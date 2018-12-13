Mesut Ozil set for Arsenal return

Ozil, 30, hasn’t featured since November 11 in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, as Emery left him on the bench for the game at Bournemouth on Nov. 25 due to the match demanding “physicality and intensity.”
Soon after news arrived about Ozil’s injury.
Speaking about Ozil’s fitness ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash at home against Qarabag on Thursday, Emery revealed the German playmaker is likely to return to action.
“After his injuries, he is OK,” Emery said. “He is in the group for tomorrow – we need him to help us with his quality. It is the first game after these injuries, when he can help us. It is a good day for a lot of players – in the group we are first but we want to win, and also with a good performance.”
Ozil has become the forgotten man at Arsenal, as the Gunners are on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.
Arsenal is just two points back of third-place Tottenham and they are in a genuine scrap to finish in the top four this season. With the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mateo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira fighting for the central spots in a 3-4-3 formation, plus Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette guaranteed starters, it is hard to see how Ozil is actually going to get back into this revamped Arsenal side.
The defensive pressing Emery wants from his players, especially his midfielders, just doesn’t suit Ozil’s game, and after signing his huge long-term contract in January it is unlikely he will leave Arsenal anytime soon.
Ozil must be ready to become a bit-part player in the coming months for Arsenal, as Emery will try to find a way to slot him into the team but right now that would upset the entire balance of this well-oiled machine.
Both Liverpool and United play in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, with the Reds battling to a hard-fought win against Napoli at home and a much-changed United losing 2-1 at Valencia.
It is likely that Klopp could bring in the likes of Fabinho, Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri for this game but given the fact that Liverpool are top of the table, and the magnitude of this game against their fierce rivals, he will likely stick with his best possible XI.
Here’s a look at a possible starting lineup for both teams on Sunday, as Liverpool aim to remain top of the table and United will try to play the role of spoilers.
SYDNEY (AP) The A-League will expand to 12 clubs over the next two seasons after Football Federation Australia decided to award licenses to new teams based in western Melbourne and southwest Sydney.
FFA on Thursday said the Western Melbourne Group will enter the league in October – in time for the 2019-2020 season – with the Macarthur South West Sydney bid, based in Campbelltown, entering the national top-flight competition for the 2020-21 season.
FFA chief executive David Gallop said one of the key strengths of the Western Melbourne Group was the proposal to build Australia’s first major soccer-owned and soccer-specific stadium. It will be ready in 2022, with the team playing out of Geelong’s Kardinia Park in the interim.
20. Southampton *New season low* — New manager Ralph Hasenhuttl loses his first test, this one to Neil Warnock‘s buzzing Bluebirds. Arsenal at home won’t be easier, even if some of the Gunners play Europa League on Thursday. Last week: 17 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — Claudio Ranieri‘s men were battered by Manchester United, and surging West Ham is next. Last week: 17 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Burnley — A win is a win, even the Clarets had just 37 percent possession at home to Brighton and Hove Albion. Last week: 20 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
17. Crystal Palace *New season low* — Dreadful, but cannot be placed lower than a Burnley side it beats mere weeks ago. Last week: 16 Season high: 6 Season low: 16
16. Huddersfield Town *New season high* — A squad ready for a breakout performance, will the Terriers get it against Newcastle? Last week: 18 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
15. Cardiff City — Neil Warnock has us thinking the Bluebirds just could pull off this whole safety thing. Last week: 15 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
14. Newcastle United — Stung by referee Mike Dean’s calls, right or wrong, the Magpies will want to take care of rising Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Last week: 14 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
13. Watford — Staying level with ex-boss Marco Silva and star sale Richarlison was nice. Last week: 13 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
12. Bournemouth — Another top-end test failed, and the Cherries have lost five of six. Last week: 10 Season high: 6 Season low: 12
11. Brighton and Hove Albion — Lost to Burnley. That’s not what we expected from this improving squad. Last week: 9 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
10. Wolves — Back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Newcastle — even with the Magpies down to 10 men — help Nuno Espirito Santo get back into the Top Ten. Last week: 12 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
9. Leicester City — The Spurs loss is another failed test, but few challengers have met the Foxes’ season head-on. Last week: 8 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
8. West Ham United *New season high* —Manuel Pellegrini‘s men had the opportunity to make a run like this, but they’ve really taken advantage of it. There are 15 more points available before the Hammers meet a Top Six challenger (Arsenal). Last week: 11
Season high: 9
Season low: 20
7. Everton — The 2-2 draw with Watford showed moxie. Marco Silva won’t have appreciated the draw against the club that hired, celebrated, and then tortured him, but he’ll have another chance. Last week: 6 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
6. Manchester United — The battering of Fulham was much-needed, if short-lived. The Liverpool test on Sunday could be a colossal moment for their festive season. Last week: 7 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
5. Arsenal — The 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town was not ideal, even if the Terriers have been much improved in recent weeks. Last week: 3 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
4. Chelsea — The win over Man City could snap the Blues out of their funk, but there’s reason to believe there’s always another funk looming for mercurial Eden Hazard and Co. Last week: 5 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Spurs — That’s two-straight wins after the North London Derby debacle, and the victory at Leicester City is an impressive step back in the right direction. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — Yeesh, that wasn’t fun, was it? A 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge may’ve been without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, but it was a loss. That hasn’t happened to Liverpool. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — They defied Omar Little by coming at the king and missing, only to outlast Man City in the race to stay perfect. Now there’s a Sunday ramble versus Manchester United. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 4
Let’s be real: There are few top teams still working for their Europa League lives — and we’ll get to them — but there’s much more intrigue regarding the eight new teams set to join the competition after finishing third in their group at the Champions League.
Club Brugge
Inter Milan
Napoli
Galatasaray
Benfica
Shakhtar Donetsk
Viktoria Plzen
Valencia
If we’re being honest, all but two have a legit chance to make a run to the final given the right draw (Club Brugge and Viktoria Plzen seem just a bridge too far here).
And, more importantly, we’ve got the chance for a Sarri Ball reunion special between Chelsea and Napoli, and a Milan Derby (should AC Milan handle its business on Thursday).
Next, here are the teams who’ve already clinched their spots in the UEL:
Bayer Leverkusen
Zurich
Red Bull Salzburg
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Real Betis
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio
Dynamo Kyiv
Chelsea
And, finally, here are the matches that carry the most interest, aside from already-clinched Chelsea heading to MOL Vidi and Arsenal hosting last-place Qarabag:
Group B: Celtic vs. Red Bull Salzburg; RB Leipzig vs. Rosenborg
RBL has the tiebreaker should it beat Rosenborg, who hasn’t won, and Celtic fail to gain a point from RBS, who hasn’t lost. Will Brendan Rodgers be able to rally his men to a draw or better at home against the team that beat it 3-1 in Austria?
Group F: Olympiacos vs. AC Milan
Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan has a three-point edge on the Greeks for the group’s second spot in the knockout rounds, and took the home leg 3-1. That away goal means 2-0 would do the job for Olympiacos, but any one goal win wouldn’t be enough for the hosts.
Group G: Villarreal vs. Spartak Moscow; Rapid Vienna vs. Rangers
This group is nuts, with all four teams alive for the knockout rounds. Villarreal, however, can make it simple by drawing or beating Spartak. Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers also have a straight-forward angle, needing to topple Rapid Vienna.