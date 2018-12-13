Australia’s A-League to expand to 12 clubs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s a new chief of SC Power Ranking City United FC.

Man City’s falling from the ranks of the unbeaten came at the hands of Chelsea, and Liverpool sure had itself a weekend to boot.

[ ARCHIVE: Premier League club power rankings ]

So how does the Top Five look now?

20. Southampton *New season low* — New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl loses his first test, this one to Neil Warnock‘s buzzing Bluebirds. Arsenal at home won’t be easier, even if some of the Gunners play Europa League on Thursday.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20



19. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri‘s men were battered by Manchester United, and surging West Ham is next.

Last week: 17

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

18. Burnley — A win is a win, even the Clarets had just 37 percent possession at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Last week: 20

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — Dreadful, but cannot be placed lower than a Burnley side it beats mere weeks ago.

Last week: 16

Season high: 6

Season low: 16

16. Huddersfield Town *New season high* — A squad ready for a breakout performance, will the Terriers get it against Newcastle?

Last week: 18

Season high: 16

Season low: 20

15. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock has us thinking the Bluebirds just could pull off this whole safety thing.

Last week: 15

Season high: 15

Season low: 20



14. Newcastle United — Stung by referee Mike Dean’s calls, right or wrong, the Magpies will want to take care of rising Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Last week: 14

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

13. Watford — Staying level with ex-boss Marco Silva and star sale Richarlison was nice.

Last week: 13

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

12. Bournemouth — Another top-end test failed, and the Cherries have lost five of six.

Last week: 10

Season high: 6

Season low: 12

11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Lost to Burnley. That’s not what we expected from this improving squad.

Last week: 9

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

10. Wolves — Back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Newcastle — even with the Magpies down to 10 men — help Nuno Espirito Santo get back into the Top Ten.

Last week: 12

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

9. Leicester City — The Spurs loss is another failed test, but few challengers have met the Foxes’ season head-on.

Last week: 8

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

8. West Ham United *New season high* — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had the opportunity to make a run like this, but they’ve really taken advantage of it. There are 15 more points available before the Hammers meet a Top Six challenger (Arsenal).

Last week: 11

Season high: 9

Season low: 20

7. Everton — The 2-2 draw with Watford showed moxie. Marco Silva won’t have appreciated the draw against the club that hired, celebrated, and then tortured him, but he’ll have another chance.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

6. Manchester United — The battering of Fulham was much-needed, if short-lived. The Liverpool test on Sunday could be a colossal moment for their festive season.

Last week: 7

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

5. Arsenal — The 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town was not ideal, even if the Terriers have been much improved in recent weeks.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — The win over Man City could snap the Blues out of their funk, but there’s reason to believe there’s always another funk looming for mercurial Eden Hazard and Co.

Last week: 5

Season high: 1

Season low: 5

3. Spurs — That’s two-straight wins after the North London Derby debacle, and the victory at Leicester City is an impressive step back in the right direction.

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 8

2. Man City — Yeesh, that wasn’t fun, was it? A 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may’ve been without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, but it was a loss. That hasn’t happened to Liverpool.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 2

1. Liverpool — They defied Omar Little by coming at the king and missing, only to outlast Man City in the race to stay perfect. Now there’s a Sunday ramble versus Manchester United.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 4

Follow @NicholasMendola