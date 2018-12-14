More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Salah named BBC African Player of the Year

By Daniel KarellDec 14, 2018, 2:11 PM EST
With an incredible 44 goals in 52 games last season, Mohamed Salah was the clear choice for the BBC’s African Player of the Year.

The BBC announced the honor on Friday, with Salah being chosen ahead of Medhi Benatia (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Sadio Mane (Liverpool) and Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid). Salah hasn’t scored quite at the same rate in the second half of 2018, but he’s still managed 13 goals in 25 matches in all competitions. It’s Salah’s second-consecutive year winning the award from the BBC.

“It’s a great feeling to win again. I’m happy and I would like to win it also next year!” Salah said, via the BBC. “There have been many good moments in 2018,” he added. “The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I’m scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That’s always a great feeling.”

Even without Salah scoring nearly a goal a game, he’s helped his side to the top of the Premier League thanks to improved defensive performances.

In addition to his goalscoring for Liverpool, Salah scored the game-winning penalty kick in 2017 to put Egypt into the 2018 World Cup and although the Pharaohs were unable to get out of their group, Salah scored both of his nation’s goals.

Even with the strong work from the other players on the short-list, it will take a lot to unseat Salah for the 2019 award as well. As long as Salah continues scoring at his current rate and Liverpool finishes in the top two in the Premier League – as well as making a deep Champions League run – it’s Salah’s to lose again.

PL Preview: Tottenham v. Burnley

By Daniel KarellDec 14, 2018, 1:13 PM EST
  • Spurs have lost only one of their eight PL matches against Burnley, with that defeat coming back in May 2010 under Harry Redknapp.
  • Mauricio Pochettino‘s side is yet to draw a PL match this term, despite playing 16 fixtures. Only Manchester United, with 17 matches in 2012/13, and Bolton Wanderers, with 18 matches in 2011/12, have had longer runs without a draw from the start of a season.
  • Burnley is looking for its first away win against Spurs in any competition since January 1983, when Burnley triumphed 4-1 in a League Cup quarter-final.

Tottenham looks to carry on the momentum from its unlikely draw at Barcelona securing UEFA Champions League survival as it welcomes Burnley to Wembley Stadium, Saturday (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Despite the defeat at Arsenal, Tottenham are in decent form, and with a win against Burnley, it would be Tottenham’s sixth in the club’s last seven games. On the other side, Burnley sit just two points above the relegation zone, making it crucial they come away from Wembley Stadium with at least a point as they look to survive the busy holiday season. Burnley finally got out of the relegation zone last week with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion and are looking to build on that momentum.

Tottenham does have several injury concerns, with Serge Aurier (groin), Mousa Dembele (ankle), Victor Wanyama (knee), Kieran Trippier (groin), Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth (both hamstring) all needing to be assessed. For Burnley, manager Sean Dyche will only have to worry about Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Steven Defour (calf), who both have fitness tests ahead.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on facing Burnley: “We need to play against Burnley like we played against Barcelona, that’s the challenge. The way we are going to approach the game will be key. We need to take the game in the same way as Barcelona with the same motivation, the same energy. The three points we need to win are as important as against Barcelona or any other team.I am more motivated to play against Burnley than the previous games because we are trying to reduce the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City. We are going to play for three very important points. To be in the top four of the Premier League and to keep that position is a massive motivation. It’s such an important game.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on facing a big side in Tottenham: “Tottenham are having a fine start to the season and they had a great result the other night. I really like the way they go about their business. Their manager plays direct football but in a passing style, if they can get out quickly then they do. They’re effective. They don’t keep the ball for the sake of it. They keep the ball but try and penetrate and with that they are an effective side. We go down there with a bit more freedom, the expectation changes. Last week against Brighton when there is really heavy expectation for us to get a result.

Prediction

Tottenham is on a high after Tuesday’s heroics and while it can be difficult to face a team farther down in the table, this experience side knows that Burnley is no pushover. That being said, the quality of Tottenham should help the club see this through. Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

PL Preview: Manchester City v. Everton

By Daniel KarellDec 14, 2018, 12:10 PM EST
  • Man City has won only two of its last seven matches against Everton in all competitions and has managed only one clean sheet in that run. Everton has drawn its last three Premier League away matches against City, with only four goals being scored in these meetings (two each).
  • Under Pep Guardiola, Man City has conceded seven PL goals against Everton. It’s the most the club has allowed to any Premier League team in that span.
  • Man City hasn’t lost a PL match against a non “big six” opponent since January 2017, against Everton. Since then, it has won 139 points out of a possible 153 in these matches (W44 D7 L0).

For the first time since April, Manchester City enter a Premier League match on the back of a defeat, as the Sky Blues prepare to take on Everton at the Etihad Stadium, Saturday morning (U.S. time)  (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea shocked the world with a 2-0 win over Manchester City last Sunday, but after a strong mid-week performance, even with so many stars injured, Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola appear to feel confident the club can return to its winning ways. Guardiola said ahead of the match that Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and John Stones will all be assessed ahead of the match, and could play a part.

For Everton, Idrissa Gueye is an injury worry but after a wild, 2-2 draw with Watford, Marco Silva‘s side is looking for its first win since it beat Cardiff three weeks ago.

A win for either team would push them up in the table, putting plenty on the line as the Premier League weekend action kicks off.

What they’re saying

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on facing Everton: “We make good games but we dropped four points. Tomorrow is another game, the Everton team has changed completely with Sigurdsson and Richarlison, Yerry Mina – it is a top side. I’m really impressed with how they have done so far. It will be a tough game. We will see how we react playing at 12.30 p.m. (local).”

Everton manager Marco Silva on the Man City challenge ahead: “Of course, we will have our plan for the match,” he said. “We know City are a very good team with a very good manager, too. We know we are playing against possibly the best Premier League team. They have a lot of individual quality. It will be tough for us, but it is a good game for us to enjoy, to challenge a team like (Manchester) City. Our players have shown we like these type of games.”

Prediction

Manchester City is not used to losing, especially in the league, and should Aguero, de Bruyne and Stones return, it will be a very tall task for Everton to overcome the talent gap. Everton may make it a game for a while, but Manchester City should pull out the win at home. Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Hojbjerg the great, young Dane leading Saints’ revival

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2018, 10:50 AM EST
SOUTHAMPTON — Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a born fighter. When he speaks, he speaks with purpose and you listen. When he walks out onto the pitch for Southampton he gives everything he has to the cause.

In the current situation Saints are in, they need Hojbjerg leading their charge out of the relegation zone under new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in the tough weeks and months to come.

At the age of 23, Hojbjerg seems like the perfect man to lead Hasenhuttl’s high-pressing style from midfield with the Danish international becoming a firm fans favorite in Southampton as they called for him to become their new captain.

It is hard to not want Hojbjerg to do well, as he spoke eloquently to Pro Soccer Talk about doing all he can to succeed and trying to help his teammates around him improve at the same time.

Without a win since Sept. 1, and with just one PL victory from 16 games so far this season, Hojbjerg and Southampton welcome high-flying Arsenal to St Mary’s this Sunday (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET online via NBC Sports Gold).

Big changes have occurred at the top of the club in recent weeks with Les Reed, the long-time leader of their football operations fired, and Mark Hughes replaced by Hasenhuttl.

Many believe that Southampton is a club on the edge of the abyss, one that has no clear plan or direction to get themselves out of a second-straight relegation scrap after four years of top eight finishes, playing in Europe and going far in cups fuelled by buying low and selling high.

Their fiery Danish midfielder, who speaks Danish, French, German and English among other languages, thinks otherwise.

“It is always easy to point at one thing when things are not going as you’d like to, or expect to or as you thought so. I have to disagree,” Hojbjerg said. “I also have to be honest and say I don’t know exactly what the problem is. Because I think there are small parts that play a role and in the end it gives a result on the pitch. We, as players, we are the ones who go out on the pitch and we have to win the games. That is what I’m focusing on. That is what I’m trying to do to create a positive situation. I do not know what happens behind the doors of the directors, or staff members, or coaches. I can tell you that from the players perspective, we are giving everything on the training pitch and every Saturday and Sunday in the stadium. Because we know that is the main focus and that is the main achievement. That is football. That is on the pitch. That is getting results.”

Hasenhuttl has been tasked with changing Southampton’s fortunes around on the pitch, as the former RB Leipzig and Ingolstadt coach has run his players into the ground during his first full week at the club. Hojbjerg played against Hasenhuttl’s Ingolstadt during his time in Germany and described them as “nasty to play against” as well as being “tough and well organized.”

Gruelling longer training sessions, cancelling days off and painting new lines onto the training pitches at their Staplewood base are just a few of the ways he is trying to force Saints to become better organized as well as implement his famous high-press.

Hojbjerg has worn the captains armband for Southampton in recent weeks, and it is expected that will continue. With his straight-talking off the pitch and grit on it, he seems to have already a huge impact on those around him in his new role. This season, no other regular PL captain is under the age of 25.

The man who became the youngest-ever player for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in 2013 said being named Saints’ skipper was the “proudest moment” of his career so far and something he could only dream about when growing up in Copenhagen.

But what does it mean to be a leader?

“If you talk in the changing room then people will stop listening then,” Hojbjerg said. “Talking has to be done on the pitch. Talking has to be done when it is tough. Talking has to be done when the moment is tight and you have to show your personality, stand true and you have to be a leader. I always say there are eleven leaders on the pitch because we all need to support each other. We all need to take responsibility for the position we are in. Whatever it is, I think I always try to give it my best and 100 percent. I know what I stand for. I know what the club stands for and what the values are. I just try to be me.”

“I cannot swear but it is really big… yeah, to be captain in the Premier League, if you would have asked me when I was 10, 15, 17, I would have taken it any day of the week. I am not saying it because I am a Southampton player and I have to show I am a club man and I am dedicated. I am saying it from my heart. It is the proudest moment of my career to be recognized as a captain at Southampton Football Club in the Premier League, at my age. But again it is not something I think of when I go on the pitch. It is something you feel in your stomach. You are a little bit excited but once the football game starts I play exactly the same.”

In just over two years at Southampton, Hojbjerg has played for four permanent managers. Claude Puel, Mauricio Pellegrino, Hughes and now Hasenhuttl. He has tasted the high and lows of the game. From playing in the Europa League, major cup finals and semifinals and finishing in the top eight to just surviving relegation last season, the Dane has grown up on and off the pitch.

Despite his topsy-turvy start to life in England, Hojbjerg believes his decision to leave Bayern for Southampton was still the correct one.

“It is funny because you always expect when you come with that coach, or that teammate, you don’t expect that to change,” Hojbjerg said. “You come to the club with an idea of the coach, idea of your teammates and you don’t think ‘oh, but the coach is going to leave in six months or next week, or whatever.’ That was not the mindset that I came in with. But I came in with a mindset that now I am a part of Southampton Football Club. I am not a part of this coach, or this player or this sporting director. I am a part of Southampton Football Club. That was one of the big reasons that I came here. What I have felt for a long time is that even though the club, in a very short time, became a ‘big small club’ if you know what I mean, there were good traditions, good people, good experienced people who knew the club from inside for a long time. So there are values you can rely on, you could depend on and see yourself in. That was a big positive.”

Life off the pitch is settling down for Hojbjerg in England.

He lives in Winchester, a picturesque English cathedral city 15 minutes outside of Southampton with his partner and his young daughter, Rosa, and enjoys hitting up the grocery store at least once a week. When there he stocks his cart with vegetables and anything healthy he can get. He jokes when asked if he cooks: “I try to cook, but I’m not good at it. There is a thing called ketchup. It is quite useful.”

Having a child in his first few years in England has brought a whole new dimension to Hojbjerg, a young man who had to deal with tragedy at the age of 18 when his father passed away after a battle with stomach cancer.

The tough times he has been through on a personal level in the past few years have no doubt led Hojbjerg to thinking about the bigger picture more than most.

“When you get older your values and intentions become stronger, of who you are and what you want to do,” Hojbjerg said. “As you get older, you get more experienced, as you have family and have a kid, things just point in one direction to really what you want to achieve in life and in your career. I am very ambitious but I am also very realistic. I know what I want, I know what I can’t do. I will never stop until I’m finished… I think I am in a good moment, playing wise, but it is difficult to perform 100 percent when, to be fair, we are struggling in the league. I am giving my best, I am trying my best and I know I can get better but I also know I am in a very good way.”

This season the busy central midfielder has added goals and a cutting edge to his game, with a sensational strike against Brighton the highlight (also his first in the PL), plus he scored in Saints’ only win of the campaign away at Crystal Palace.

Hojbjerg also struck the post at Wembley in a recent defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and in his last four PL games he has had 14 shots at goal, one of the highest totals of any player in the league. Not bad for someone who primarily plays in front of the back four. It is clear he is doing anything he can to help drag his team out of the bottom three.

Always up for the challenge, Hojbjerg is ready to take on whoever and whatever stands in Southampton’s way this season as a great, young Dane could be the difference between them staying up or going down.

“I have a home with love, and a family. That is the most important thing. When I come here, to the training ground, I am energized and ready to go again every single day and take on whoever stands in front of me!” Hojbjerg said, holding his arms out and smiling. “That is how it is. I am ready for whoever stands in front of me.”

Matchweek 17 Premier League odds: First-place Liverpool meets Man United

OddsSharkDec 14, 2018, 10:05 AM EST
Liverpool has kept it clean and tidy of late against Manchester United, and neither team’s recent form offers much hint of that changing drastically.

League-leading Liverpool is the -175 favorite with Manchester United a +525 underdog, with the draw offering +315 on the three-way moneyline and a 2.5-goals total on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Liverpool has been impenetrable at Anfield, with clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 home matches in the league, and it has also blanked Manchester United in its last three home matchups in all competitions.

The best value on Liverpool is to keep a clean sheet (+135), with a shutout victory (+185) being a chancier proposition. Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young returning to the starting lineup after being spotted in a midweek Champions League game, does offer plus money on the double chance (+140).

Manchester City (-500) tends to have its way with Everton (+1200, draw +600), which it carries an eight-game unbeaten streak against (all competitions) into a Saturday matchup. A minus-2.0 goals spread at online betting sites and 3.5-goals total have killed some of the betting value on Man City, but Gabriel Jesus (+350 first scorer, -125 anytime) could offer a nice payout if he benefits from Sergio Aguero resting with an injury.

Crystal Palace (+170) takes on Leicester City (+190, draw +220) with Wilfried Zaha (ankle/leg) questionable to play. Leicester will likely have striker Jamie Vardy (groin; +450 first scorer, +200 anytime) healthy and it has scored in its last nine away matches in the league, making a straight both teams to score pick (-105) the percentage play while Leicester win / yes (+575) is a longer shot.

Huddersfield Town (+160) is in the relegation zone and Newcastle United (+215, draw +210) is wobbling just above it, which could make for a conservatively played match. With neither team being in convincing score, a 1-0 finish (+240) in correct score props offers slightly more value, while Laurent Depoitre (+500 first scorer) will be drawing into a depleted Huddersfield front line.

Fulham (+190) and West Ham United (+145, draw +255) have gone over 2.5 goals in their last six matches (all competitions), and there are strong scoring trends as Fulham has allowed multiple goals in 13 of its last 16 matches, while West Ham has scored three goals in each of its three consecutive wins. The OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total at sportsbooks seems like a wise play, and West Ham’s Felipe Anderson (+900 first scorer, +275 any time) is a darkhorse in the individual props.

And Southampton (+290) is home to Arsenal (-105, draw +290) on Sunday in its first home game under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who seems unlikely to have his team sit back. That reality make the both teams to score props worth examining, with Yes / Over 2.5 (-105) being the chalk pick. In winning margin props, Arsenal by two goals (+425) offers good value.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.