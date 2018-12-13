VIDEO: Chelsea’s Willian scores superb free kick in Europa League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s Willian scored a beautiful free kick in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With the Blues already sure of top spot in Group L, Maurizio Sarri sent out plenty of youngsters to play against Hungarian side Vidi in their final group game of the competition.

But it was an experienced star who did the business, as Willian put them ahead in the 30th minute.

Below is a look at the Brazilian bending in another beautiful free kick, as that was his 10th goal direct from a free kick for Chelsea.

