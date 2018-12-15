Another win for West Ham

- West Ham 7-3-3 since 0-4 start
- Felipe, Snodgrass shine for WHUFC
- Fulham 1-1-3 under Ranieri
Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio scored first half goals as West Ham United won its fourth-consecutive Premier League match with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The win boosts the Irons into ninth place, two points back of sixth place Manchester United. They next host Watford before visiting Southampton, then Burnley away and Brighton home.
Fulham remains dead last with nine points, three behind of 17th place Burnley.
Andre Schurrle hit a hard effort just over the cross bar in the ninth minute, as Fulham did not enter the game with a spirit of the bottom side in the Premier League.
Aboubakar Kamara was then played through by Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Lukasz Fabianski made a fine save to keep West Ham’s sheet clean.
The Hammers, however, struck first. Snodgrass has either been scoring or setting up goals for weeks, and this one was a left-footed beauty.
Mitrovic came close to leveling the score when he dashed onto Joe Bryan‘s chip across the box, but his flying header zipped wide of the far post.
The Hammers took their second chance of the game in style, with Antonio at the back post to lash a flick from Javier Hernandez past Sergio Rico.
Tom Cairney made a nice move into the box to force a corner in the 67th minute, but West Ham cleared the danger.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner’s father died suddenly after the side’s 2-1 Bundesliga win at home over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
The club says it is mourning Herbert Gentner and its thoughts are “fully with the Gentner family in these difficult hours.”
Christian Gentner initially gave interviews on the pitch after the game. He then rushed from the changing room to where a doctor attempted to save his father.
Hertha said on Twitter: “Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today’s sad news.”
David Alaba scored a beautiful goal as Bayern Munich pulled level with second place Borussia Monchengladbach, but the pair sit nine points back of outstanding Borussia Dortmund.
Meanwhile, Stuttgart and Augsburg both moved away from the Bottom Three on Saturday in Germany.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen
Paco Alcacer scored his 11th goal of the Bundesliga season to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. He’s scored in eight of 10 league matches this season, and has a goal in the Champions League as well.
Marco Reus would double BVB’s advantage seven minutes later, but Max Kruse put the difference back to one by halftime.
Americans Christian Pulisic (BVB) and Josh Sargent (Bremen) began the match on the bench, with Sargent coming on for the final seven minutes and Pulisic in the 89th. Sargent was shown a yellow card.
Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich
There were four different scorers for the visitors, but David Alaba’s wonder strike stands as the clear highlight.
The Austrian laid into a half-volley atop the 18, smashing the 29th minute effort toward the upper 90.
Hannover keeper Michael Esser saw the ball rocket off his fingers, as Alaba scored the second goal for Bayern. Joshua Kimmich opened the soring in the 2nd minute, and both Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also found the scoresheet.
Elsewhere
Nurnberg 0-2 Wolfsburg — Friday
Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Augsburg 1-1 Schalke
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
RB Leipzig vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino saw two late goals give his side important results this week.
Lucas Moura’s 85th minute marker Tuesday in Barcelona gave the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time effort on Saturday lifted Spurs to a third-straight Premier League win after a North London Derby loss last month.
The late goal also gave the former Southampton manager his 100th Premier League win. From the BBC:
“The character to always push to the end shows great belief and faith in the way we play,” Pochettino said. “That pleases me the most. You can win or lose but to try and play the way we are playing it is always possible to achieve what you want.”
Pochettino said what pleased him most was the reaction given the midweek match in Barcelona and a miserable, cold, wet day at Wembley.
“We dominated possession they put a lot of players behind the ball and play deep and wanted to stop us,” Pochettino said. “On an afternoon like today with the rain and the pitch not in best condition, we were not fresh enough to find tempo with the ball so it is difficult to play and I think that is why I am so pleased.”
Now Tottenham can get a measure of revenge on its biggest rivals with a trip to the Emirates Stadium for a League Cup quarterfinal with Arsenal on Wednesday.
Leicester City boss Claude Puel may be feeling the pressure over the festive period.
The Foxes have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League and despite being tough to beat, Leicester have increasingly looked devoid of a plan in recent games.
They started slowly in their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Puel lamented their sluggish first half when speaking to the BBC after the game.
“I think we did not start the game with the right intensity. We played a poor first half, it was not enough. We came back in the second half with a good intensity and quality. We had three or four chances to come back into the game. I think we deserved to come back but it is a big disappointment because we need the points,” Puel said. “We were unlucky at the end but we lost three points. It is important to correct this and to play a consistent game from the start until the end.”
The Frenchman is the third favorite with the bookmakers to bet the next PL manager to lose his job, and unless they grab miraculous wins against Chelsea and Man City in their next two league games then Puel will be feeling the pressure between now and January.
Off the pitch Leicester have been through a tough time in recent months after the tragic helicopter crash outside of the King Power Stadium which took the life of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. On the pitch Puel’s plan to dominate possession and try to create openings just doesn’t seem to be suiting the squad they have and Leiceeter’s regression is clear.
The likes of Jamie Vardy, Demarai Gray and James Maddison looked at their best in the second half on Saturday when they hit the Eagles on the counter again and again, but it didn’t happen often enough and these players seem a little unsure of what they are supposed to be doing.
Counter-attacking isn’t the style Puel prefers and it seems increasingly likely that the Foxes will turn elsewhere between now and the end of the season in terms of their manager. Puel steadied the ship last season as they finished in ninth place, but there has been no real progress over the past 12 months for the Foxes.
If they keep Puel in charge they probably won’t go down with 22 points already on the board, but long-term it is clear Puel is under pressure to remain at Leicester.