AP

LIVE, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal in action; group stage finale

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
Both Chelsea and Arsenal are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, as the group stage finale has arrived.

The two Premier League giants have already secured their spots in the last 32 of the competition, with Chelsea already clinching top spot while Arsenal know a point at home against Qarabag will be enough for them to win their group.

There is still plenty to sort out elsewhere in the competition, as the likes of Glasgow Rangers, Celtic, Besiktas and Sevilla are all fighting to reach the knockout rounds heading into the final 90 minutes. 

With two game windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, the final few hours of the Europa League group stage promises to be as intriguing, and nutty, as ever.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, as we are promised yet another wild night of European action before the two month break ahead of the knockout rounds.

English FA CEO Glenn quits as 2030 World Cup bid considered

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 11:52 AM EST
LONDON (AP) The English Football Association is searching for a new leader while it considers whether to press ahead with a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Martin Glenn will leave as chief executive after four years at the end of the season, the FA said Thursday.

Under Glenn’s leadership, the FA was criticized for its handling of scandals around the women’s team and the failed attempt to sell Wembley Stadium .

But Glenn also prioritized improving the atmosphere around the men’s team, which went on to reach the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years in Russia. The national team has also reached the inaugural finals of the UEFA Nations League .

“I … joined with the strong belief that the England teams performance in tournaments could and should improve, and that the experience of the millions of people who play football could be a better one,” Glenn said. “I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams.”

Glenn’s successor will be key to the decision about linking up with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to bid for the World Cup.

The FA chief executive also helps to determine the laws of soccer, with England holding one of eight positions on the International Football Association Board.

Bundesliga takes notice of US teen Sargent’s scoring debut

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 10:43 AM EST
BERLIN (AP) Still only 18 but with one Bundesliga goal from one Bundesliga match, United States forward Josh Sargent is already being touted as a possible heir to Claudio Pizarro.

Sargent scored for Werder Bremen with his first touch two minutes after coming on as a substitute in his league debut against Fortuna Duesseldorf on Friday. Pizarro, who has scored more goals (194) than any other foreign player in the Bundesliga, is 40 with his one-year deal over at the end of the season.

“It’s a realistic goal,” Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said of Sargent. “We want to develop our own top forwards. If, next summer, Josh is the one (to replace Pizarro), then we’ll have done a lot of things right.”

In the 3-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf, Sargent was in the right place at the right time to head home the rebound from close range after opposing goalkeeper Michael Rensing saved Martin Harnik’s initial effort.

It was the fastest goal scored by a Bremen debutant and it ensured Sargent, who turned 18 on Feb. 20, is the second-youngest player to have scored for the German club after Aaron Hunt.

“Beginner’s luck,” Sargent tweeted.

The teenager also got a goal in his national team debut on May 28, scoring in a friendly against Bolivia. The U.S. Soccer Federation said he is the first American since at least 1990 to score in both his national and professional team debuts. Sargent also scored against Peru in October.

Sargent, who is from O’Fallon, Missouri, and joined Bremen last year, was finally given his chance in the Bundesliga after impressing with seven goals in 12 games for the club’s under-23 team in Germany’s fourth tier. He had to wait until his 18th birthday before he could play.

“He’s a good guy,” said Kohfeldt, who is trying to protect the player from burgeoning expectations.

“There’s so much in the guy. I don’t want to expect too much from him,” Kohfeldt said. “He scored one goal. After that there were some actions that didn’t quite work out.”

Kohfeldt said Sargent could expect more Bundesliga appearances but there is no rush to give the teenager playing time. Bremen next plays at league leader Dortmund on Saturday.

“We need to be careful with what we expect from him,” Kohfeldt said. “If he makes five or six appearances by the summer, it’ll have been a good year.”

Sargent can also learn a lot from Pizarro. The veteran Peru striker, who is in his fourth stint at Bremen, helped the club win the German Cup in 2009 and helped Bayern Munich to six Bundesliga titles during his time in Bavaria.

Kohfeldt, who said Sargent had been working on his physique, also praised the player’s mental strength, saying he doesn’t care whether he plays at Bremen’s Weserstadion, the under-23’s Platz 11 or “in front of 80,000 in Dortmund.”

“He can block that out, a quality Pizarro also has,” Kohfeldt said. “That can make the difference between a good and an outstanding player.”

How will Liverpool, Man United line up?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
Bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester United lock horns on Sunday at Anfield (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) but both have plenty of injuries to contend with.

United and Jose Mourinho could have up to nine regulars missing as Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling struggle with knocks, while Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after losing center backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip over the last week.

Both Liverpool and United play in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with the Reds battling to a hard-fought win against Napoli at home and a much-changed United losing 2-1 at Valencia.

It is likely that Klopp could bring in the likes of Fabinho, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri for this game but given the fact that Liverpool are top of the table, and the magnitude of this game against their fierce rivals, he will likely stick with his best possible XI.

Here’s a look at a possible starting lineup for both teams on Sunday, as Liverpool aim to remain top of the table and United will try to play the role of spoilers.

LIVERPOOL

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Lovren — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Wijnaldum —- Henderson —- Milner —-

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

MANCHESTER UNITED

—– De Gea —–

— Valencia — Bailly — Smalling — Young —

—- Matic —- Herrera —-

—- Lingard —- Mata —- Rashford —-

—– Lukaku —–

Mesut Ozil set for Arsenal return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
Mesut Ozil is set to return for Arsenal after a month out with a back injury.

Ozil, 30, hasn’t featured since November 11 in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, as Emery left him on the bench for the game at Bournemouth on Nov. 25 due to the match demanding “physicality and intensity.”

Soon after news arrived about Ozil’s injury.

Speaking about Ozil’s fitness ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash at home against Qarabag on Thursday, Emery revealed the German playmaker is likely to return to action.

“After his injuries, he is OK,” Emery said. “He is in the group for tomorrow – we need him to help us with his quality. It is the first game after these injuries, when he can help us. It is a good day for a lot of players – in the group we are first but we want to win, and also with a good performance.”

Ozil has become the forgotten man at Arsenal, as the Gunners are on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal is just two points back of third-place Tottenham and they are in a genuine scrap to finish in the top four this season. With the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira fighting for the central spots in a 3-4-3 formation, plus Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette guaranteed starters, it is hard to see how Ozil is actually going to get back into this revamped Arsenal side.

The defensive pressing Emery wants from his players, especially his midfielders, just doesn’t suit Ozil’s game, and after signing his huge long-term contract in January it is unlikely he will leave Arsenal anytime soon.

Ozil must be ready to become a bit-part player in the coming months for Arsenal, as Emery will try to find a way to slot him into the team but right now that would upset the entire balance of this well-oiled machine.