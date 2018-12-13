More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Bundesliga takes notice of US teen Sargent’s scoring debut

Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
BERLIN (AP) Still only 18 but with one Bundesliga goal from one Bundesliga match, United States forward Josh Sargent is already being touted as a possible heir to Claudio Pizarro.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Sargent scored for Werder Bremen with his first touch two minutes after coming on as a substitute in his league debut against Fortuna Duesseldorf on Friday. Pizarro, who has scored more goals (194) than any other foreign player in the Bundesliga, is 40 with his one-year deal over at the end of the season.

“It’s a realistic goal,” Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said of Sargent. “We want to develop our own top forwards. If, next summer, Josh is the one (to replace Pizarro), then we’ll have done a lot of things right.”

In the 3-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf, Sargent was in the right place at the right time to head home the rebound from close range after opposing goalkeeper Michael Rensing saved Martin Harnik’s initial effort.

It was the fastest goal scored by a Bremen debutant and it ensured Sargent, who turned 18 on Feb. 20, is the second-youngest player to have scored for the German club after Aaron Hunt.

“Beginner’s luck,” Sargent tweeted.

The teenager also got a goal in his national team debut on May 28, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia. The U.S. Soccer Federation said he is the first American since at least 1990 to score in both his national and professional team debuts. Sargent also scored against Peru in October.

Sargent, who is from O’Fallon, Missouri, and joined Bremen last year, was finally given his chance in the Bundesliga after impressing with seven goals in 12 games for the club’s under-23 team in Germany’s fourth tier. He had to wait until his 18th birthday before he could play.

“He’s a good guy,” said Kohfeldt, who is trying to protect the player from burgeoning expectations.

“There’s so much in the guy. I don’t want to expect too much from him,” Kohfeldt said. “He scored one goal. After that there were some actions that didn’t quite work out.”

Kohfeldt said Sargent could expect more Bundesliga appearances but there is no rush to give the teenager playing time. Bremen next plays at league leader Dortmund on Saturday.

“We need to be careful with what we expect from him,” Kohfeldt said. “If he makes five or six appearances by the summer, it’ll have been a good year.”

Sargent can also learn a lot from Pizarro. The veteran Peru striker, who is in his fourth stint at Bremen, helped the club win the German Cup in 2009 and helped Bayern Munich to six Bundesliga titles during his time in Bavaria.

Kohfeldt, who said Sargent had been working on his physique, also praised the player’s mental strength, saying he doesn’t care whether he plays at Bremen’s Weserstadion, the under-23’s Platz 11 or “in front of 80,000 in Dortmund.”

“He can block that out, a quality Pizarro also has,” Kohfeldt said. “That can make the difference between a good and an outstanding player.”

How will Liverpool, Man United line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
Bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester United lock horns on Sunday at Anfield (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but both have plenty of injuries to contend with.

[ MORE: Mourinho: "Job done" in UCL ]

United and Jose Mourinho could have up to nine regulars missing as Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling struggle with knocks, while Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after losing center backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip over the last week.

Both Liverpool and United play in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with the Reds battling to a hard-fought win against Napoli at home and a much-changed United losing 2-1 at Valencia.

It is likely that Klopp could bring in the likes of Fabinho, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri for this game but given the fact that Liverpool are top of the table, and the magnitude of this game against their fierce rivals, he will likely stick with his best possible XI.

Here’s a look at a possible starting lineup for both teams on Sunday, as Liverpool aim to remain top of the table and United will try to play the role of spoilers.

LIVERPOOL

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Wijnaldum —- Henderson —- Milner —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

MANCHESTER UNITED

—– De Gea —–

— Valencia — Bailly — Smalling — Young —

—- Matic —- Herrera —-

—- Lingard —- Mata —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —–

Mesut Ozil set for Arsenal return

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Mesut Ozil is set to return for Arsenal after a month out with a back injury.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Ozil, 30, hasn’t featured since November 11 in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, as Emery left him on the bench for the game at Bournemouth on Nov. 25 due to the match demanding “physicality and intensity.”

Soon after news arrived about Ozil’s injury.

Speaking about Ozil’s fitness ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash at home against Qarabag on Thursday, Emery revealed the German playmaker is likely to return to action.

“After his injuries, he is OK,” Emery said. “He is in the group for tomorrow – we need him to help us with his quality. It is the first game after these injuries, when he can help us. It is a good day for a lot of players – in the group we are first but we want to win, and also with a good performance.”

Ozil has become the forgotten man at Arsenal, as the Gunners are on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal is just two points back of third-place Tottenham and they are in a genuine scrap to finish in the top four this season. With the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira fighting for the central spots in a 3-4-3 formation, plus Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette guaranteed starters, it is hard to see how Ozil is actually going to get back into this revamped Arsenal side.

The defensive pressing Emery wants from his players, especially his midfielders, just doesn’t suit Ozil’s game, and after signing his huge long-term contract in January it is unlikely he will leave Arsenal anytime soon.

Ozil must be ready to become a bit-part player in the coming months for Arsenal, as Emery will try to find a way to slot him into the team but right now that would upset the entire balance of this well-oiled machine.

Australia’s A-League to expand to 12 clubs

Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
SYDNEY (AP) The A-League will expand to 12 clubs over the next two seasons after Football Federation Australia decided to award licenses to new teams based in western Melbourne and southwest Sydney.

FFA on Thursday said the Western Melbourne Group will enter the league in October – in time for the 2019-2020 season – with the Macarthur South West Sydney bid, based in Campbelltown, entering the national top-flight competition for the 2020-21 season.

FFA chief executive David Gallop said one of the key strengths of the Western Melbourne Group was the proposal to build Australia’s first major soccer-owned and soccer-specific stadium. It will be ready in 2022, with the team playing out of Geelong’s Kardinia Park in the interim.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 16

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 12, 2018, 10:50 PM EST
1 Comment

There’s a new chief of SC Power Ranking City United FC.

Man City’s falling from the ranks of the unbeaten came at the hands of Chelsea, and Liverpool sure had itself a weekend to boot.

[ ARCHIVE: Premier League club power rankings ]

So how does the Top Five look now?

20. Southampton  *New season low* — New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl loses his first test, this one to Neil Warnock‘s buzzing Bluebirds. Arsenal at home won’t be easier, even if some of the Gunners play Europa League on Thursday.
Last week: 17
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

19. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri‘s men were battered by Manchester United, and surging West Ham is next.
Last week: 17
Season high: 11
Season low: 20

18. Burnley — A win is a win, even the Clarets had just 37 percent possession at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.
Last week: 20
Season high: 13
Season low: 20

17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — Dreadful, but cannot be placed lower than a Burnley side it beats mere weeks ago.
Last week: 16
Season high: 6
Season low: 16

16. Huddersfield Town *New season high* — A squad ready for a breakout performance, will the Terriers get it against Newcastle?
Last week: 18
Season high: 16
Season low: 20

15. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock has us thinking the Bluebirds just could pull off this whole safety thing.
Last week: 15
Season high: 15
Season low: 20

14. Newcastle United — Stung by referee Mike Dean’s calls, right or wrong, the Magpies will want to take care of rising Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Last week: 14
Season high: 13
Season low: 19

13. Watford — Staying level with ex-boss Marco Silva and star sale Richarlison was nice.
Last week: 13
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

12. Bournemouth — Another top-end test failed, and the Cherries have lost five of six.
Last week: 10
Season high: 6
Season low: 12

11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Lost to Burnley. That’s not what we expected from this improving squad.
Last week: 9
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

10. Wolves — Back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Newcastle — even with the Magpies down to 10 men — help Nuno Espirito Santo get back into the Top Ten.
Last week: 12
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

9. Leicester City — The Spurs loss is another failed test, but few challengers have met the Foxes’ season head-on.
Last week: 8
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

8. West Ham United *New season high* — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had the opportunity to make a run like this, but they’ve really taken advantage of it. There are 15 more points available before the Hammers meet a Top Six challenger (Arsenal).
Last week: 11
Season high: 9
Season low: 20

7. Everton — The 2-2 draw with Watford showed moxie. Marco Silva won’t have appreciated the draw against the club that hired, celebrated, and then tortured him, but he’ll have another chance.
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

6. Manchester United — The battering of Fulham was much-needed, if short-lived. The Liverpool test on Sunday could be a colossal moment for their festive season.
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

5. Arsenal — The 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town was not ideal, even if the Terriers have been much improved in recent weeks.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 9

4. Chelsea — The win over Man City could snap the Blues out of their funk, but there’s reason to believe there’s always another funk looming for mercurial Eden Hazard and Co.
Last week: 5
Season high: 1
Season low: 5

3. Spurs — That’s two-straight wins after the North London Derby debacle, and the victory at Leicester City is an impressive step back in the right direction.
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 8

2. Man City — Yeesh, that wasn’t fun, was it? A 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may’ve been without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, but it was a loss. That hasn’t happened to Liverpool.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 2

1. Liverpool — They defied Omar Little by coming at the king and missing, only to outlast Man City in the race to stay perfect. Now there’s a Sunday ramble versus Manchester United.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 4