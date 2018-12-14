More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Klopp ready if Man United goes defensive again

By Kyle BonnDec 14, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be prepared if Jose Mourinho packs the defensive third when Manchester United comes to Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp has defeated all but one Premier League team he’s matched up against – Manchester United – and is hoping this weekend will provide him with a first win in six against the Red Devils. In the previous five, Liverpool has drawn three and lost two.

“They have not only one style, long ball football or deep sitting,” Klopp said when asked about the perception of negative tactics at Manchester United under Mourinho. “Maybe last year a little bit in the game [at Anfield], but they didn’t do it at Old Trafford, no.”

Klopp doesn’t judge Mourinho for playing defensive, and says it’s all about the results. “That’s football tactics,” Klopp said. “I’m not the Pope of football tactics and tell people what they have to do. It is just football tactics. We need to find a solution. Is it nice if you have to play that? That is what makes it smart if they would do it.”

The Liverpool boss compared Mourinho’s team narrative to that of France at the World Cup this summer, when the team appeared to struggle at times despite ultimately winning the tournament. “It’s a bit like France, the world champions. Did they play exactly the football of the potential of the team? No. [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, the players they had were unbelievable. Did they play bam, bam, bam like Spain? No. They went for the result and Didier Deschamps did everything right, perfect, brilliant.”

While Klopp still isn’t convinced Mourinho will decide to play defensively, he says if they do, it’s up to them to earn the win no matter what. “As a manager you have to do what you think is right and let other people judge it or results give you the right response,” Klopp said. “We have to try to find solutions for problems we don’t know exactly which we will have on the weekend because we have no clue how they will exactly play.”

Schelotto leaves Boca Juniors after Copa Libertadores loss

By Kyle BonnDec 14, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
Boca Juniors confirmed the departure of head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto on Friday, five days after losing to domestic rivals River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

Schelotto steered the club impressively through the Copa Libertadores all the way to the final where they were halted by fellow Argentinian club River over two legs, the second leg taking place in Madrid after fan violence in Buenos Aires. The domestic season, however, has been a relative struggle for the club, as they sit sixth in the 26-team table, 12 points back of leaders leaders Racing Club. The club won the title last season under Schelotto as well as the year before, so expectations are high.

Schelotto joined Boca Juniors in 2016, a club he made 300 appearances for as a player across a decade of service time. The 45-year-old has just one other managerial stint on his resume, a three-year spell at fellow Argentinian club Lanus before joining Boca.

“The best thing for Boca is to start the year making a change – search for a new coaching staff and start all over from scratch,” said Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici in a news conference. Schelotto was sitting beside Angelici at the presser, and said, “Despite not winning the Copa Libertadores, I leave at peace knowing that I left it all on the field. This is the best decision that we could have taken.”

Schelotto’s contract expires on December 31, and Boca does not play another match until restarting its league campaign against Newell’s Old Boys on January 26, giving the club ample opportunity to find a new manager and allow him time to begin with the squad.

Angelici said that Schelotto “has left the bar very high,” a nod to his popularity among fans, given his success with the club as both a player and a manager. Along with winning two league titles as manager, Schelotto won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player before moving to Major League Soccer in 2007, joining the Columbus Crew.

While Angelici said no talks are currently under way with a successor, names such as Gabriel Heinze, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Gustavo Alfaro have all been rumored in the media.

Brooks helps earn clean sheet as Wolfsburg tops Nurnberg

By Kyle BonnDec 14, 2018, 5:19 PM EST
Wolfsburg has moved into the top half of the table and secured four straight unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nurnberg on Friday.

American defender John Brooks was one of the stars for Wolfsburg, returning from his yellow card suspension last weekend to contribute yet another 90 minutes. The clean sheet is the fourth of the season for Wolfsburg in Bundesliga play.

After a scoreless first half, Daniel Ginczek opened the scoring just before the hour mark with his fifth goal of the season and third in his last three matches. Josip Brekalo finished it off in stoppage time to send Wolfburg back home with all three points, giving them a total of 22 from 15 matches into eighth place and level on points with seventh-placed Hoffenheim.

Brooks was fantastic over the course of the match’s 90 minutes. He was stellar in the air, winning eight of his 10 aerial duels and completing 10 clearances, four of which with his head. He also successfully completed his only tackle attempt of the match and played a relatively clean game, with just one foul through the 90 minutes and none in his own defensive half. He also completed 56 of his 68 passes, including 29 of 41 forward passes.

Brooks has been solid for Wolfsburg this season, playing every single Bundesliga minute for the club minus last weekend’s suspension for yellow card accumulation. The 25-year-old has played only sparingly for the United States national team in the last 18 months, due to a combination of poor form and injuries. Therefore, a positive turnaround for Brooks is great news for the USMNT as they have shuffled defensive partnerships looking for the most effective one, with mixed results.

AC Milan escapes FFP ruling with just suspended European ban

By Kyle BonnDec 14, 2018, 4:31 PM EST
AC Milan has escaped harsher Financial Fair Play punishments with the ruling handed down by UEFA on Friday. The European governing body announced that Milan’s punishment is highlighted by a one-year European ban in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, but that punishment is suspended and will not be imposed unless the club fails to break even over the course of the next 2.5 seasons through June of 2021.

UEFA also included a $13.5 million “fine” plus a European play squad restriction, both of which are imposed immediately. AC Milan will have that monetary sum withheld from its total European tournament prize haul, and the club will be restricted to a 21-player squad in Europe for the next two full seasons. The squad restriction is probably the harshest part of the punishment, leaving them with less wiggle room than the usual 25-player submission to account for injuries and mid-tournament player transactions.

Milan also escaped without a transfer ban, another possible punishment for clubs who breach Financial Fair Play rules.

The decision comes after UEFA handed down a rigid two-year European ban last summer, but the club appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and won. The Court’s decision, which came this past July, said that the club’s finances had greatly improved under new ownership, and as such, they required a “proportionate disciplinary measure.”

The new ruling says the club can again appeal the decision, if they wish.

Milan was initially flagged for breaching FFP rules after spending a massive $200 million in the summer of 2017 under Chinese owner Li Yonghong, bringing in players like Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Lucas Biglia, among others. Yonghong was forced to sell after he failed to make a loan payment, and the club was taken over by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation.

Koulibaly left off CAF award shortlist amid Manchester United rumors

By Kyle BonnDec 14, 2018, 3:53 PM EST
The African confederation somehow managed to leave Kalidou Koulibaly off its shortlist for African Player of the Year, a head-scratching decision considering the rapidly rising stock of the 27-year-old Senegal international.

The CAF announced its 10-man shortlist for the award early Friday morning, before eventually awarding the distinction to Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah for the second straight year. While Salah is undoubtedly a deserving winner given his goalscoring prowess over the past year and more, a failure to recognize Koulibaly’s presence in the landscape of African footballers is nothing short of embarrassing.

While Koulibaly was left off, Juventus defender Medhi Benatia was on the list, despite proving second-string behind Italians Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini. While Koulibaly logged 3,426 minutes in the 2018 calendar year at the heart of Napoli’s defense, Benatia was just utilized for 1,988 minutes. While Koulibaly was an unused substitute just two times the entire 2018 calendar year across all competitions, Benatia has been left on the Juventus bench 14 times this season alone, and 22 times in the 2018 calendar year.

Also acknowledged on the list was Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi, and while the 22-year-old is undoubtedly a rising talent on a large Premier League club and is slowly endearing himself to the fanbase, he has still logged just nine starts in Arsenal’s 16 Premier League matches this season and had just three goals and 11 assists across all competitions in the 2018 calendar year.

In the last year or two, Koulibaly has been regarded as one of the best center-backs in all of Europe, and it has resulted in rumors of an expensive move. The London Evening Standard reports that two bids for Koulibaly from Manchester United have already been rejected, while a third is potentially on its way that would make Koulibaly the most expensive defender in history, passing Liverpool’s capture of Virgil Van Dijk. That move would make sense as Manchester United’s defense has often been the team’s downfall this season, and the club is desperate for a big signing to land major success, with recent expensive captures Fred, Romelu Lukaku, and Paul Pogba all receiving plenty of criticism in their Manchester United tenures so far.

The Evening Standard report says that Koulibaly was on Manchester United’s radar last summer, but the team instead focused on attempts at other defenders, naming Toby AlderweireldHarry Maguire and Jerome Boateng as players Manchester United made runs at instead. Manager Jose Mourinho has been extremely open about his disappointment in United’s failure to bolster its central defensive ranks in recent transfer windows, only adding Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the last three years.

While Manchester United certainly won’t be deterred by the CAF’s massive error, the egregious miss still degrades the award’s prestige when clearly deserving players are shunned for bigger names in what has creeped ever closer to becoming nothing more than a popularity contest.