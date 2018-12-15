Spurs beat Burnley in stoppage time

- Spurs stay third
- Eriksen, Dele, Kane team up for winner
- Hart hard done by in loss
- Burnley 17th
Christian Eriksen‘s stoppage time goal finally gave Tottenham Hotspur an avenue past Joe Hart, as Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Tottenham’s 39 points are five behind leaders Man City, while Burnley’s 12 points have them 17th.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Spurs had most of the ball as expected, but needed 17 minutes to get a good chance through Lucas Moura.
Some delightful, creative play from Spurs saw Erik Lamela unable to convert a Moussa Sissoko set-up in the 31st minute thanks a Joe Hart intervention.
The hosts maintained control, but Ashley Barnes couldn’t properly reach a Phil Bardsley cross after Spurs backstop Hugo Lloris gave the ball away to Burnley.
Hart stopped a Lamela back post effort with fine low stop, as Burnley moved to within 15 minutes of getting a point at Wembley.
And substitute Heung-Min Son dragged a fine chance across goal but just wide of the far post in the 86th.
Dele Alli was inches from making it 1-0 on a Son cross, but got a reprieve when Eriksen scored in the first minute of stoppage time. Dele knocked the ball down for Kane, who slid the Dane on goal for his first of the season.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]