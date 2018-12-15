Pep praises Gabriel Jesus brace, English interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gabriel Jesus had himself a game, but Pep Guardiola was just as pleased for his performance after the match.

The Brazilian striker has had a lot of work to do in learning English as another language, and Guardiola was proud of his young striker following a post-match television interview on NBCSN.

“I’m happy first for English, he made his debut with you,” Guardiola said. “That’s good. I like that. I insist that they have to learn English. He did well in his courses. I assure you, his fire, his personality. He’s a young player and has to improve many, many things but today was very very good for his mood and his confidence. To score two goals were important, and both were nice goals.”

So what did Jesus say? From the Manchester Evening News:

“I’m so happy with the game and the win. As a team we needed to win because this season is more difficult. The league is stronger. … This game is very difficult for us but we played very well and won the game.”

He said he prefers his headed goal to his left-footed marker.

“I train but my heading isn’t perfect but I try. My left foot is better. So I’m happy.”

City visits Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday before hosting Crystal Palace on Dec. 22.

