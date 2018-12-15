Crystal Palace edge past Leicester

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luka Milivojevic scores only goal of the game

Palace hadn’t won any of their last 14 PL games without Zaha

Leicester with just one win in six

Crystal Palace battled to a 1-0 win against Leicester City at a soggy Selhurst Park on Saturday, as Roy Hodgson‘s side did the business without their star man Wilfried Zaha.

Luka Milivojevic’s fine strike in the first half was enough to grab all three points for Palace, but Jamie Vardy hit the post in the second half as Leicester battered the Eagles but somehow they couldn’t find an equalizer.

With the win Palace move up to 15th place on 15 points for the season, while Leicester have 22 points and sit in 11th.

Crystal Palace started the game well with Jordan Ayew causing problems but the final pass or shot was just off.

Leicester then had the ball in the net as Vardy put goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, starting his first Premier League game, under pressure. Although a foul was given for a shoulder barge by Vardy, it seemed like Palace’s goalkeeper had got away with one.

Vardy headed a Christian Fuchs cross at goal but Guaita saved easily before the break as Leicester grew into the game in south London.

But it was Palace who took the lead as Milivojevic picked the ball up 25 yards out and fired a beautiful shot into the far corner past Kasper Schmeichel. 1-0 to the Eagles.

Leicester played with more urgency in the second half as Demarai Gray tried his luck after a rapid counter but rushed his final shot.

At the other end Ayew was played in but Harry Maguire blocked, as the Foxes battled to stay in the game. Gray then found Rachid Ghezzal in the box but the Algerian winger sent his effort just wide as Leicester pushed hard for an equalizer.

Vardy was then played in and his poked effort was pushed onto the post by Guaita, as Palace were hanging on for dear life.

Despite late Leicester pressure the Eagles secured a second-straight home win to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.

