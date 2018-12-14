More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
UEFA fines AC Milan, threatens European ban

By Daniel KarellDec 14, 2018, 9:59 AM EST
AC Milan will lose out on $13.5 million and could be banned from European competition in the future for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

UEFA made its announcement on Friday, issuing a double blow to Milan after the club were booted from the Europa League. UEFA issued a fine of $13.5 million, which will be deducted from revenues earned during the 2018-2019 Europa League, as well as threatened to ban Milan from European competition in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons if they don’t break even by June 30, 2021.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sold his stake in Milan in June 2017 to Chinese businessman Li Yonghong and his company Rossoneri Sport, which then began to spend wildly to make Milan a top club again. However, after less than a year, Li was unable to pay his creditors on time and questions emerged on how Milan would possibly balance the books.

UEFA last June initially banned Milan from this season’s Europa League, but the Court for Arbitration and Sport overturned the decision in July, calling on UEFA to make a more appropriate punishment.

UEFA’s FFP rules were put in place for situations just like Milan’s to avoid a business person entering a club, spending wildly, and then using the club as debt collateral as the business person works to pay back the debts, holding the club back. However, the quick decision to ban Milan was much different than the previous punishments to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, which were mostly just large fines.

Matchweek 17 Premier League odds: First-place Liverpool meets Man United

OddsSharkDec 14, 2018, 10:05 AM EST
Liverpool has kept it clean and tidy of late against Manchester United, and neither team’s recent form offers much hint of that changing drastically.

League-leading Liverpool is the -175 favorite with Manchester United a +525 underdog, with the draw offering +315 on the three-way moneyline and a 2.5-goals total on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Liverpool has been impenetrable at Anfield, with clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 home matches in the league, and it has also blanked Manchester United in its last three home matchups in all competitions.

The best value on Liverpool is to keep a clean sheet (+135), with a shutout victory (+185) being a chancier proposition. Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young returning to the starting lineup after being spotted in a midweek Champions League game, does offer plus money on the double chance (+140).

Manchester City (-500) tends to have its way with Everton (+1200, draw +600), which it carries an eight-game unbeaten streak against (all competitions) into a Saturday matchup. A minus-2.0 goals spread at online betting sites and 3.5-goals total have killed some of the betting value on Man City, but Gabriel Jesus (+350 first scorer, -125 anytime) could offer a nice payout if he benefits from Sergio Aguero resting with an injury.

Crystal Palace (+170) takes on Leicester City (+190, draw +220) with Wilfried Zaha (ankle/leg) questionable to play. Leicester will likely have striker Jamie Vardy (groin; +450 first scorer, +200 anytime) healthy and it has scored in its last nine away matches in the league, making a straight both teams to score pick (-105) the percentage play while Leicester win / yes (+575) is a longer shot.

Huddersfield Town (+160) is in the relegation zone and Newcastle United (+215, draw +210) is wobbling just above it, which could make for a conservatively played match. With neither team being in convincing score, a 1-0 finish (+240) in correct score props offers slightly more value, while Laurent Depoitre (+500 first scorer) will be drawing into a depleted Huddersfield front line.

Fulham (+190) and West Ham United (+145, draw +255) have gone over 2.5 goals in their last six matches (all competitions), and there are strong scoring trends as Fulham has allowed multiple goals in 13 of its last 16 matches, while West Ham has scored three goals in each of its three consecutive wins. The OVER (+110) on the 3.0-goals total at sportsbooks seems like a wise play, and West Ham’s Felipe Anderson (+900 first scorer, +275 any time) is a darkhorse in the individual props.

And Southampton (+290) is home to Arsenal (-105, draw +290) on Sunday in its first home game under manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, who seems unlikely to have his team sit back. That reality make the both teams to score props worth examining, with Yes / Over 2.5 (-105) being the chalk pick. In winning margin props, Arsenal by two goals (+425) offers good value.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Report: Valencia wants to leave Man United

By Daniel KarellDec 14, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
You know things are bad at Manchester United when Antonio Valencia could leave the club in the middle of the season.

According to a bombshell report in The Times of London, Valencia is considering his future and could depart in January for greener pastures. The 33-year-old hasn’t played a Premier League match in three months despite being named club captain over the summer, as Mourinho has often went with Ashley Young or Matteo Darmian in league games. Valencia did play in Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia CF.

The Ecuadorian veteran has sacrificed a lot in his career for Man United. Since joining in 2009 from Wigan, Valencia accepted moving back from an attacking right winger to playing right midfield and eventually right back or right wing back. And yet, despite the sacrifice and work defensively, Mourinho hasn’t trusted him this season.

Valencia leaving says a lot about the current situation at Man United, where even club favorites feel they are not respected enough. Should Valencia leave, it would be a great mid-season pickup for any Premier League side.

Egypt in surprise bid to be new African Cup host

Associated PressDec 14, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
CAIRO (AP) The Egyptian Football Association says it has submitted a bid to replace Cameroon as next year’s African Cup of Nations host, a surprise pitch by the North African country which wasn’t initially thought of as a contender.

Egypt’s bid, announced Thursday to meet Friday’s deadline, came after Morocco said this week it wouldn’t put itself forward as a candidate. Morocco had been considered the front-runner after being a candidate to host the 2026 World Cup. It lost out in that race to a joint United States-Mexico-Canada bid.

The Confederation of African Football has given countries until the end of Friday to submit bids for the 2019 African Cup, which was taken away from Cameroon last month because of poor preparations and a violent insurgency in parts of that country. CAF wants a new host in place by Dec. 31, with the tournament in June and July looming.

South Africa is another possible stand-in host, but the South African Football Association hasn’t confirmed it will bid and says it needs government approval before any decision.

PSG vs. Dijon among 5 weekend French league games postponed

Associated PressDec 13, 2018, 10:32 PM EST
PARIS (AP) For the second straight weekend, Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain will not play after several games were postponed at the request of authorities.

PSG’s match at Dijon on Saturday had initially been maintained, but it was among five weekend games postponed on Thursday after six matches were called off last weekend.

Saturday’s match between Amiens and Angers, as well as Sunday’s Brittany derby between Guingamp and Rennes, and Marseille’s home game against Bordeaux, will be played at a later date.

The French league said the reason for the postponements is because police forces are being stretched.

Saturday’s match between Nantes and Montpellier has also been postponed, and the match between Caen and Toulouse will take place on Tuesday.

Nice’s home game against Saint-Etienne – initially set for Friday and then postponed – will go ahead on Sunday.

It leaves Reims vs. Strasbourg as the only match left for Saturday, and Nimes vs. Lille and Lyon vs. Monaco are the only games still scheduled for Sunday.

Strasbourg is in mourning after a deadly Christmas market attack in the city on Tuesday night. A minute’s silence will be held at all soccer stadiums in France’s first and second divisions this weekend in memory of the victims and their families.

The six matches were postponed last week amid security concerns about anti-government protests. Those six matches are rescheduled for Jan. 15-16.

PSG will play its match against Montpellier, rescheduled from last weekend, on Jan. 15, but it may now be pushed back to February since it clashes with PSG’s planned winter training camp in Qatar, home to club owner QSI.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports