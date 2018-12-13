More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Ronald Zak

Gerrard proud despite Rangers exit from Europa League (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Steven Gerrard‘s promising first European campaign as first team manager has ended thanks to a goal from sub Dejan Ljubicic in Austria.

A very even game, Rangers could not find a way past goalkeeper Richard Strebinger.

“In terms of the performance, I can’t fault the players,” Gerrard said to BT Sport. “They gave me everything. In what we had available, they’ve done extremely well. The whole journey, I’m so proud of the team.

“We’ll come again in Europe. Next year we’ll be better cause we’ll have some better players with us and the young lads in the group with learn and grow. We’ll be together for 18 months instead of six.

Gerrard says he wants Rangers to bring the same intensity back to the Scottish top flight, where the Glasgow side are two points back of rivals Celtic. Rangers have played one more game than Celtic.

Men in Blazers podcast: Chelsea stops Man City, Atlanta wins MLS Cup

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
Rog and Davo recap one of the shock results of the season in Chelsea’s defeat of Manchester City. Plus, Liverpool go top, Atlanta United win MLS Cup and the USWNT know their World Cup opponents.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Week 17 of the Premier League is almost upon us, as teams start to focus on rotating players ahead of the busy festive period.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Everton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Wolves 2-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

VIDEO: Chelsea’s Willian scores superb free kick in Europa League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Chelsea’s Willian scored a beautiful free kick in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With the Blues already sure of top spot in Group L, Maurizio Sarri sent out plenty of youngsters to play against Hungarian side Vidi in their final group game of the competition.

But it was an experienced star who did the business, as Willian put them ahead in the 30th minute.

Below is a look at the Brazilian bending in another beautiful free kick, as that was his 10th goal direct from a free kick for Chelsea.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 17

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 1:34 PM EST
The festive season is upon us and that means on thing: Premier League games by the bucketload.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Newcastle United – NBCS Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Fulham v. West Ham United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]