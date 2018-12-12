More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Man United sleepwalk in Valencia loss

By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Soler beats Romero for opener
  • Jones scores ghastly own goal
  • Rashford pulls one back

Manchester United wasted a chance to win its Champions League group by falling 2-1 to Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford‘s 87th minute goal was all United could muster in the loss.

Young Boys stunned Juventus in Switzerland to open the door for Jose Mourinho’s men, but a Carlos Soler low drive and a Phil Jones own goal were United’s undoing.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Antonio Valencia was extremely fortunate not to be sent off for a horrible studs-up tackle on Toni Lato that left the defender requiring medical attention for a gash.

Valencia, the club, scored through Soler’s low drive through traffic, which beat Sergio Romero.

The Spanish side missed two chances to make it 2-0, with Michy Batshuayi mis-hitting a terrific Cristiano Piccini cross and Geoffrey Kondogbia stymied by Marouane Fellaini‘s marking.

Pogba missed a straight-forward chance to level the score when Fellaini pounded a header into his path, but the French star hit the ball wide of the gaping frame from inside the six.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Michy Batshuayi ran alongside Phil Jones, and the English defender slid to push a perfect shot… past his own goalkeeper, David De Gea.

Champions League wrap: Insanity between Bayern, Ajax; Lyon advances

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 7:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Most of the knockout rounds spots were decided before a ball was kicked on Wednesday, but it was another wild day of UEFA Champions League play across Europe.

[ MORE: Who can PL clubs draw in UCL? ]

That includes Thomas Muller’s terrible red card and a number of beautiful goals — Hi, Nabil Fekir — as the group stage concluded with eight matches.

Benfica 1-0 AEK Athens

Grimaldo’s 88th minute goal kept AEK from getting its first point of the group stage.

Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich

There was one goal in the first hour, and five in the final 30 minutes, as the winner of Group E changed several times on the night.

Robert Lewandowski’s 13th minute goal gave Bayern a halftime lead, but Dusan Tadic scored in the 61st and 82nd minutes to put Ajax atop the group… for five minutes.

Lewandowski completed his brace to restore the tie and Bayern’s lead, then Kingsley Coman made it academic in the 90th.

The game being what it was, with both teams finishing with 10 men thanks to Thomas Muller and Max Wober being sent off, Nicolas Tagliafico gave Ajax a point with an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Muller, WYD?

Man City 2-1 HoffenheimRECAP

Aymeric Laporte conceded an early penalty, but Leroy Sane was electric all night long in producing a brace en route to a 2-1 win and the group crown.

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Lyon

Junior Moraes’ 22nd minute goal looked set to send the Ukranian side into the knockout rounds, but it’ll instead be headed for the Europa League thanks to Nabil Fekir’s wonderful 65th minute goal.

Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA MoscowRECAP

Georgi Schennikov, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Fedor Chalov all scored as Real Madrid’s second choice side suffered its worst home loss in UCL history.

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 AS Roma

Jan Kovarik and Tomas Chory scored for the home victors in the 62nd and 72nd minutes as the match’s three goals all came in 10-minute span, as Viktoria Plzen prepares for the drop into Europa League. Roma’s Cenzig Under scored his third goal of the group stage and second against Viktoria Plzen.

Valencia 2-1 Manchester United — RECAP

Phil Jones‘ disastrous own goal was the difference as Valencia built a two-goal lead and held on to beat United despite Marcus Rashford‘s late pullback.

Young Boys 2-1 Juventus

Two goals for 34-year-old forward Guillaume Hoarau paced the Swiss side to a feel-good upset of Juve. Paolo Dybala scored for the visitors.

Guardiola lauds ‘aggressive” Sane; happy to finish first

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Leroy Sane was sensational for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola‘s men came back to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 on Wednesday, but the manager was his usual nit-picky self when asked to describe the young German’s brace.

“Sane was aggressive,” Guardiola said. “The first goal was incredible but the second was lucky because the control was not quite good, but he finished.”

[ MORE: Who can Man City draw? ]

Still, Guardiola was more than happy with the result, and with City progressing to the knockout rounds as a seeded team.

Especially because his men had to rebound from a difficult start, as Aymeric Laporte conceded a penalty and the physical Bundesliga guests went ahead 1-0.

“We started flat because Hoffenheim were so demanding about how they attacked the space and physically they were stronger. Then we started to play. But the result is good. We are first.”

Now City can focus on Saturday’s league visit from Everton and Tuesday’s trip to Leicester City for a League Cup quarterfinal.

Mourinho: ‘Job done’ for Man United despite failure to win group

AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Juventus left the door open for Manchester United to win its UEFA Champions League group by losing to Young Boys on Wednesday in Switzerland, but Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils waited too long to walk through it.

[ MORE: Who can Man Utd draw? ]

United’s slow start in Spain allowed Valencia to build a two-goal lead, and only Marcus Rashford found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss that sends United into the unseeded group for the UCL Round of 16 draw.

So why does Mourinho sound happy with the outcome? And how can he consider it mission accomplished for the stage? From the BBC:

“Tonight it is job done in a difficult group, I don’t think we were brilliant in this group phase, but with the problems we had and the injuries we had we managed to come here already qualified.”

Sure, you went through, but the only way to rationalize the loss as okay is by noting that a Premier League match with rivals Liverpool is at the weekend and Mourinho may’ve been keeping aces up his sleeve.

Mourinho was sure to pour cold water on that excuse, criticizing a reporter who asked about Sunday’s league match. He simply thinks his men didn’t come out of the gates well (again).

“I made the two changes later and the team improved immediately,” Mourinho said. “We started playing faster, arriving with link play in more dangerous positions, and we probably should get to 2-2 because we had a couple of good chances to equalize. But we started the first half playing too comfortable and not with enough intensity.”

Content to finish second? Hardly an enjoyable sentiment for most United supporters.

Who can Premier League clubs draw in the Champions League’s Round of 16?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 5:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

The dust has settled in Manchester, Valencia, and else in Europe, meaning we now know the identities of potential opponents for Premier League clubs in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

[ WATCH: Sane’s sensational free kick ]

The draw will be held Monday, when Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool will learn their next steps toward the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid (steps which may include a quick trip to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid).

The Round of 16’s first legs will be played Feb. 12-13 and Feb. 19-20, while the second legs come March 5-6 and March 12-13.

Seeded teams
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Manchester City
Juventus

Unseeded teams
Atletico Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
Schalke
AS Roma
Ajax
Manchester United
Lyon

Manchester City can draw… Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax, Roma.

Manchester United can draw… Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur can draw… Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus

Liverpool can draw… Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus