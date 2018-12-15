More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Pep praises Gabriel Jesus brace, English interview

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

Gabriel Jesus had himself a game, but Pep Guardiola was just as pleased for his performance after the match.

The Brazilian striker has had a lot of work to do in learning English as another language, and Guardiola was proud of his young striker following a post-match television interview on NBCSN.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-1 Everton ]

“I’m happy first for English, he made his debut with you,” Guardiola said. “That’s good. I like that. I insist that they have to learn English. He did well in his courses. I assure you, his fire, his personality. He’s a young player and has to improve many, many things but today was very very good for his mood and his confidence. To score two goals were important, and both were nice goals.”

So what did Jesus say? From the Manchester Evening News:

“I’m so happy with the game and the win. As a team we needed to win because this season is more difficult. The league is stronger. … This game is very difficult for us but we played very well and won the game.”

He said he prefers his headed goal to his left-footed marker.

“I train but my heading isn’t perfect but I try. My left foot is better. So I’m happy.”

City visits Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday before hosting Crystal Palace on Dec. 22.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games, 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

Five intriguing Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, as plenty of tight games are expected.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Burnley head to Tottenham, Crystal Palace host Leicester, Huddersfield and Newcastle clash in a massive relegation scrap, Watford welcome Cardiff to Vicarage Road and Bournemouth head to Wolves.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Man City go top after beating Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 9:25 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Man City go back to top of PL table
  • Gabriel Jesus scores first PL goals in 4 months
  • Calvert-Lewin replied for Everton
  • Sterling added a late goal for City

Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus on target twice.

The Brazilian striker scored in each half to put City 2-0 up and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it 2-1, Raheem Sterling quickly made it 3-1. Everton did threaten throughout, as Richarlison missed two glorious chances.

With the win City momentarily jumped ahead of Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League with a two point lead, while Everton remain in seventh.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

An even start to the game saw Ederson deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin brilliantly, although the offside flag had been raised in a tight call against the Everton forward.

At the other end City struggled to fine the correct pass in the final third as Everton had the best chance of the first half.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Lucas Digne outfoxed Kyle Walker and his cross to the back post found Richarlison completely unmarked but the Brazilian smashed over the bar and he knew he should have done better.

Fabian Delph then drilled an effort just over as City tried to wrestle back control of the game. Jordan Pickford then made a wonderful save as Ilkay Gundogan‘s cross was knocked towards his own goal by Michael Keane but England’s goalkeeper scrambled to tip the ball wide.

Yet City’s pressure soon had them ahead, as Yerry Mina gave the ball away then failed to step up as Leroy Sane played in Jesus who swept home to make it 1-0. Pickford denied Riyad Mahrez superbly before half time as City settled into their groove.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

City put the game to bed early in the second half as Sane clipped in a perfect cross for Jesus to power home a header for his and City’s second of the game.

With 25 minutes to go things got interesting, as Digne’s looped cross from the left found Calvert-Lewin who nodded past Ederson to make it 2-1. Game on.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sterling jumped off the bench and made an immediate impact as the English winger nodded home Fernandinho‘s pass to restore City’s two-goal advantage and end Everton’s hopes of launching a dramatic comeback.

They could have grabbed at least one goal back though, as substitute Ademola Lookman teed up Richarlison but he blazed over and Lookman then crossed for fellow sub Theo Walcott but he scuffed his effort into the ground and over.

Kevin De Bruyne also made his return from injury as he came on as a second half sub, as City secured a routine win.

Report: Arsenal plan huge tour of USA

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 8:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

It appears that Arsenal is heading to the USA for the first time in three years.

The Daily Mail claims Arsenal will play games in New York City, Chicago and also on the east and west coasts, with five games to be played in total.

Arsenal last played in the U.S. in 2016 when they faced the MLS All Stars in San Jose and won 2-1, while they also beat Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 in Los Angeles.

Per the report, Arsenal’s high-ranking officials are currently making arrangements for the lengthy preseason trip. Most Premier League clubs who play their preseasons in the U.S. usually play up to three games, but in previous years Manchester United have thrown in a few games against MLS clubs as well as playing other European giants in preseason.

While the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have gone on lengthy preseason tours across the USA over the past few years, Arsenal have always appeared to be the odd team out from the PL big boys.

Whether or not the Gunners will be part of the International Champions Cup tournament run be Relevent Sports remains to be seen, but it is highly likely that is the case after they’ve played ICC games in recent years but those have been in the Far East and Australia.

Given the huge number of Arsenal fans and supporters groups spread across the U.S. they will no doubt be delighted by these rumors.

Watch Live: Man City v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 7:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City host Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to momentarily go back to the top of the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

City have only won two of their last seven outings against Everton though, as the Toffees have been tough for them to get by in recent seasons. Marco Silva‘s men sit in seventh place and will be hoping to spring a surprise away from home.

In team news Man City have Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero back fit and on the bench, while Everton start Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top but are missing Idrissa Gueye through injury.

LINEUPS