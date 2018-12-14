Matchweek 17 Premier League odds: First-place Liverpool meets Man United

Liverpool has kept it clean and tidy of late against Manchester United, and neither team’s recent form offers much hint of that changing drastically.

League-leading Liverpool is the -175 favorite with Manchester United a +525 underdog, with the draw offering +315 on the three-way moneyline and a 2.5-goals total on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Liverpool has been impenetrable at Anfield, with clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 home matches in the league, and it has also blanked Manchester United in its last three home matchups in all competitions.

The best value on Liverpool is to keep a clean sheet (+135), with a shutout victory (+185) being a chancier proposition. Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young returning to the starting lineup after being spotted in a midweek Champions League game, does offer plus money on the double chance (+140).

Manchester City (-500) tends to have its way with Everton (+1200, draw +600), which it carries an eight-game unbeaten streak against (all competitions) into a Saturday matchup. A minus-2.0 goals spread at online betting sites and 3.5-goals total have killed some of the betting value on Man City, but Gabriel Jesus (+350 first scorer, -125 anytime) could offer a nice payout if he benefits from Sergio Aguero resting with an injury.

Crystal Palace (+170) takes on Leicester City (+190, draw +220) with Wilfried Zaha (ankle/leg) questionable to play. Leicester will likely have striker Jamie Vardy (groin; +450 first scorer, +200 anytime) healthy and it has scored in its last nine away matches in the league, making a straight both teams to score pick (-105) the percentage play while Leicester win / yes (+575) is a longer shot.

Huddersfield Town (+160) is in the relegation zone and Newcastle United (+215, draw +210) is wobbling just above it, which could make for a conservatively played match. With neither team being in convincing score, a 1-0 finish (+240) in correct score props offers slightly more value, while Laurent Depoitre (+500 first scorer) will be drawing into a depleted Huddersfield front line.

Fulham (+190) and West Ham United (+145, draw +255) have gone over 2.5 goals in their last six matches (all competitions), and there are strong scoring trends as Fulham has allowed multiple goals in 13 of its last 16 matches, while West Ham has scored three goals in each of its three consecutive wins. The OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total at sportsbooks seems like a wise play, and West Ham’s Felipe Anderson (+900 first scorer, +275 any time) is a darkhorse in the individual props.

And Southampton (+290) is home to Arsenal (-105, draw +290) on Sunday in its first home game under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who seems unlikely to have his team sit back. That reality make the both teams to score props worth examining, with Yes / Over 2.5 (-105) being the chalk pick. In winning margin props, Arsenal by two goals (+425) offers good value.

