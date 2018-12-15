Another win for West Ham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham 7-3-3 since 0-4 start

Felipe, Snodgrass shine for WHUFC

Fulham 1-1-3 under Ranieri

Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio scored first half goals as West Ham United won its fourth-consecutive Premier League match with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The win boosts the Irons into ninth place, two points back of sixth place Manchester United. They next host Watford before visiting Southampton, then Burnley away and Brighton home.

Fulham remains dead last with nine points, three behind of 17th place Burnley.

Andre Schurrle hit a hard effort just over the cross bar in the ninth minute, as Fulham did not enter the game with a spirit of the bottom side in the Premier League.

Aboubakar Kamara was then played through by Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Lukasz Fabianski made a fine save to keep West Ham’s sheet clean.

The Hammers, however, struck first. Snodgrass has either been scoring or setting up goals for weeks, and this one was a left-footed beauty.

Mitrovic came close to leveling the score when he dashed onto Joe Bryan‘s chip across the box, but his flying header zipped wide of the far post.

The Hammers took their second chance of the game in style, with Antonio at the back post to lash a flick from Javier Hernandez past Sergio Rico.

Tom Cairney made a nice move into the box to force a corner in the 67th minute, but West Ham cleared the danger.

5 – Robert Snodgrass has been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League games (2 goals, 3 assists), after going 16 games without a goal or assist in the competition. Upsurge. #FULWHU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2018

