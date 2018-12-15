Pochettino happy with Spurs resilience in defeat of Burnley

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino saw two late goals give his side important results this week.
Lucas Moura’s 85th minute marker Tuesday in Barcelona gave the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time effort on Saturday lifted Spurs to a third-straight Premier League win after a North London Derby loss last month.
The late goal also gave the former Southampton manager his 100th Premier League win. From the BBC:
“The character to always push to the end shows great belief and faith in the way we play,” Pochettino said. “That pleases me the most. You can win or lose but to try and play the way we are playing it is always possible to achieve what you want.”
Pochettino said what pleased him most was the reaction given the midweek match in Barcelona and a miserable, cold, wet day at Wembley.
“We dominated possession they put a lot of players behind the ball and play deep and wanted to stop us,” Pochettino said. “On an afternoon like today with the rain and the pitch not in best condition, we were not fresh enough to find tempo with the ball so it is difficult to play and I think that is why I am so pleased.”
Now Tottenham can get a measure of revenge on its biggest rivals with a trip to the Emirates Stadium for a League Cup quarterfinal with Arsenal on Wednesday.