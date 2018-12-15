Report: Arsenal plan huge tour of USA

It appears that Arsenal is heading to the USA for the first time in three years.

The Daily Mail claims Arsenal will play games in New York City, Chicago and also on the east and west coasts, with five games to be played in total.

Arsenal last played in the U.S. in 2016 when they faced the MLS All Stars in San Jose and won 2-1, while they also beat Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 in Los Angeles.

Per the report, Arsenal’s high-ranking officials are currently making arrangements for the lengthy preseason trip. Most Premier League clubs who play their preseasons in the U.S. usually play up to three games, but in previous years Manchester United have thrown in a few games against MLS clubs as well as playing other European giants in preseason.

While the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have gone on lengthy preseason tours across the USA over the past few years, Arsenal have always appeared to be the odd team out from the PL big boys.

Whether or not the Gunners will be part of the International Champions Cup tournament run be Relevent Sports remains to be seen, but it is highly likely that is the case after they’ve played ICC games in recent years but those have been in the Far East and Australia.

Given the huge number of Arsenal fans and supporters groups spread across the U.S. they will no doubt be delighted by these rumors.

