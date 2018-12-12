More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham release update on new stadium

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur have issued an update on when their new White Hart Lane stadium will be ready.

Spurs fans, you’ll have to wait a few more months.

On the back of their superb draw at Barcelona on Tuesday which secured an improbable spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Mauricio Pochettino had been speaking about the excitement of playing the home leg of their UCL knockout round game at their new home.

Tottenham’s $1 billion new stadium on the site for their former White Hart Lane home was supposed to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season, and its opening was then delayed until September, and then pushed back a few months and, well, here we are.

This update states that the stadium will not be ready until at least the last week of January.

In a statement released on Wednesday, chairman Daniel Levy didn’t want to confirm exactly when they would be playing in their new home, but he did confirm the game against Manchester United on Jan. 13 would be played at Wembley.

The club said that they will receive a “status report from our contractors in the week commencing 7 January 2019 and will update you thereafter” and went into a few more specifics.

“The past few months have been spent rectifying issues with the critical safety systems. We are pleased to report that progress has been steady and we are now into the integrated testing and commissioning phases that take place ahead of the application for a stadium safety certificate. Testing is being conducted both during the day and night and our contractors will continue to work during the Christmas period. Barring no further significant issues we should then be in a position to schedule Test Events.”

Levy continued that Tottenham are “acutely conscious that we are asking fans to go to Wembley for far longer than any of us wanted to” as attendances at their temporary home have dropped drastically in recent months.

“What I don’t want to do is set any firm dates until we have finally achieved a safety certificate. So many people tell me to look at other major schemes that run late and, whilst I know it happens often, we are still hugely frustrated. Once again I want to apologise to fans and to thank you for your ongoing support. We have a busy time ahead both on and off the pitch, particularly after last night’s amazing qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.”

When do Spurs need their new stadium to be ready by for the Champions League?

The last 16 first leg games will take place on February 12-20, while the second legs will take place on March 5-13, so Spurs will be hoping they are drawn away from home in the UCL last 16 first leg so their new stadium would be ready for a massive European knockout game.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 2:25 PM EST
Both Manchester clubs are already safely through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, but Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho want more.

Of course they do.

Manchester City host Hoffenheim knowing a win will secure top spot in Group F, while Man United head to Valencia knowing they must win and hope that Juventus fail to beat Young Boys in order to win Group H.

Stranger things have happened, but it appears Pep’s City are nailed on to win Group F and United will finish second behind Juve and be at risk of facing a much tougher team in the last 16.

Elsewhere, the only thing to sort out is in Group F as Shakhtar and Lyon go head-to-head for the final spot available in the last 16 of the competition. While Ajax and Bayern do battle for top spot in Group E.

Click on the link above to follow the action live. While below is the look at the full schedule for Tuesday, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, UCL group stage schedule

Group E
Ajax v. Bayern Munich
Benfica v. AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City v. Hoffenheim
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Lyon

Group H
Valencia v. Manchester United
Young Boys v. Juventus

Report: Marcelo Bielsa lined up by Atlanta United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Now this is something that would not only break the hearts of Leeds United fans but it would surely delight supporters of reigning MLS champs Atlanta United.

A report from Paul Newberry of the Associated Press claims that Atlanta United want one of Marcelo Bielsa or Guillermo Barros Schelotto to take over from outgoing head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The Argentine coach took charge of ATL’s first two years as an MLS franchise but Martino announced he is leaving this month, and he is expected to be named the new head coach of the Mexican national team.

Bielsa is known to be a close friend of Martino, but does this link make sense?

Right now the eccentric Argentina coach has a sleeping giant, Leeds, in second place in England’s second tier and many believe the Elland Road club are the favorites for promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, a report from the Daily Telegraph states that Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani could be having money issues as his sports streaming company, Eleven Sports, is on the brink of shutting down.

“Radrizzani’s sports streaming service is at risk of shutting down after only four months amid growing doubts over the financial viability of the company. It is understood that the 44-year-old Italian businessman has been unsuccessfully attempting to renegotiate deals with established pay-TV operators but Eleven Sports is now considering pulling the plug on its UK company. Telegraph Sport understands there could now be added pressure on Leeds to achieve promotion this season due to fears over cash-flow issues.”

Would this situation force Bielsa to leave Leeds before the end of the season? Probably not. It seems likely that the pressure will be cranked up on him to achieve promotion though as Radrizzani, Leeds’ majority owner since May, will need to deliver the huge riches promotion to the Premier League brings to continue to bankroll the club.

Bielsa does have a reputation for jumping ship pretty quickly when he does decide he’s had enough at a particular club or if things that were promised to him do not come to fruition. That said, this would still be a huge shock.

Then again, Atlanta shocked many with hiring Martino in the first place and since then the signings of Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron, Barco and now Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinz.

Huddersfield’s Mooy, Liverpool’s Matip out injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 12:38 PM EST
A huge blow has arrived for Huddersfield Town, as Aaron Mooy has been ruled out until February with a serious knee injury.

The Terriers have announced that Mooy “suffered a tear to the Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his right knee” in the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

Mooy, 28, will miss the 2019 Asian Cup for Australia and Huddersfield’s top goalscorer this season will miss at least their next eight Premier League games. That run includes massive clashes with fellow PL strugglers Newcastle, Southampton, Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff, as Mooy would have lively been the difference for Huddersfield in those game.s

“I’m gutted to be missing an important time for club and country,” Mooy said. “We’ve got a lot of fixtures over the Christmas period at Huddersfield Town, but I back the team to continue our good performances and get the results that we’re targeting. I’m also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. I’d like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I’ll be supporting them from afar. The hard work on my recovery has already started and I’m looking forward to being back out on the pitch.”

What does this mean for Huddersfield?

With a pivotal run of games coming up for David Wagner‘s side, Mooy’s absence at the heart of their midfield will be felt. Danny Williams has just returned to full fitness so he should play alongside Jonathan Hogg (struggling with a knock) and Phillip Billing in Mooy’s absence. Wagner also has issues with Terrence Kongolo and right back Tommy Smith, as the latter will be out until January with a hamstring strain.

At this time of the season injuries are starting to mount up for every single Premier League, and Liverpool know all about that.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will now be without center back Joel Matip until the end of January as he fractured his collarbone in the crucial win against Napoli at Anfield as Liverpool secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The towering defender, 27, played throughout the game but landed awkwardly when winning a header late on. He went to hospital after the game and it quickly became clear that the issue was a lot more serious then previously thought. Matip will now undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Matip joins Joe Gomez on the sidelines, as the latter fractured a bone in his left leg last week and will be out until February.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold also going off injured during the victory against Napoli, plus Dejan Lovren struggling with injuries all season, the only fully-fit center back Klopp currently has is Virgil Van Dijk. Fabinho could play there at a push, but Klopp is now relying on Lovren to regain his fitness quickly to step in with both Matip and Gomez out.

Raheem Sterling named Premier League Player of the Month

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 12, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Raheem Sterling has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Sterling, 24, scored three goals and added three assists as Manchester City won all three of their Premier League games in November. He had more touches in opposition boxes than any other player and was involved in more goals than any other player over the month.

The England winger has been at the center of alleged racist abuse over the past few days, as four Chelsea fans who were seen hurling abuse at Sterling during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday remain under investigation.

On the pitch, Sterling’s development under Pep Guardiola has been clear. This is the second time he’s won the Player of the Month accolade, with the first coming back in August 2016, as Sterling beat his teammates Leroy Sane and David Silva to the award.

The way he sets up chances for his teammates and finishes them off himself has seen him scored nine times and add eight assists in all competitions this season as he is City’s second highest goalscorer. For club and country he is an automatic starter with his pace, trickery and finishing giving defenders all over the world sleepless nights.

Sterling has now been a Premier League player for eight seasons and this year looks like being his best yet.