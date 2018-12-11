What do Liverpool, Spurs need to reach UCL last 16?

The equation for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is simple: win, and you’re in the UEFA Champions League last 16.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
However, the reality for both is much hard as Liverpool host Napoli and Tottenham head to Barcelona in their final UCL group games on Tuesday.
Buckle up. This is going to be a heck of a final 90 minutes for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, as both will be desperate to avoid dropping down into the UEFA Europa League which could seriously impact their Premier League aspirations this season.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United have already secured their paths through to the knockout rounds of the competition.
Below is a look at the scenarios for Liverpool and Spurs, who will be hoping for famous nights at Anfield and the Nou Camp respectively.
LIVERPOOL
- A win by more than a one-goal margin for Liverpool against Napoli will guarantee their place in the last 16. A win by one goal where Napoli score at least one goal (2-1, 3-2 etc.), would see Liverpool exit and Napoli go through due to having more away goals on a head-to-head basis
- If PSG beat Red Star Belgrade, Liverpool need a 1-0 win or a win by at least a two-goal margin to make the last 16
- A Liverpool win couple with a draw for PSG would see Liverpool, PSG and Napoli all finish on 9 points, with Liverpool finishing top due to their superior head-to-head record
- A point would not be enough to reach the last 16
- A defeat means they would be eliminated from the Champions League
- A defeat for Liverpool and a win for Red Star Belgrade means they will be out of Europe, with Red Star taking the Europa League spot
TOTTENHAM
- A win for Tottenham will guarantee their place in the last 16
- A draw would be enough, but only if Inter Milan draw or lose against PSV Eindhoven
- Tottenham must better or match Inter’s result against PSV Eindhoven
- A defeat for Tottenham may be enough, but only if Inter Milan lose against PSV Eindhoven