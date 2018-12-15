More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

PL Sunday preview: Liverpool v. Man United at Anfield

By Andy EdwardsDec 15, 2018, 5:59 PM EST
Premier League fixtures don’t get any bigger — or more heated — than Liverpool versus Manchester United, longtime rivals who’ll renew pleasantries at Anfield on Sunday…

Southampton vs. Arsenal — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM ]

Heading into Sunday’s meeting at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton haven’t won in 14 games (all competitions — after 90 minutes), while Arsenal haven’t lost in just as many games, in the PL alone (unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions). Predictably, Saints find themselves stuck in the relegation zone, with the halfway point of the season looming ever so large, and a new manager hoping to make his mark and a major impact on a club quickly spiraling out of control. Ralph Hasenhuttl made his debut as Southampton manager last weekend, but suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow relegation battlers Cardiff City.

As for Arsenal, the unbeaten run has earned new manager Unai Emery a long leash with Gunners fans, but his side enters the week in fifth place, behind Chelsea on goal differential. Sunday could see the return of defender and captain Laurent Koscielny in league play after the 33-year-old Frenchman made his first appearance in seven months during Thursday’s Europa League victory over Qarabag.

INJURIES: Southampton — QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Bertrand (back), Danny Ings (hamstring), Shane Long (ankle), Cedirc Soares (calf) | Arsenal — OUT: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (suspension), Danny Welbeck (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (suspension), Rob Holding (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Chelsea’s recent form has been a rollercoaster of results, alternating losses and wins in their last four league games. They did, however, put together perhaps the best performance of any side in the PL all season last time out, handing Manchester City their first defeat in a 2-0 conquering at Stamford Bridge. Maurizio Sarri‘s side came back down to earth on Thursday, though, as the Blues struggled to secure a 2-2 draw away to Hungarian side MOL Vidi FC in the Europa League, and the club’s fans were accused of spewing anti-Semitic chants and slurs just days after the very public incident involving four Chelsea fans and Man City star Raheem Sterling.

Brighton won’t be a pushover at Falmer Stadium, where the Seagulls have compiled and impressive 4W-2D-1L record this season. Chris Hughton‘s side has managed to knock off a handful of mid-table sides at home thus far, but a scalp the size of Chelsea would be easily the most impressive outing to date. Brighton dropped both league meetings with the Blues last season, losing 4-0 at home and 2-0 away.

INJURIES: Brighton — OUT: Shane Duffy (suspension) | Chelsea — OUT: Mateo Kovacic (thigh)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

For all that Jurgen Klopp has achieved since taking the Liverpool job in October 2015 — and he has done a great deal of good to re-establish the club, both domestically and on the continent — the second-most notable failure of Klopp’s tenure, behind only “winning a trophy,” remains his 0W-3D-2L record against Man United in league play. While the Reds have surpassed the Red Devils and long left them behind in the PL’s hierarchy, a victory over the bitter rivals from Manchester has remained elusive, including a 0W-2D-1L record at Anfield, site of Sunday’s showdown, with a grand total of one goal scored in the three games.

The tables have clearly turned from the days of United dominating the PL and winning 13 of 21 league titles from 1992 to 2013, period in which Liverpool managed a trio of second-place finishes — coming second to United once, and besting them twice. A win on Sunday would not only see Klopp knock off his bogey team for the first time, but would lift Liverpool back ahead of Man City in the title race; a win for United, meanwhile, would help them to hold off newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers for sixth place.

United, all but the forgotten side of the top-six, have endured hard times at both ends of the field this season — their 28 goals scored are the fewest of the PL’s elite, while their 26 goals conceded are the most of the six sides expected to compete for four UEFA Champions League places; Liverpool, in the same number of games, have conceded just six times, including just once during their current five-game winning streak.

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Joel Matip (shoulder), Joe Gomez (ankle), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knock) | Man United — OUT: Alexis Sanchez (hamstring), Victor Lindelof (groin); QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (hamstring), Scott McTominay (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (undisclosed)

Stuttgart captain’s father dies in stadium after game

Photo by Thomas Rasmus Skaug/EuroFootball/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 15, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner’s father died suddenly after the side’s 2-1 Bundesliga win at home over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The club says it is mourning Herbert Gentner and its thoughts are “fully with the Gentner family in these difficult hours.”

Christian Gentner initially gave interviews on the pitch after the game. He then rushed from the changing room to where a doctor attempted to save his father.

Hertha said on Twitter: “Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today’s sad news.”

Bundesliga wrap: Alaba meteor leads Bayern rout; BVB wins again

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 2:41 PM EST
David Alaba scored a beautiful goal as Bayern Munich pulled level with second place Borussia Monchengladbach, but the pair sit nine points back of outstanding Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart and Augsburg both moved away from the Bottom Three on Saturday in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Paco Alcacer scored his 11th goal of the Bundesliga season to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. He’s scored in eight of 10 league matches this season, and has a goal in the Champions League as well.

Marco Reus would double BVB’s advantage seven minutes later, but Max Kruse put the difference back to one by halftime.

Americans Christian Pulisic (BVB) and Josh Sargent (Bremen) began the match on the bench, with Sargent coming on for the final seven minutes and Pulisic in the 89th. Sargent was shown a yellow card.

Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich

There were four different scorers for the visitors, but David Alaba’s wonder strike stands as the clear highlight.

The Austrian laid into a half-volley atop the 18, smashing the 29th minute effort toward the upper 90.

Hannover keeper Michael Esser saw the ball rocket off his fingers, as Alaba scored the second goal for Bayern. Joshua Kimmich opened the soring in the 2nd minute, and both Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also found the scoresheet.

Elsewhere

Nurnberg 0-2 Wolfsburg — Friday
Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin
Augsburg 1-1 Schalke
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 Freiburg
Hoffenheim 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach
RB Leipzig vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen —  Noon ET Sunday

Another win for West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
  • West Ham 7-3-3 since 0-4 start
  • Felipe, Snodgrass shine for WHUFC
  • Fulham 1-1-3 under Ranieri

Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio scored first half goals as West Ham United won its fourth-consecutive Premier League match with a 2-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The win boosts the Irons into ninth place, two points back of sixth place Manchester United. They next host Watford before visiting Southampton, then Burnley away and Brighton home.

Fulham remains dead last with nine points, three behind of 17th place Burnley.

Andre Schurrle hit a hard effort just over the cross bar in the ninth minute, as Fulham did not enter the game with a spirit of the bottom side in the Premier League.

Aboubakar Kamara was then played through by Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Lukasz Fabianski made a fine save to keep West Ham’s sheet clean.

The Hammers, however, struck first. Snodgrass has either been scoring or setting up goals for weeks, and this one was a left-footed beauty.

Mitrovic came close to leveling the score when he dashed onto Joe Bryan‘s chip across the box, but his flying header zipped wide of the far post.

The Hammers took their second chance of the game in style, with Antonio at the back post to lash a flick from Javier Hernandez past Sergio Rico.

Tom Cairney made a nice move into the box to force a corner in the 67th minute, but West Ham cleared the danger.

Pochettino happy with Spurs resilience in defeat of Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino saw two late goals give his side important results this week.

Lucas Moura’s 85th minute marker Tuesday in Barcelona gave the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time effort on Saturday lifted Spurs to a third-straight Premier League win after a North London Derby loss last month.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Burnley ]

The late goal also gave the former Southampton manager his 100th Premier League win. From the BBC:

“The character to always push to the end shows great belief and faith in the way we play,” Pochettino said. “That pleases me the most. You can win or lose but to try and play the way we are playing it is always possible to achieve what you want.”

Pochettino said what pleased him most was the reaction given the midweek match in Barcelona and a miserable, cold, wet day at Wembley.

“We dominated possession they put a lot of players behind the ball and play deep and wanted to stop us,” Pochettino said. “On an afternoon like today with the rain and the pitch not in best condition, we were not fresh enough to find tempo with the ball so it is difficult to play and I think that is why I am so pleased.”

Now Tottenham can get a measure of revenge on its biggest rivals with a trip to the Emirates Stadium for a League Cup quarterfinal with Arsenal on Wednesday.