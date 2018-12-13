More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 17 of the Premier League is almost upon us, as teams start to focus on rotating players ahead of the busy festive period.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Everton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-3 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Brighton 0-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Wolves 2-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

Watford 2-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

VIDEO: Chelsea’s Willian scores superb free kick in Europa League

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea’s Willian scored a beautiful free kick in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With the Blues already sure of top spot in Group L, Maurizio Sarri sent out plenty of youngsters to play against Hungarian side Vidi in their final group game of the competition.

But it was an experienced star who did the business, as Willian put them ahead in the 30th minute.

Below is a look at the Brazilian bending in another beautiful free kick, as that was his 10th goal direct from a free kick for Chelsea.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 17

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 1:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

The festive season is upon us and that means on thing: Premier League games by the bucketload.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Newcastle United – NBCS Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Fulham v. West Ham United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
8:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

LIVE, Europa League: Chelsea, Arsenal in action; group stage finale

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2018, 12:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday, as the group stage finale has arrived.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

The two Premier League giants have already secured their spots in the last 32 of the competition, with Chelsea already clinching top spot while Arsenal know a point at home against Qarabag will be enough for them to win their group.

There is still plenty to sort out elsewhere in the competition, as the likes of Glasgow Rangers, Celtic, Besiktas and Sevilla are all fighting to reach the knockout rounds heading into the final 90 minutes. 

With two game windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, the final few hours of the Europa League group stage promises to be as intriguing, and nutty, as ever.

[ MORE: Europa League standings

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, as we are promised yet another wild night of European action before the two month break ahead of the knockout rounds.

English FA CEO Glenn quits as 2030 World Cup bid considered

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 11:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) The English Football Association is searching for a new leader while it considers whether to press ahead with a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Martin Glenn will leave as chief executive after four years at the end of the season, the FA said Thursday.

Under Glenn’s leadership, the FA was criticized for its handling of scandals around the women’s team and the failed attempt to sell Wembley Stadium .

But Glenn also prioritized improving the atmosphere around the men’s team, which went on to reach the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years in Russia. The national team has also reached the inaugural finals of the UEFA Nations League .

“I … joined with the strong belief that the England teams performance in tournaments could and should improve, and that the experience of the millions of people who play football could be a better one,” Glenn said. “I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams.”

Glenn’s successor will be key to the decision about linking up with Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to bid for the World Cup.

The FA chief executive also helps to determine the laws of soccer, with England holding one of eight positions on the International Football Association Board.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports