, how we treat them. We have to fight for a better society. Raheem said it perfectly. He is an incredible person, an incredible human being.”

Guardiola has been outspoken on many topics outside of the soccer world and is fine with linking society and the game.

He often speaks passionately about his home state of Catalonia and their fight for independence from Spain, and has been fined by the English Football Association for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of that battle.

Culture and society is reflected in sport, and vice versa. Those who think racism is just a problem within soccer in the UK are ignoring the bigger problems in the wider world.

Champions League predictions: Week 6


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
This is it.

The final matchdays of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with two Premier League teams already in the last 16 and two needing victories to join them.

Manchester City and Manchester United fans can chill heading into their final games in the UCL group stage, although both will want victories. In City’s case a win would see them finish top of Group F and give them a potentially easier path in the last 16, while United need a win and will be hoping Juventus slip up against Young Boys in Group H.

As for Tottenham and Liverpool, wins against Barcelona and Napoli respectively will seal their qualification in the last 16. However, that is easier said than done. Spurs travel to Barca knowing they have to better Inter Milan’s result against already-eliminated PSV in Group B to make it through, and with Luis Suarez out and Lionel Messi potentially rested due to Barcelona already winning the group, Harry Kane and Co. could do this.

As for Liverpool, they simply must beat Napoli at Anfield to go through. Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out of the UCL with anything other than a win.

Elsewhere, the only other things to sort out is who finishes top of the group and who will take the UEFA Europa League spot for finishing third in group play.

Below are the score predictions for the UCL games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TUESDAY

Group A
Club Brugge 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Monaco 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Group B
Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Group C
Liverpool 2-1 Napoli
Red Star Belgrade 1-3 PSG

Group D
Schalke 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatasaray 2-1 FC Porto

WEDNESDAY

Group E
Benfica 3-0 AEK Athens
Ajax 1-2 Bayern Munich

Group F
Manchester City 4-2 Hoffenheim
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3 Lyon

Group G
Viktoria Plzen 1-3 Roma
Real Madrid 4-1 CSKA Moscow

Group H
Young Boys 1-4 Juventus
Valencia 1-2 Manchester United

What do Liverpool, Spurs need to reach UCL last 16?


By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
The equation for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is simple: win, and you’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

However, the reality for both is much hard as Liverpool host Napoli and Tottenham head to Barcelona in their final UCL group games on Tuesday.

Buckle up. This is going to be a heck of a final 90 minutes for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, as both will be desperate to avoid dropping down into the UEFA Europa League which could seriously impact their Premier League aspirations this season.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have already secured their paths through to the knockout rounds of the competition.

Below is a look at the scenarios for Liverpool and Spurs, who will be hoping for famous nights at Anfield and the Nou Camp respectively.

LIVERPOOL

  • A win by more than a one-goal margin for Liverpool against Napoli will guarantee their place in the last 16. A win by one goal where Napoli score at least one goal (2-1, 3-2 etc.), would see Liverpool exit and Napoli go through due to having more away goals on a head-to-head basis
  • If PSG beat Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool need a 1-0 win or a win by at least a two-goal margin to make the last 16
  • A Liverpool win couple with a draw for PSG would see Liverpool, PSG and Napoli all finish on 9 points, with Liverpool finishing top due to their superior head-to-head record
  • A point would not be enough to reach the last 16
  • A defeat means they would be eliminated from the Champions League
  • A defeat for Liverpool and a win for Red Star Belgrade means they will be out of Europe, with Red Star taking the Europa League spot

TOTTENHAM

  • A win for Tottenham will guarantee their place in the last 16
  • A draw would be enough, but only if Inter Milan draw or lose against PSV Eindhoven
  • Tottenham must better or match Inter’s result against PSV Eindhoven
  • A defeat for Tottenham may be enough, but only if Inter Milan lose against PSV Eindhoven

La Liga scraps plan to play January match in US


Associated PressDec 11, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
MADRID (AP) The Spanish League has given up on its plan to play a regular-season match in the United States next month because Barcelona backed down from its commitment.

The Catalan club said on Monday it did not intend to play the game against Girona near Miami because there was no consensus among all stakeholders.

The club’s board of directors said Barcelona remained behind the idea of the game aboard, but the “project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties.”

“From the beginning we have said that participation in the game abroad is voluntary,” the league said in a statement. “If FC Barcelona wishes not to attend, the game scheduled in Miami can’t be staged on the agreed date.”

The Spanish league last month took legal action against the country’s soccer federation in an effort to get approval for the Jan. 26 match at Hard Rock Stadium. A court decision was expected as early as Thursday.

“La Liga will continue the planned action so an official league game can be played outside of Spain,” the league said. “La Liga is convinced that (the federation) is not acting in accordance with the law.”

The league needs approval from the federation to be able to play abroad. The federation was yet to approve or deny the league’s request, having raised concerns that the overseas game would not comply with Spanish and international regulations and TV broadcast contracts. It also said the overseas match could harm the other 18 league clubs.

Barcelona said in its statement it “accepted that income from the game would be shared” among all first-division and second-division clubs following the criteria for television rights money distribution.

The league offered several compensation plans for fans of Girona, which would be relinquishing a home match.

Other stakeholders, including UEFA and CONCACAF, also needed to approve the match. The FIFA council recently opposed the idea, although its permission for the match was not mandatory.

Staging the game in the United States is seen as an important step for the Spanish league to continue expanding internationally and to close the gap on the powerful English Premier League. The Spanish league has a 15-year deal with sports and entertainment group Relevent to promote soccer and take games to the United States.

“We regret to disappoint our fans in the U.S. and will work to, in the shortest possible time, stage an official La Liga game in the U.S., just like the major American leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) stage games outside their borders.”

The league last month launched a campaign to showcase the public support from American fans, asking them to sign an online petition in favor of the game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Chelsea fan denies alleged racist abuse of Sterling

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 11, 2018, 7:53 AM EST
The Chelsea fan at the center of allegations of racist abuse towards Raheem Sterling has denied he abused the Manchester City and England star.

Colin Wing, 60, from Beckenham, London, has had his season ticket taken away from him at Chelsea and says he has lost his job after a video of him hurling abuse at the Man City winger on Saturday went viral on social media.

It is claimed that Wing called Sterling a “black c***” but he insists he called Sterling a “Manc c***” in reference to him playing for a club from Manchester.

Wing and three other Chelsea fans who were next to him, who were also shown hurling abuse at Sterling, have had their season tickets taken away and have been suspended by the west London club. Chelsea and the police are continuing their investigations into the alleged racist abuse.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Wing had the following to say as he apologized to Sterling.

“I’m deeply ashamed by my own behavior and I feel really bad. But I didn’t call him a black c***, I called him a Manc c***. I’ve been going to Chelsea for 50 years now and, because of where I sit, I’m picked up on the camera most weeks. If I had a history of saying this sort of thing I would’ve been caught by now,” Wing said.

“Nobody around me said they heard anything. I want to apologize unreservedly to Raheem and hope he can be a better man than I am by accepting it. I offer him an unreserved apology. Even if it wasn’t racist, it’s not right what I said. Even the swearing is bad – but I got carried away. I was completely out of order, but I’ve lost my job and my season ticket now so everybody’s got what they wanted. So why can’t they leave me alone?”

After a Tottenham fan was banned for throwing a banana towards Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the north London derby 10 days ago, there is serious concern in the Premier League about a growing number of racist incidents.

Sterling’s statement on the incident and the coverage he receives from newspapers was strong and brave, and we hope that these isolated incidents can once again be eradicated from the game.

English soccer worked incredibly hard to try to stamp out racism at games which was rife throughout the 1970s and 80s. It appears the authorities and clubs need to work even harder to stamp out this kind of incidents in 2018 and beyond.