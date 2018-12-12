More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Huddersfield’s Mooy, Liverpool’s Matip out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
A huge blow has arrived for Huddersfield Town, as Aaron Mooy has been ruled out until February with a serious knee injury.

The Terriers have announced that Mooy “suffered a tear to the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his right knee” in the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

Mooy, 28, will miss the 2019 Asian Cup for Australia and Huddersfield’s top goalscorer this season will miss at least their next eight Premier League games. That run includes massive clashes with fellow PL strugglers Newcastle, Southampton, Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff, as Mooy would have lively been the difference for Huddersfield in those game.s

“I’m gutted to be missing an important time for club and country,” Mooy said. “We’ve got a lot of fixtures over the Christmas period at Huddersfield Town, but I back the team to continue our good performances and get the results that we’re targeting. I’m also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. I’d like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I’ll be supporting them from afar. The hard work on my recovery has already started and I’m looking forward to being back out on the pitch.”

What does this mean for Huddersfield?

With a pivotal run of games coming up for David Wagner‘s side, Mooy’s absence at the heart of their midfield will be felt. Danny Williams has just returned to full fitness so he should play alongside Jonathan Hogg (struggling with a knock) and Phillip Billing in Mooy’s absence. Wagner also has issues with Terrence Kongolo and right back Tommy Smith, as the latter will be out until January with a hamstring strain.

At this time of the season injuries are starting to mount up for every single Premier League, and Liverpool know all about that.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will now be without center back Joel Matip until the end of January as he fractured his collarbone in the crucial win against Napoli at Anfield as Liverpool secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The towering defender, 27, played throughout the game but landed awkwardly when winning a header late on. He went to hospital after the game and it quickly became clear that the issue was a lot more serious then previously thought. Matip will now undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Matip joins Joe Gomez on the sidelines, as the latter fractured a bone in his left leg last week and will be out until February.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also going off injured during the victory against Napoli, plus Dejan Lovren struggling with injuries all season, the only fully-fit center back Klopp currently has is Virgil Van Dijk. Fabinho could play there at a push, but Klopp is now relying on Lovren to regain his fitness quickly to step in with both Matip and Gomez out.

Report: Marcelo Bielsa lined up by Atlanta United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Now this is something that would not only break the hearts of Leeds United fans but it would surely delight supporters of reigning MLS champs Atlanta United.

A report from Paul Newberry of the Associated Press claims that Atlanta United want one of Marcelo Bielsa or Guillermo Barros Schelotto to take over from outgoing head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The Argentine coach took charge of ATL’s first two years as an MLS franchise but Martino announced he is leaving this month, and he is expected to be named the new head coach of the Mexican national team.

Bielsa is known to be a close friend of Martino, but does this link make sense?

Right now the eccentric Argentina coach has a sleeping giant, Leeds, in second place in England’s second tier and many believe the Elland Road club are the favorites for promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, a report from the Daily Telegraph states that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani could be having money issues as his sports streaming company, Eleven Sports, is on the brink of shutting down.

“Radrizzani’s sports streaming service is at risk of shutting down after only four months amid growing doubts over the financial viability of the company. It is understood that the 44-year-old Italian businessman has been unsuccessfully attempting to renegotiate deals with established pay-TV operators but Eleven Sports is now considering pulling the plug on its UK company. Telegraph Sport understands there could now be added pressure on Leeds to achieve promotion this season due to fears over cash-flow issues.”

Would this situation force Bielsa to leave Leeds before the end of the season? Probably not. It seems likely that the pressure will be cranked up on him to achieve promotion though as Radrizzani, Leeds’ majority owner since May, will need to deliver the huge riches promotion to the Premier League brings to continue to bankroll the club.

Bielsa does have a reputation for jumping ship pretty quickly when he does decide he’s had enough at a particular club or if things that were promised to him do not come to fruition. That said, this would still be a huge shock.

Then again, Atlanta shocked many with hiring Martino in the first place and since then the signings of Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Barco and now Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinz.

Raheem Sterling named Premier League Player of the Month

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Raheem Sterling has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Sterling, 24, scored three goals and added three assists as Manchester City won all three of their Premier League games in November. He had more touches in opposition boxes than any other player and was involved in more goals than any other player over the month.

The England winger has been at the center of alleged racist abuse over the past few days, as four Chelsea fans who were seen hurling abuse at Sterling during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday remain under investigation.

On the pitch, Sterling’s development under Pep Guardiola has been clear. This is the second time he’s won the Player of the Month accolade, with the first coming back in August 2016, as Sterling beat his teammates Leroy Sane and David Silva to the award.

The way he sets up chances for his teammates and finishes them off himself has seen him scored nine times and add eight assists in all competitions this season as he is City’s second highest goalscorer. For club and country he is an automatic starter with his pace, trickery and finishing giving defenders all over the world sleepless nights.

Sterling has now been a Premier League player for eight seasons and this year looks like being his best yet.

What do Man City, Man United need to win UCL groups?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 10:47 AM EST
Both Manchester clubs are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday and both teams can win their respective groups.

But what do they need to do?

[ MORE: Champions League standings

City host Hoffenheim as they currently sit top of Group F, while United head to already-eliminated Valencia sitting in second place in Group H behind Juventus.

Below is a look at the scenarios for both City and United, with the former looking nailed on to win their group and United need a win and help if they’re going to finish top of their group.

MANCHESTER CITY

  • A win against Hoffenheim guarantees top spot in Group F
  • A draw against Hoffenheim guarantees top spot in Group F
  • A defeat against Hoffenheim coupled with a win for Lyon against Shakhtar Donetsk will see City finish second
  • A defeat against Hoffenheim couple with a Lyon draw or defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk will see City finish top of Group F

MANCHESTER UNITED

  • Beat Valencia and if Juventus draw or lose away at Young Boys they will finish top of Group H
  • A draw or defeat at Valencia would see United finish second in Group H

Japan’s Honda excelling in Australia

Associated PressDec 12, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
Not long after Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda joined the Melbourne Victory, he mentioned at the A-League season launch that “I’ve made people disappointed, I’ve made people happy … I don’t have any magic.”

Seven games into the season, the 32-year Honda is providing plenty of spark and experience for the second-place Victory, and, despite his comments, a bit of magic and passion for his team and A-League fans.

Honda, who scored 32 goals in 98 games for his national team, retired from international play after the World Cup this year when Japan lost to Belgium in the knockout stage. He was signed as the Victory’s marquee player, meaning his contract was outside the team’s salary cap.

So far, he’s been worth whatever money he is earning.

Honda has played in every minute of each of the seven games and scored four of the defending champion Victory’s 16 goals in the season so far. Even more, he appears to be a driving force on and off the field.

On Wednesday, Honda was selected by Professional Footballers Australia as the men’s player of the month.

He was taken aback when PFA representative Simon Colosimo visited a Victory practice session to make the announcement, but Honda responded in his usual humble way.

“I’m surprised,” Honda said. “I’m happy to receive the award but I am happy more when we win as a team. I appreciate the award and I received it because of my teammates.”

After the Victory beat Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 on Dec. 1, when Honda opened the scoring in the 11th minute, the Japanese veteran thought there was still room for improvement.

“I’m not satisfied yet, we also made mistakes,” Honda told a local television reporter after the match. “We should not have been satisfied that we were four goals up. Football is entertainment, and our supporters want a full 90 minutes.”

Soon after, a person tweeted: “Rumor has it there’s a 99% chance you’ll fall in love with Keisuke Honda if you watch this interview.”

Another fan responded: “Only 99 percent?” Another added: “Honest, humble and a fan pleaser to the max. Not much to dislike.”

And an American soccer fan posted on Twitter: “We really missed out on getting this guy in MLS.”

His teammates are equally as impressed.

Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas told local media that Honda approached him a month ago with an offer for some advice.

“I think it was maybe the third or fourth round, he came to me after training, maybe two days after a game, and said, `Lawrence, I want to meet you after training and go through some of your options with playing out from the back.’

“We stayed behind for an hour and he talked me through some of the options I should be looking for, what to play. He just has a real passion for the game and he’s incredibly disciplined. I think everyone in the club can pick his brain a bit and really learn how to get to that top level.”

Honda’s English in that TV interview after the 4-0 win was getting close to perfect, and Thomas revealed why.

“I asked him how his English has improved so quickly and he said he wakes up at 5 a.m. and does two hours of English,” Thomas said. “He could probably write a better essay or speech than I can. The day after the game, he comes and does his stuff. I don’t think you get to that level of what he’s done without being consistent and having pride in what you do.”

Thomas said that kind of respect for the game rubs off on the whole team.

“It sets a great example for the young boys and for myself as well,” Thomas said. “He gives his feedback when needed … because he’s played at such a high level.”

Honda and another key 2018-19 signing, 64-cap Swedish international Ola Toivonen, will lead the Victory, who trail first-place Perth by two points and are on a five-match winning streak, into Friday’s match against the Brisbane Roar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports