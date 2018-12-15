Stuttgart captain’s father dies in stadium after game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Alaba scored a beautiful goal as Bayern Munich pulled level with second place Borussia Monchengladbach, but the pair sit nine points back of outstanding Borussia Dortmund.

[ MORE: Pep praises G. Jesus ]

Meanwhile, Stuttgart and Augsburg both moved away from the Bottom Three on Saturday in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

Paco Alcacer scored his 11th goal of the Bundesliga season to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. He’s scored in eight of 10 league matches this season, and has a goal in the Champions League as well.

Marco Reus would double BVB’s advantage seven minutes later, but Max Kruse put the difference back to one by halftime.

Americans Christian Pulisic (BVB) and Josh Sargent (Bremen) began the match on the bench, with Sargent coming on for the final seven minutes and Pulisic in the 89th. Sargent was shown a yellow card.

Hannover 96 0-4 Bayern Munich

There were four different scorers for the visitors, but David Alaba’s wonder strike stands as the clear highlight.

The Austrian laid into a half-volley atop the 18, smashing the 29th minute effort toward the upper 90.

Hannover keeper Michael Esser saw the ball rocket off his fingers, as Alaba scored the second goal for Bayern. Joshua Kimmich opened the soring in the 2nd minute, and both Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also found the scoresheet.

Happy holidays from David Alaba 🚀🎁👀 pic.twitter.com/4Z1ksVpex3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 15, 2018

Elsewhere

Nurnberg 0-2 Wolfsburg — Friday

Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Augsburg 1-1 Schalke

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 Freiburg

Hoffenheim 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig vs. Mainz — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Follow @NicholasMendola