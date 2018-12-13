Australia’s A-League to expand to 12 clubs

SYDNEY (AP) The A-League will expand to 12 clubs over the next two seasons after Football Federation Australia decided to award licenses to new teams based in western Melbourne and southwest Sydney.
FFA on Thursday said the Western Melbourne Group will enter the league in October – in time for the 2019-2020 season – with the Macarthur South West Sydney bid, based in Campbelltown, entering the national top-flight competition for the 2020-21 season.
FFA chief executive David Gallop said one of the key strengths of the Western Melbourne Group was the proposal to build Australia’s first major soccer-owned and soccer-specific stadium. It will be ready in 2022, with the team playing out of Geelong’s Kardinia Park in the interim.
20. Southampton *New season low* — New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl loses his first test, this one to Neil Warnock‘s buzzing Bluebirds. Arsenal at home won’t be easier, even if some of the Gunners play Europa League on Thursday. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri‘s men were battered by Manchester United, and surging West Ham is next. Last week: 17 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — A win is a win, even the Clarets had just 37 percent possession at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. Last week: 20 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — Dreadful, but cannot be placed lower than a Burnley side it beats mere weeks ago. Last week: 16 Season high: 6 Season low: 16
16. Huddersfield Town *New season high* — A squad ready for a breakout performance, will the Terriers get it against Newcastle? Last week: 18 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
15. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock has us thinking the Bluebirds just could pull off this whole safety thing. Last week: 15 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
14. Newcastle United — Stung by referee Mike Dean’s calls, right or wrong, the Magpies will want to take care of rising Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
13. Watford — Staying level with ex-boss Marco Silva and star sale Richarlison was nice. Last week: 13 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
12. Bournemouth — Another top-end test failed, and the Cherries have lost five of six. Last week: 10 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Lost to Burnley. That’s not what we expected from this improving squad. Last week: 9 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
10. Wolves — Back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Newcastle — even with the Magpies down to 10 men — help Nuno Espirito Santo get back into the Top Ten. Last week: 12 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
9. Leicester City — The Spurs loss is another failed test, but few challengers have met the Foxes’ season head-on. Last week: 8 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
8. West Ham United *New season high* —Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had the opportunity to make a run like this, but they’ve really taken advantage of it. There are 15 more points available before the Hammers meet a Top Six challenger (Arsenal). Last week: 11
Season high: 9
Season low: 20
7. Everton — The 2-2 draw with Watford showed moxie. Marco Silva won’t have appreciated the draw against the club that hired, celebrated, and then tortured him, but he’ll have another chance. Last week: 6 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
6. Manchester United — The battering of Fulham was much-needed, if short-lived. The Liverpool test on Sunday could be a colossal moment for their festive season. Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
5. Arsenal — The 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town was not ideal, even if the Terriers have been much improved in recent weeks. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
4. Chelsea — The win over Man City could snap the Blues out of their funk, but there’s reason to believe there’s always another funk looming for mercurial Eden Hazard and Co. Last week: 5 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Spurs — That’s two-straight wins after the North London Derby debacle, and the victory at Leicester City is an impressive step back in the right direction. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — Yeesh, that wasn’t fun, was it? A 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may’ve been without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, but it was a loss. That hasn’t happened to Liverpool. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — They defied Omar Little by coming at the king and missing, only to outlast Man City in the race to stay perfect. Now there’s a Sunday ramble versus Manchester United. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
Let’s be real: There are few top teams still working for their Europa League lives — and we’ll get to them — but there’s much more intrigue regarding the eight new teams set to join the competition after finishing third in their group at the Champions League.
Club Brugge
Inter Milan
Napoli
Galatasaray
Benfica
Shakhtar Donetsk
Viktoria Plzen
Valencia
If we’re being honest, all but two have a legit chance to make a run to the final given the right draw (Club Brugge and Viktoria Plzen seem just a bridge too far here).
And, more importantly, we’ve got the chance for a Sarri Ball reunion special between Chelsea and Napoli, and a Milan Derby (should AC Milan handle its business on Thursday).
Next, here are the teams who’ve already clinched their spots in the UEL:
Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich
Red Bull Salzburg
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Real Betis
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio
Dynamo Kyiv
Chelsea
And, finally, here are the matches that carry the most interest, aside from already-clinched Chelsea heading to MOL Vidi and Arsenal hosting last-place Qarabag:
Group B: Celtic vs. Red Bull Salzburg; RB Leipzig vs. Rosenborg
RBL has the tiebreaker should it beat Rosenborg, who hasn’t won, and Celtic fail to gain a point from RBS, who hasn’t lost. Will Brendan Rodgers be able to rally his men to a draw or better at home against the team that beat it 3-1 in Austria?
Group F: Olympiacos vs. AC Milan
Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan has a three-point edge on the Greeks for the group’s second spot in the knockout rounds, and took the home leg 3-1. That away goal means 2-0 would do the job for Olympiacos, but any one goal win wouldn’t be enough for the hosts.
Group G: Villarreal vs. Spartak Moscow; Rapid Vienna vs. Rangers
This group is nuts, with all four teams alive for the knockout rounds. Villarreal, however, can make it simple by drawing or beating Spartak. Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers also have a straight-forward angle, needing to topple Rapid Vienna.
As a refresher, there are Canadian professional teams in three separate leagues right now. The Vancouver Whitecaps, Montreal Impact, and Toronto FC are in Major League Soccer, seven teams are slated to kick off the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2019, and the Ottawa Fury participate in the United Soccer League.
Or do they?
CONCACAF has informed the Fury that it will not be sanctioned for play in the USL this season, with the new CPL billed as a Tier 1 league that takes away the “exceptional circumstance” that allows Ottawa to participate in another nation’s league (the USL). Ottawa has played in the USL in 2017 and 2018 after playing its first three seasons in the on-hiatus NASL.
The main controversies from this ruling are serious concerns for both the CPL, USL, CONCACAF, FIFA, and the many staffers and players who work for the Ottawa Fury:
In a press release regarding the decision, Ottawa pointed out that CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is “the former president of Canada Soccer, where he was the chief promoter of the new Canadian Premier League (CPL) that will start play in 2019.”
Per The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, “The USL is in the final stages of scheduling for the 2019 season. In addition, Ottawa has sold more than 1,500 tickets in the midst of its renewal campaign, and has 12 players under contract, with several other deals pending according to (Ottawa CEO Mark) Goudie.”
So, yeah, not a great look. The Montagliani point alone scuttles the logical floor of CONCACAF’s argument.
As the Ottawa press release states, however, there was neither a protest from the Canadian Soccer Association nor the United States Soccer Federation, but this decision came from above: CONCACAF.
That’s tricky, especially since three Canadian teams play in Major League Soccer, and there has been talk that Liga MX teams could join with it to make a North American super league (though such a league could exist while its teams participate in domestic leagues, and goodness knows it couldn’t be called the NASL).
And what about Toronto FC II playing in USL League One, as well as several amateur teams in the newly-rebranded USL League Two (formerly the PDL).
Cans and cans of worms, potentially, yes?
It seems likely that this move isn’t about this season, and that the Fury will be strong-armed into joining the CPL for the 2020 season while being allowed to participate in the USL in 2019.
And let’s face it: As unjust as this ruling seems to be, the U.S. and Canada are among the only higher level leagues in the world where teams cross borders to play.
The biggest exceptions are Monaco playing in France’s Ligue 1; Cardiff City, Swansea City, and Newport County play in the Football League. That likely saves the MLS teams, at least until the CPL grows into newer, pricier boots. And can’t teams like the Fury make an argument about Welsh side Newport playing in England’s fourth tier (maybe the argument is tough to make without an open, promotion and relegation system).
North American soccer: Growing sport, growing leagues, just as much confusion.
That includes Thomas Muller’s terrible red card and a number of beautiful goals — Hi, Nabil Fekir — as the group stage concluded with eight matches.
Benfica 1-0 AEK Athens
Grimaldo’s 88th minute goal kept AEK from getting its first point of the group stage.
Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich
There was one goal in the first hour, and five in the final 30 minutes, as the winner of Group E changed several times on the night.
Robert Lewandowski’s 13th minute goal gave Bayern a halftime lead, but Dusan Tadic scored in the 61st and 82nd minutes to put Ajax atop the group… for five minutes.
Lewandowski completed his brace to restore the tie and Bayern’s lead, then Kingsley Coman made it academic in the 90th.
The game being what it was, with both teams finishing with 10 men thanks to Thomas Muller and Max Wober being sent off, Nicolas Tagliafico gave Ajax a point with an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Muller, WYD?
Thomas Muller is sent off and both sides are playing with 10 men
Georgi Schennikov, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Fedor Chalov all scored as Real Madrid’s second choice side suffered its worst home loss in UCL history.
Viktoria Plzen 2-1 AS Roma
Jan Kovarik and Tomas Chory scored for the home victors in the 62nd and 72nd minutes as the match’s three goals all came in 10-minute span, as Viktoria Plzen prepares for the drop into Europa League. Roma’s Cenzig Under scored his third goal of the group stage and second against Viktoria Plzen.