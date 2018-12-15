More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Spurs beat Burnley in stoppage time

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
  • Spurs stay third
  • Eriksen, Dele, Kane team up for winner
  • Hart hard done by in loss
  • Burnley 17th

Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time goal finally gave Tottenham Hotspur an avenue past Joe Hart, as Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham’s 39 points are five behind leaders Man City, while Burnley’s 12 points have them 17th.

Spurs had most of the ball as expected, but needed 17 minutes to get a good chance through Lucas Moura.

Some delightful, creative play from Spurs saw Erik Lamela unable to convert a Moussa Sissoko set-up in the 31st minute thanks a Joe Hart intervention.

The hosts maintained control, but Ashley Barnes couldn’t properly reach a Phil Bardsley cross after Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris gave the ball away to Burnley.

Hart stopped a Lamela back post effort with fine low stop, as Burnley moved to within 15 minutes of getting a point at Wembley.

And substitute Heung-Min Son dragged a fine chance across goal but just wide of the far post in the 86th.

Dele Alli was inches from making it 1-0 on a Son cross, but got a reprieve when Eriksen scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Dele knocked the ball down for Kane, who slid the Dane on goal for his first of the season.

Pochettino happy with Spurs resilience in defeat of Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 1:06 PM EST
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino saw two late goals give his side important results this week.

Lucas Moura’s 85th minute marker Tuesday in Barcelona gave the club a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time effort on Saturday lifted Spurs to a third-straight Premier League win after a North London Derby loss last month.

The late goal also gave the former Southampton manager his 100th Premier League win. From the BBC:

“The character to always push to the end shows great belief and faith in the way we play,” Pochettino said. “That pleases me the most. You can win or lose but to try and play the way we are playing it is always possible to achieve what you want.”

Pochettino said what pleased him most was the reaction given the midweek match in Barcelona and a miserable, cold, wet day at Wembley.

“We dominated possession they put a lot of players behind the ball and play deep and wanted to stop us,” Pochettino said. “On an afternoon like today with the rain and the pitch not in best condition, we were not fresh enough to find tempo with the ball so it is difficult to play and I think that is why I am so pleased.”

Now Tottenham can get a measure of revenge on its biggest rivals with a trip to the Emirates Stadium for a League Cup quarterfinal with Arsenal on Wednesday.

Leicester lament poor start, as bad run continues

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Leicester City boss Claude Puel may be feeling the pressure over the festive period.

The Foxes have won just two of their last 10 games in the Premier League and despite being tough to beat, Leicester have increasingly looked devoid of a plan in recent games.

They started slowly in their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday, and Puel lamented their sluggish first half when speaking to the BBC after the game.

“I think we did not start the game with the right intensity. We played a poor first half, it was not enough. We came back in the second half with a good intensity and quality. We had three or four chances to come back into the game. I think we deserved to come back but it is a big disappointment because we need the points,” Puel said. “We were unlucky at the end but we lost three points. It is important to correct this and to play a consistent game from the start until the end.”

The Frenchman is the third favorite with the bookmakers to bet the next PL manager to lose his job, and unless they grab miraculous wins against Chelsea and Man City in their next two league games then Puel will be feeling the pressure between now and January.

Off the pitch Leicester have been through a tough time in recent months after the tragic helicopter crash outside of the King Power Stadium which took the life of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. On the pitch Puel’s plan to dominate possession and try to create openings just doesn’t seem to be suiting the squad they have and Leiceeter’s regression is clear.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, Demarai Gray and James Maddison looked at their best in the second half on Saturday when they hit the Eagles on the counter again and again, but it didn’t happen often enough and these players seem a little unsure of what they are supposed to be doing.

Counter-attacking isn’t the style Puel prefers and it seems increasingly likely that the Foxes will turn elsewhere between now and the end of the season in terms of their manager. Puel steadied the ship last season as they finished in ninth place, but there has been no real progress over the past 12 months for the Foxes.

If they keep Puel in charge they probably won’t go down with 22 points already on the board, but long-term it is clear Puel is under pressure to remain at Leicester.

Three-straight for Wolves after defeat of Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 15, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
  • Visitors have 62 percent possession, 13-9 shots edge
  • Jota, Jimenez gives Wolves lead
  • Cavaleiro bags stoppage time goal
  • Wolves win third-straight

Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro scored as Wolverhampton Wanderers won their third-straight match with a 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth at the Molineux on Saturday.

The win moves Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men into seventh with 25 points, one back of Manchester United. Bournemouth’s struggles continue after a rich start to the season, the Cherries now 10th with 23 points.

Conor Coady blocked an early Joshua King scoring chance as the Cherries tested the hosts.

And the Wolves made good on some early threats when Mexican international Jimenez slotting a Diogo Jota pass into an empty goal after good work from the Portuguese attacker.

Helder Costa set up Cavaleiro for a late insurance goal as Wolves made it three-straight and look set to (again) challenge for a Top Seven position.

Crystal Palace edge past Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 15, 2018, 12:03 PM EST
  • Luka Milivojevic scores only goal of the game
  • Palace hadn’t won any of their last 14 PL games without Zaha
  • Leicester with just one win in six

Crystal Palace battled to a 1-0 win against Leicester City at a soggy Selhurst Park on Saturday, as Roy Hodgson‘s side did the business without their star man Wilfried Zaha.

Luka Milivojevic’s fine strike in the first half was enough to grab all three points for Palace, but Jamie Vardy hit the post in the second half as Leicester battered the Eagles but somehow they couldn’t find an equalizer.

With the win Palace move up to 15th place on 15 points for the season, while Leicester have 22 points and sit in 11th.

Crystal Palace started the game well with Jordan Ayew causing problems but the final pass or shot was just off.

Leicester then had the ball in the net as Vardy put goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, starting his first Premier League game, under pressure. Although a foul was given for a shoulder barge by Vardy, it seemed like Palace’s goalkeeper had got away with one.

Vardy headed a Christian Fuchs cross at goal but Guaita saved easily before the break as Leicester grew into the game in south London.

But it was Palace who took the lead as Milivojevic picked the ball up 25 yards out and fired a beautiful shot into the far corner past Kasper Schmeichel. 1-0 to the Eagles.

Leicester played with more urgency in the second half as Demarai Gray tried his luck after a rapid counter but rushed his final shot.

At the other end Ayew was played in but Harry Maguire blocked, as the Foxes battled to stay in the game. Gray then found Rachid Ghezzal in the box but the Algerian winger sent his effort just wide as Leicester pushed hard for an equalizer.

Vardy was then played in and his poked effort was pushed onto the post by Guaita, as Palace were hanging on for dear life.

Despite late Leicester pressure the Eagles secured a second-straight home win to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.