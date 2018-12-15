Man City go top after beating Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City go back to top of PL table

Gabriel Jesus scores first PL goals in 4 months

Calvert-Lewin replied for Everton

Sterling added a late goal for City

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus on target twice.

The Brazilian striker scored in each half to put City 2-0 up and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it 2-1, Raheem Sterling quickly made it 3-1. Everton did threaten throughout, as Richarlison missed two glorious chances.

With the win City momentarily jumped ahead of Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League with a two point lead, while Everton remain in seventh.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

An even start to the game saw Ederson deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin brilliantly, although the offside flag had been raised in a tight call against the Everton forward.

At the other end City struggled to fine the correct pass in the final third as Everton had the best chance of the first half.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Lucas Digne outfoxed Kyle Walker and his cross to the back post found Richarlison completely unmarked but the Brazilian smashed over the bar and he knew he should have done better.

Fabian Delph then drilled an effort just over as City tried to wrestle back control of the game. Jordan Pickford then made a wonderful save as Ilkay Gundogan‘s cross was knocked towards his own goal by Michael Keane but England’s goalkeeper scrambled to tip the ball wide.

Yet City’s pressure soon had them ahead, as Yerry Mina gave the ball away then failed to step up as Leroy Sane played in Jesus who swept home to make it 1-0. Pickford denied Riyad Mahrez superbly before half time as City settled into their groove.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City put the game to bed early in the second half as Sane clipped in a perfect cross for Jesus to power home a header for his and City’s second of the game.

With 25 minutes to go things got interesting, as Digne’s looped cross from the left found Calvert-Lewin who nodded past Ederson to make it 2-1. Game on.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sterling jumped off the bench and made an immediate impact as the English winger nodded home Fernandinho‘s pass to restore City’s two-goal advantage and end Everton’s hopes of launching a dramatic comeback.

They could have grabbed at least one goal back though, as substitute Ademola Lookman teed up Richarlison but he blazed over and Lookman then crossed for fellow sub Theo Walcott but he scuffed his effort into the ground and over.

Kevin De Bruyne also made his return from injury as he came on as a second half sub, as City secured a routine win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports